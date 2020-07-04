TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Screenshot : Datacide

Stand Together

Happy Weekend TAY!

And a happy Independence Day to all the Americans amongst us. Please be careful out there while you celebrate. Be safe and protect each other.

Screenshot : Datacide

My kid and I continued on with our game of Dying Light last week and it has been a blast. It is a great game to play co-op and I enjoy watching my kid’s differing approach .

I’m much more laid back and willing to sacrifice attack damage for serious social distancing from the infected. I’m happy to sit on top of a van and launch arrows at hordes of undead. Sure, it takes a little longer...but I take less damage .

Screenshot : Datacide

My kid is much more aggressive and loves to fight up close using a wide variety of moves. He dies a little more often but I’m usually nearby to revive him.

We work well as a team and the kid’s fearlessness certainly helps clear out large groups of zombies at a much faster rate than when I first soloed Dying Light.

Screenshot : Datacide

I’m looking forward to more Dying Light this weekend with the kid while we stay inside to avoid the summer heat. I imagine the family will also seek refuge in the cool basement to play some Rock Band.

So, what are you playing this weekend?

