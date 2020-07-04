TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Stand Together
Happy Weekend TAY!
And a happy Independence Day to all the Americans amongst us. Please be careful out there while you celebrate. Be safe and protect each other.
My kid and I continued on with our game of Dying Light last week and it has been a blast. It is a great game to play co-op and I enjoy watching my kid’s differing approach.
I’m much more laid back and willing to sacrifice attack damage for serious social distancing from the infected. I’m happy to sit on top of a van and launch arrows at hordes of undead. Sure, it takes a little longer...but I take less damage.
My kid is much more aggressive and loves to fight up close using a wide variety of moves. He dies a little more often but I’m usually nearby to revive him.
We work well as a team and the kid’s fearlessness certainly helps clear out large groups of zombies at a much faster rate than when I first soloed Dying Light.
I’m looking forward to more Dying Light this weekend with the kid while we stay inside to avoid the summer heat. I imagine the family will also seek refuge in the cool basement to play some Rock Band.
So, what are you playing this weekend?
