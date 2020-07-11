TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Screenshot : Datacide

Summertime in The Void

Happy Weekend TAY!

Whew! What a hot week it has been around here! Yesterday I felt like I could swim through the air with all the humidity. We are expecting some thunderstorms this weekend and that should hopefully provide some relief.

Advertisement

Air conditioning might very well be my favourite invention ever.

Image : Lenovo ( Other

Advertisement

A good chunk of last week was spent helping my kid set up his new laptop and transferring the files from his old machine. He opted for a 14” Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1. It will give him excellent battery life and tablet functions in a small form factor (with a crazy-loud and amazing quality soundbar). It seems like an excellent fit for a student and I’m happy he is so practical...Dad was rooting for him to get a gaming laptop.

After the new computer was up and running, the two of us finished off our game of Dying Light.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Datacide

We had a fantastic time playing together and I was amazed how good this five-year-old title still looks.

Advertisement

I’m thankful for the co-op and it works incredibly well, but it was a little jarring to be forced to play the final mission in single-player. This was likely necessary to help build tension at the end and I imagine the final cutscene with a QTE was also problematic to make work with co-op ...b ut it felt weird to do it alone.

After playing so long with someone else you begin to rely on their strengths to complement your weaknesses. It is suddenly a different game when your partner is no longer with you.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Datacide

We will likely check out some of the Dying Light DLC in the future, the devs do an amazing job with keeping the content flowing. There is even the new Hellraid DLC coming very soon and the fantasy-horror theme looks incredible.



My wife is off on staycation next week, so I’m looking forward to spending loads of time with her and the three of us might try to start up a game of ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove while she has the time. With Dying Light finished, the kid and I will be playing Gears of War next. I still have yet to play the new remaster and I think my kid will enjoy the co-op gameplay.

Advertisement

So, what are you playing this weekend?