TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Screenshot : Datacide

Good Times Bad Times

Happy Weekend TAY!

I hope everyone is planning for a safe weekend. We have some outdoor work being done around here next week and I have to spend most of the weekend prepping for that. It is supposed to be uncomfortably warm outside for the next few days and I’m not looking forward to time away from the air conditioning.

Screenshot : Datacide

My kid and I are almost finished with our playthrough of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition and we’ve been having a blast with it. Well...once we found a version that performed well.

I bought the PC version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition long ago when it was on sale but never bothered to boot it up. I was holding on to it so I could play it with the kid at some point down the road.

Screenshot : Datacide

Last week we installed Gears of War: Ultimate Edition on both gaming rigs and we were immediately disappointed as we began to play. Neither of our PCs could get the game running at a consistent 60fps, even when we reduced many of the visual settings. The PC version would vacillate wildly between 60fps and 30fps, often with dips even below that.

Granted, our gaming PCs are both starting to get a little long in the tooth but they still seem able to run most modern games at 1080p@60fps. Doing a little research, it seems that these performance issues are extremely common with the PC version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition and Microsoft has done nothing to correct the problems. It is a shame, Gears of War is a flagship franchise for Microsoft and it is disappointing to see such a rough port of the game on PC.

Screenshot : Datacide

As it seemed we were just going to have to lock the PC game to 30fps and still fiddle around with settings, we simply fired up our Xbox One systems to play the Gears of War: Ultimate Edition via Game Pass instead. I could at least enjoy the game at 4K@30fps on the Xbox One X...or so I thought.

Screenshot : Datacide

There is a bug with the upscaling on the Xbox One X that causes the brightness to fluctuate and the clarity of the visuals to change with these fluctuations. It is not super noticeable when playing, but I was put off enough by the issue that I turned my Xbox One X down to 1080p (which fixes the issue). It is frustrating that these new ports of Gears of War seem to be riddled with issues.

Screenshot : Datacide

Thankfully, the game is still amazing to play and a fantastic co-op experience. We have been having a great time and I was thrilled to play through the “new” content that was previously only available on the original PC release. Hopefully Microsoft will fix some of the issues and possibly enhance the Xbox One version on the Series X. It would be sad to see Gears of War: Ultimate Edition left in such a state.

Maybe I’ll be able to squeak in some time to finish of Gears of War with the kid this weekend and then I think we might head back to the Halo series to revisit things before the release of Halo Infinite at the end of this year.

So, what are you playing this weekend?