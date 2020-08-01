TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Screenshot : Datacide

The Great Journey



Happy Weekend TAY!

I hope everyone continues to be healthy and safe this weekend.

We had some renovations happening in our backyard last week (with lots of mess and noise) and I’ve had a couple of migraines on top of all that, so I’m looking forward to a nice quiet weekend to catch up on the missed sleep.

Last week, my kid and I started and finished Halo 2: Anniversary on Xbox One and we loved every moment of it.

Halo 2: Anniversary is such a beautiful remaster of the original sci-fi epic and this was the first time I played it at 4K with HDR. The HDR seems to fix the problems I had with a few of the areas appearing too dark on my last playthrough.

It is nice to see Microsoft and 343 Industries continuing to support this collection (though I imagine it is a major moneymaker). I was very happy to see the co-op crashing issues gone and things seemed incredibly stable this time around. Now if they could only add a volume slider for the music, I’d be a happy camper. I find the music track in Halo 2: Anniversary a little too loud.

With Halo 2: Anniversary done, the kid and I have moved onto the co-op campaign of Portal 2. While I’ve played this mode previously with a friend, I think it has been almost 7 years since I’ve looked at Portal 2. I’m happy to see it is still as brilliant as ever and one of the best co-op titles ever created.



Hopefully my son and I will be able to play more Portal 2 this weekend. We are looking to possibly play The Forest after that and I was wondering if anyone around here could comment on their experience with it? (especially if you played it multiplayer)



So, what are you playing this weekend?