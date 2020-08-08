TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Screenshot : Endnight Games ( Fair Use

A Forest



Happy Weekend TAY!

I hope everyone is safe and sound this weekend.

Screenshot : Datacide

The kid and I finished off Portal 2 last week and we loved every second of it. Such a brilliant game and absolutely one of the best co-op games ever created.

I didn’t play the DLC the first time through the co-op mode and I was very happy to see the best puzzles were left for last.

Screenshot : Datacide

So much fun! If you haven’t played Portal 2...you really should.

With Portal 2 conquered, the boy and I have now started The Forest online along with a buddy of mine.

Sorry, low res developer screenshots because I forgot to take pics while playing...too tense. Screenshot : Endnight Games ( Fair Use

The Forest is very cool so far. It feels a little like Rust meets ARK: Survival Evolved if that all took place in the Silent Hill universe.



The combat is exciting and the controls feel very slick and responsive. The game gives me a bit of a Chivalry: Medieval Warfare vibe and the enemy AI is exceptional. Fighting is a ton of fun, which is great because you do a lot of it.

Screenshot : Endnight Games ( Fair Use

I wasn’t expecting great combat from one of *those* survival games, spawned by Minecraft, where a lot of your time is spent labouring. You have to chop trees, hunt for food, and build defences against the twisted inhabitants of the island.

Cuddled close for warmth. Screenshot : Datacide

The harvesting mechanics are pretty standard and chopping trees isn’t the most exciting game I’ve ever played. However, the constant threat of being ambushed by very intelligent enemies makes everything very tense and there is a lot of nervous chatter while everyone is working. You need to do things quickly and efficiently and the constant low-grade terror makes you forget it is tedious to walk around picking up rocks.

Thankfully, things don’t stay quiet for too long.



I’m impressed with The Forest so far. The interface is quick and easy to learn and you aren’t constantly bogged down by tons of menus and inventory. The rules of the world and the crafting system make sense and it is very easy to learn by simple trial and error.

Most importantly, The Forest is terrifying. I wasn’t expecting so much tension...it is so much fun!

The Forest is likely on the agenda for the weekend but I have a lot of outdoor work...stupid ants have declared war by killing chunks of our grass.

So, what are you playing this weekend?