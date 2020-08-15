TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Screenshot : Datacide

A Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste



Happy Weekend TAY!

Another week come and gone...it will be September before we know it.

My wife and I are starting to plan for back-to-school for my kid and we need to start gathering supplies this weekend . We still don’t have a concrete plan from the province about what is happening, but my kid’s 4-course semester has been turned into two 2-course “quadmesters”. This is supposed to limit how many people my kid comes into contact with. We’ll see how it goes I guess. We’ve had zero Covid cases over the past week around these parts...but we all know how quickly that can change.

Screenshot : Datacide

Last week, my group continued on with our game of The Forest and it is shaping up to be my favourite of the survival/crafting games. The crafting and building aspects are much simpler and quicker than most of these games and the heavy combat focus really helps to keep things interesting.



Screenshot : Datacide

We’ve been having an amazing time and things are looking up. We are finally able to keep ourselves regularly fed and watered...now that we’ve given in to cannibalism.

I mean, the inhabitants of this island keep attacking us and we have to defend ourselves...what would you do with all that meat?



For the record...I held out the longest in our group.



Screenshot : Datacide

Between sessions of The Forest, my kid and I have been playing ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron.

We are having fun playing together but the game is maybe less cool than when it was released in 1993. ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron is also very long (which was a boon in the Genesis days) and ends up feeling like lots of repetition now.

Still, for a two-player co-op platform game, it works fairly well and can be pleasantly tough.

The boy and I have also started to dabble with No Man’s Sky. My friend and his daughter have been playing it for a bit and we thought it would be fun to all play together. I imagine once we are over the initial learning curve that it will be a great game for chatting and catching up with friends.

We’ve only just started with No Man’s Sky, but it seems alright so far. The interface is much more complex than The Forest and, other than the jetpack, the gameplay doesn’t thrill me yet. Maybe that will change as we advance.

I was happy to see that the crossplay feature works well in No Man’s Sky. We have the kids playing on Xbox consoles, my friend is using his PC, and I’m playing in PSVR. It all works pretty seamlessly.

Image : Amazon (UK ( Fair Use

I’m looking forward to exploring more No Man’s Sky this weekend. My son and I have some catch-up to do to put us on a level playing field with our friends.

I also finally received my 3D Blu-ray of Disney’s Onward from the U.K. and I’m excited to watch that. Pixar never disappoints...well...except for maybe the Cars movies.

So, what are you playing this weekend?