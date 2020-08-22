TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Screenshot : SamuraiLifeTV

Union of the Snake



Happy Weekend TAY!

How’s it going? I hope everyone continues to be safe and sound. We have to do some clothes shopping this weekend for the kid going back to school, but the thought of going to the shoe store is slightly daunting. Do people find success in buying shoes online? I can go to a store and try on six different size-10 shoes and they will fit in six different ways. Seems like it might be a complicated shopping experience via mail with all the returns.



Last week was busy around here and not a lot of gaming was accomplished, but my kid and I did find time to start up Metal Gear Solid.



Photo : Amazon.ca

I have a love/hate relationship with the Metal Gear Solid series...mostly hate. I can’t stand the storytelling and the protracted (and nonsensical) conversations make me want to scream.

But it was Metal Gear Solid 4 that broke me...90 minutes of cutscenes full of dreadful dialogue. I haven’t looked at a Metal Gear game since, but I’ve heard from people around TAY that Revengence and the two V-series games are fantastic.

However, the time has come...as I knew it would. My son has been seeking knowledge about Metal Gear.

Of course, he sees Metal Gear constantly referenced as he crawls the web and games like Smash Bros. Ultimate feature the series protagonist, Snake. It is hard not to notice the huge impact the Metal Gear series had on the direction of video games.

So, back in I go. The kid’s plan is to see all the games in the series, but I think that’s a lofty goal. We’ll see how we are feeling by the end of this one. So far, it has been a good experience but I’m still not fond of just sitting around and watching a low-res B-movie for much of my time.

Screenshot : Push Square

The gameplay is as solid as ever, though it definitely feels clunky in the control department. I still marvel at the level of detail this 22-year-old engine provides. It is an extremely well put together experience (when it isn’t talking to me) and it is loads of fun (when it lets me play).



Gif : Partyfjes05

Hopefully, we’ll have time to play more Metal Gear Solid this weekend. I also haven’t had any time to jump back into No Man’s Sky or The Forest and I am hoping there will be some room this weekend for one of those.



So, what are you playing this weekend?