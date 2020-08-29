TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Graphic : Riddler Reviews ( Other

A Tale of Two Snakes

Happy Weekend TAY!

Ugh...what a week. I hope everyone is doing alright. Stay safe out there, mother nature is looking to kick some ass.

Metal Gear Solid Credits

The kid and I finished Metal Gear Solid last week and we had a pretty good time with it. I still can’t get on board with the storytelling and I think the game falls apart in the final segments, but it is otherwise an enjoyable game. It would be nice to see an HD remake of this game that isn’t the altered Twin Snakes version. I remember liking Twin Snakes better but there were some alterations to the game that I wasn’t a big fan of (like the different music tracks).



Speaking of Twin Snakes, that’s the next game on the agenda.

Image : Video Game Print Ads ( Other

Twin Snakes meant hooking up some Gamecube hardware. We opted for a Wii instead of a Gamecube console mainly because it was easier to find a home for the slimmer Wii.



Photo : Datacide

Adding another machine into the mix was a bit of a pain. I’m desperately running out of space under my TV and the Wii was taken off active duty years ago.

Also, connecting a component device to my system is no small feat. The rat’s nest of cables flowing out of my receiver is daunting and having to remember all the internal settings for an analog connection in my receiver’s OS was far more complicated than it should have been.



Rock Band 4 DLC - Blinding Lights

We are all set up now but haven’t had a chance to start Metal Gear Solid: Twin Snakes...I imagine we’ll find some time this weekend. I’d also like to try out the new Blinding Lights DLC by The Weekend on Rock Band 4. It is likely out of my upper vocal range, but I love the track and think I could make a passable attempt.

So, what are you playing this weekend?