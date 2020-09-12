TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Photo : liveauctioneers ( Fair Use

Happy Weekend TAY!

My kid survived the first week of a return to (in-person) high school. However, COVID cases are on the rise in my province, so we’ll see how long it holds. At least all the kids seem to be keeping up with wearing their masks properly during school hours.

A stressful week with little good sleep didn’t leave a lot of time to game, but I was able to find a few hours to play here and there.

I finished Black Mesa last weekend and I had a great time with it overall. Despite the brokenly-overpowered Gonarch boss ( that I mentioned last week), the rest of the difficulty curve of the Xen expansion seems inline with the original Half-Life. There was a nice little uptick in the challenge in the last few sections and my heart was beating hard by the end. Pity about The Gonarch blemish on what is otherwise the definitive way to play Half-Life.



After Black Mesa, I was all set to return to my PSVR now that I find myself with a lot more solo gaming time. I was excited to finally play Marvel’s Iron Man VR...alas, that was not to be.

My PSVR is dead. I believe the issue is with the Processor Unit which is a small, independently powered, breakout box that interfaces the PS4 with the PSVR. From the small amount of troubleshooting I’ve been able to do, it seems like this Processor Unit is overheating or having some other power issues.



I’m disheartened and pissed off. I take good care of my hardware and the unit was in a clean and cool environment. I also haven’t been able to play PSVR as much as I would have liked over the past year and it certainly hasn’t seen anything close to persistent use. I imagine I can ship it back to Sony to be repaired (it sounds like I can)...and, hopefully, it isn’t prohibitively expensive to fix. I don’t seem to have a good track record with Sony gaming devices, this is my third dead (and expensive) gaming device from them.

I was all set to be Iron Man, so the sudden change left me unsure what I felt like playing. Luckily, I had previously been setting up Raven Software’s classic, Heretic, on my kid’s laptop. I had initially installed the game to my own PC to extract the files I needed. So, since it was already there, I decided to play Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders. (at the very least, I knew I’d have a lot of frantic fun.)



I can’t remember the last time I played Heretic, it has been at least two decades. Thankfully the Doom engine still rocks and ZDoom on PC allows for a more modern interface with tons of customization. I’m playing the game in 4K with some slight visual enhancements and the game has never looked better. Heretic would be an excellent candidate to port to consoles in a similar vein to the new Doom ports.



Hopefully this weekend I’ll find the time to contact PlayStation Canada and see what’s involved in shipping back my PSVR for repair. Otherwise, I’m hoping to get in some more Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes with the kid and, of course, more Heretic for me.



So, what are you playing this weekend?