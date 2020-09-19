TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Screenshot : Datacide

Happy Weekend TAY!

Another week of amazing tech news with a Nintendo Direct, the PS5 Showcase, and reviews dropping for the Oculus Quest 2. Almost like someone is trying to distract us from the shit-show elsewhere.

I haven’t felt this giddy in years with all the new tech coming out.

Screenshot : Datacide

I spent a bit of time this week with Heretic and it is still brilliant after all these years.

The enemies in Heretic are more satisfying to fight than Doom’s minions and the weapon variety offers the player many different approaches to combat. You also have to make use of all the weapons in Heretic and be conservative with your ammo use, something I rarely do in Doom.

Keeping with the theme of bosses kicking my ass (like The Gonarch in Black Mesa), I also had to throw in the towel on the final boss of the original Heretic (sans- DLC) while playing on the toughest of the five difficulty settings.

I didn’t quit Heretic altogether though. I dropped the difficulty down one level and re-ran the third episode to get back to the final boss. The episodes are relatively quick to get through, especially when you know where everything is hidden and who’s waiting behind every door.

A beautiful rendition of D’Sparil by Carlos Garcia Graphic : Carlos Garcia ( Fair Use

The only major difference between the two difficulty levels is that the enemies are “fast monsters” on the hardest difficulty, making them move and attack twice as fast. This isn’t nearly as bad or as noticeable as it sounds during regular gameplay and I prefer the faster pace as you spend a lot of time luring enemies to different areas.

However, the final boss summons other flying (and projectile shooting!) creatures. You can imagine that this quickly gets out of hand on the top difficulty setting. The boss itself is moving and shooting faster, all while summoning more and more wizards at an increased rate. These wizards are also moving and shooting at a faster clip and I was quickly overwhelmed by the number of projectiles on-screen. I spent a good deal of time trying different tactics, but it was clear I wasn’t going to be victorious.

Heretic Difficulty Selection Menu Screenshot : Datacide

So...I dropped the difficulty, ran through the third episode again...and killed the terrible D’Sparil the first time I laid eyes on him. Oh well, it’s done...I’ve saved the realm...or have I?

I’m now into the two additional episodes that are the Shadow of the Serpent Riders part of Heretic. These levels are brutal but so much fun. You spend a lot more time running for your life, particularly at the beginning of each episode when you start with only your basic weapons.

Screenshot : Datacide

I hope this weekend I’ll be able to finish off Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders. I don’t know what to play next, but I think I need to give the old-school first-person shooters a break and give my fingers (and heart) a rest.

Maybe I’ll be able to get in some Twin Snakes with the kid, we didn’t find the time to play last weekend and I miss my lockdown gaming-buddy. That, of course, is assuming I can tear him away from Super Mario 3D All-Stars. He’s already knee-deep in Super Mario 64.

So, what are you playing this weekend?