TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Thieves

Happy Weekend TAY!

I hope everyone is safe and healthy. It was a busy week and I’m looking forward to a quiet weekend with the family.

Screenshot : Datacide

I finished off the Shadow of the Serpent Riders expansion for Heretic last week and that was a total blast. The level design of the final two episodes is thoroughly brain-bending and the action was non-stop. I can’t believe how well the Doom engine games hold up, especially when run under a beautiful front end like ZDoom.

It was hard to think of what to play after the fury that was Heretic, so I completely switched up genres and went with the sneaky-action platformer, Sly 2: Band of Thieves.

Image : Amazon.ca ( Fair Use

I wasn’t a huge fan of the first Sly Cooper game but I guess it was entertaining enough. Lots of people told me that the second game was where the series came into its own and it is definitely an improvement. It’s not blowing my mind, but it is solid and you can feel the bones of inFamous here. I wish I’d played Sly 2 when it was first released on PS2, I bet it was impressive for the time and is still extremely playable today.

I’m not a fan of the “smash-all-the-crates and collect-all-the-loot” gameplay, but it was a staple at the time so I can’t fault the game sixteen years later. I think this gameplay element is why I don’t enjoy the Lego videogames; I get collection-compulsion overload and waste a lot of time smashing crates.

Screenshot : Boss Fight Database ( Fair Use

Hopefully, I’ll have a chance for more Sly 2: Band of Thieves this weekend. I think the kid is also free from homework, so maybe we can play some Twin Snakes. We played an hour the other day and enjoyed a much better version of the Psycho Mantis boss fight over the original.

My PSVR also came back from repair on Friday, so I’m excited to try that out (and will be a bundle of nerves until it is up and running again.) After a somewhat painful repair-request fiasco with PlayStation Canada, I was impressed to have mailed the PSVR to them last Monday and had it returned four days later.

So, what are you playing this weekend?



