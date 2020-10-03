TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Screenshot : The Molasses Flood ( Fair Use

The Hollow

Happy Weekend TAY!

I hope everyone is healthy and taking all the necessary precautions, as many areas of the world are starting to see the second wave of COVID. We’ve had some small restrictions reinstated here (provincial-wide mask mandate and reduced social bubbles). Hopefully, people will mask-up and refrain from gathering for Thanksgiving (which is next weekend here in Canada).

Image : Meme Generator ( Fair Use

I ran my replacement PSVR through its paces last week to make sure everything was alright with the refurb. Having only a 90-day warranty on the replacement unit is a little worrisome, but everything seems in perfect shape so far and I’m very happy to have my VR system back up and running.



I played a little Beat Saber, a little Ace Combat 7, and dabbled with more No Man’s Sky in VR. I was going to start Iron Man VR...but apparently I didn’t buy it when I bought a bunch of other VR games on sale (I could have sworn I did).

Oh well, thankfully the PlayStation Store has sales all the time. Worst case scenario, I’ll have to wait until Black Friday.

Screenshot : Legacy of Games ( Fair Use

I also managed some time for a little more Sly 2: Band of Thieves last week on PS3.

I’m still having fun with it, but the game is starting to wear on me a little. It is fairly repetitive already and I’m only on the fourth of eight episodes.

Hopefully the difficulty will ramp up soon. All the backtracking and repetitive mission structure would go down easier if I was at least challenged once in a while.

The bulk of my gaming week was spent with Drake Hollow on Xbox One (via Game Pass).

My friend and I were looking for something to play together online since The Forest doesn’t seem to like his laptop any longer and it crashes all the time for him now (or runs with no sound).

Drake Hollow is another one of those survival/crafting games. It looks sort of like Fortnight visually and plays like a third-person platform-adventure game.

You have to establish a base and populate it with Drakes, who seem to be sentient plant-lifeforms. These Drakes need to be fed, watered and entertained to keep them alive so they’ll work your base and provide you with various buffs.

Screenshot : The Molasses Flood ( Fair Use

The realtime combat in Drake Hollow is lots of fun and the enemy AI is pretty decent. I’m surprised how much fun we are having playing the game in co-op.

As I said, it is on Game Pass for Xbox One and newly released for Game Pass on PC (Win10 and Xbox versions feature crossplay and cross-save). You can also play it with up to four people in co-op...check it out if you are looking for something exciting to play with your friends.

Gif : Giphy

Hopefully, I’ll be able to get time for more Sly 2 this weekend and maybe some Twin Snakes with the kid. It is also October, so that means only horror movies allowed during family movie nights. I’m finally going to show the kid The Exorcist and The Descent.

So, what are you playing this weekend?