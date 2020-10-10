TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Image : imgflip ( Fair Use

Finish What Ya Started

Happy Weekend TAY!



And a Happy Thanksgiving weekend to my fellow Canucks!

Obviously, there is no family get-together this holiday and things are starting to shut down around here again. Stay safe everyone and wear your masks, we are far from out of the woods yet.



Last week was a mixed bag of gaming for me again. It is odd for me to switch up what I am playing; I usually play one game to completion and then move on to the next. This really speaks to how tired I’ve become with Sly 2: Band of Thieves.



Gif : Gfycat ( Fair Use

Sly 2 is alright I guess, and maybe it was exceptional in 2004, but it is just too damn long. There are eight different cities and each city takes several hours to complete. The repetitive missions are filled with an awful lot of backtracking and feel overly drawn out.



Instead of the typical stealth mission where you follow someone and pickpocket them when the coast is clear, Sly 2 thinks you’d like to do this five times in a row. Three to six repetitions of the same task within a given mission is almost standard in Sly 2 and each iteration can take a while to complete. Throw in the fact that none of this is particularly challenging and Sly 2 often feels a lot more like work than fun. Stealth games are already slower by nature, making me repeat the same task six times certainly tests my patients.

There are some brilliant aspects to Sly 2 and it is fun to control, but if it were released today, you’d have to trim a lot of the fat.



Screenshot : Datacide

Thankfully, to balance out dull Sly 2, I had loads of fun playing Drake Hollow online with my friend. The core gameplay loop is enjoyable and the cooperative base-building never feels like a chore. The game also doesn’t seem like it is going to be overly long and I suspect we are almost done two of maybe four maps. It is a fun little game and I’d likely be interested in some DLC if it were to extend the life of the game.



Photo : Amazon.ca ( Fair Use

I’m looking forward to a long weekend with my family and it is my movie pick next for our Halloween movies (I’m picking The Exorcist). We’ve already watched The Mist (my wife’s pick) and I always enjoy that one despite some of the questionable acting. My son just picked Scream 3 last night. I don’t remember watching Scream 3 before and I certainly could have gone on happily without it. I enjoyed the first two Scream movies, but I thought the third was a stinker.



So, what are you playing (or watching) this weekend?

