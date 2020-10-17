TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Photo : Wikipedia ( Fair Use

Rotten Apple



Happy Weekend TAY!

I hope everyone is well and ready to enjoy the weekend. Curl up with a good game and shut out the noise for a little while.

Advertisement

Last week I played a little more No Man’s Sky on PSVR along with some ponderous progress through Sly 2: Band of Thieves. The difficulty is picking up a little in Sly 2 which makes it marginally more enjoyable, but the slow pacing is still a problem.

Image : quickmeme ( Fair Use

Advertisement

I also finished up Drake Hollow online with my friend. If you have read my posts over the past couple of weeks and thought Drake Hollow sounded worth checking out...hold the phone.

Drake Hollow is a great idea, but the economy is quickly exploited. At just past the halfway mark, we had everything we needed and most of the game suddenly became pointless.

Advertisement

The other huge issue was that we unlocked the entire tech tree and maxed out our character and base experience levels just after arriving on the third map. And...since our characters were maxed, we also maxed all the creatures in the world, so things stopped getting tougher.



Screenshot : Steam ( Fair Use

Advertisement

I dunno about you, but once I hit the level cap in a game, I suddenly lose most of my interest in it.

We abruptly hit a point in Drake Hollow where we didn’t have to farm for resources and that meant we didn’t have to do any exploring...and exploring is what the game does best.

Advertisement

Once we reached the final map (and after some initial base rejiggering due to the new environmental conditions) we made a beeline to the final battle with *zero* exploration or farming. We promptly beat the poor excuse for a final boss...in about a minute or two.

Screenshot : Steam ( Fair Use

Advertisement

I think most of the issues with Drake Hollow are in the balancing and likely could be corrected with some patches. Locking up some of the tech tree until later in the game would also be a good start, but most of the base upgrades are also out of whack.

We didn’t even bother to look at many of the more advanced techs since we had maxed out base performance with earlier (and much cheaper) equipment.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Steam ( Fair Use

It is a shame. I really enjoyed most of the gameplay elements in Drake Hollow and it was lots of fun to control. I’d still recommend checking it out if you have Game Pass (won’t hurt), especially if you are looking for something casually co-op (maybe with kids or less experienced gamers)...with the obvious caveat that you might become OP very quickly.

For our next co-op adventure, we started Remnant: From The Ashes.

This is my first real attempt at a Souls-style game since I dropped Demons’ Souls early in my playthrough. I presume the grinding from checkpoint to checkpoint is the point of the game and I haven’t done something bad starting the game on hard? :)

Hopefully this weekend we’ll get in more Halloween movies at my house. We watched The Exorcist last weekend, but (sadly) the kid wasn’t that impressed. My wife then picked The Visit and the boy picked 1976’s Carrie (which still holds up incredibly well). The Visit was a great surprise. I don’t care what anyone says, I mostly like most of the films that M. Night Shyamalan makes.

Advertisement

So, what are you playing (or watching) this weekend?