TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing!

Take The Long Way Home



Happy Weekend TAY!



It’s a rainy weekend here...after a tornado warning on Friday that (thankfully) didn’t materialize. The strong winds did manage to knock down most of the leaves from the trees, so once it dries out a bit, there will be a lot of yard work to do.

I didn’t have a lot of time to game last week but I did manage to finally finish off Sly 2: Band of Thieves.



Too long...way too long.



I get it, when Sly 2 was first released it was probably an amazing title. The controls are tight, the visuals and animations are still impressive today, and many of the mini-games were loads of fun to play.

However...the overall gameplay would have been far more enjoyable if they didn’t run every idea into the ground.



There is simply too much repetition and too much backtracking. Coupled with a lack of difficulty, most of the game ended up feeling more like a chore.



Sly 2 does pick up the pace and difficulty (marginally) by the last two levels, but by then I was just eager to be done with the whole adventure. The biggest surprise was how they switched up the core level design on the final map and it was by far the most fun of the lot.

This final airship does away with the city-style of level design found in the previous missions and ends up playing more like something out of a Batman: Arkham game.

I don’t think I would recommend Sly 2:Band of Thieves unless someone wanted a historical look at video gaming. I’m sure it was very impressive in 2004 and inspired many of the action-stealth games that followed it. Today, it feels a little too simple and way too repetitive.



I’m not sure what I feel like playing next, something fast (or short) for sure.



My family just watched The Descent for our Halloween viewing and I still think it stands as one of the best horror movies ever made. Once it starts going, it grabs on tight and never lets you breathe. I think we are going to watch The Silence of the Lambs next so my kid can finally get the myriad of references that have permeated our culture.

So, what are you playing (or watching) this weekend?