TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Photo : Datacide

Happy Halloween TAY!

I hope everyone has a great weekend and a scary-good time. Get some rest too...you’ll likely need it for next week.

Screenshot : Datacide

I had a great week of gaming with Undermine on PC (*so addictive!*) and more Remnant: From The Ashes with my friend (which got much better once we figured out we could randomize the dungeons to farm more resources).

However, the best news of the week was that I finally received my new PC keypad.



Photo : Amazon.com ( Fair Use

My beloved Logitech G13 Advanced Gameboard finally gave up the ghost.

I spent almost 12 years gaming on PC with this wonderful piece of technology and it will be sorely missed. Its loss was pretty devastating to my PC gaming, I couldn’t imagine playing a mouse and keyboard PC game without it.



Alas, the G13 has been discontinued for years and Logitech seems to have no interest in making a replacement.



So...the hunt began.



Photo : Razor ( Fair Use

I almost bought Razor’s Tartarus Pro, which was well-received, but it has fewer buttons than my Logitech G13. Plus, Razor’s software sounds like it is still a little half-baked.



Thankfully, YouTube started recommending me keypads after watching loads of reviews for the Tartarus, and I discovered the Azeron Gaming Keypad.



Photo : Azeron ( Fair Use

Azeron is a very small company out of Latvia who seems to know exactly what I want. These units are 3D printed, but have a very professional look and feel. It is solid and heavy and being 3D printed, I can easily order replacement parts for anything that might need repair.



The Azeron is extremely customizable and comes in two sizes to accommodate different hand dimensions. I’m still tweaking my fit a little, but thankfully it is very quick and easy to adjust the finger lengths and finger spacings.

I’m loving the micro-switches that are used with the buttons. These switches are normally found in mice and offer very short and quiet travel with a great clicky feel.

I’ve only had a day or so with the Azeron, so I’m not any sort of authority on it, but so far...I’m loving it.

Gif : Giphy ( Fair Use

This weekend my family is watching Annihilation to close out the month of horror movies. I’ve never seen that one, but Alex Garland has yet to disappoint me.

We just watched The Fly (1986) and The Silence of the Lambs. I think the kid was equally impressed with both films...they hold up incredibly well.



So, what are you playing (or watching) this weekend?

