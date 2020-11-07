TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Graphic : The Indian Express ( Other

The Beginning Of The End



Happy Weekend TAY!

...well, happy might be a stretch.

It is a bittersweet weekend.

The sweet part is a possible (probable?) win for Biden and maybe a return to a world where I don’t have to constantly check the news to see what fires the President of the United States has started.

Advertisement

Gif : CinemaGraphicCollection.com

But the maddeningly-bitter part is the announcement of the closure of TAY...that was a kick in the gut I didn’t need.

Advertisement

I’m extremely saddened by the news, but I think it will hit me harder later. My emotional well is completely dry at the moment...2020 has been exhausting. I don’t have the energy to be upset, especially after already going through this process in the previously escaped TAY closure.

As I said the last time, I know I’m not the most active participant around here but I love knowing I can wake up every day and visit TAY for some rational and reasonable conversations about video games...or whatever the topic of the day is. It is hard nowadays to find an online space where people treat people like people.

Advertisement

Let’s try to make the best of the time we have left and remain connected via other platforms. Who knows, maybe we can find a new home.



I didn’t have a lot of time to game last week as I was glued to the news most of the time (like many of you I suspect).

What time I did have was spent with Undermine. It is a brilliant game that I can’t recommend enough (though a serious remapping of the controls is needed and available in-game).

Advertisement

Try this configuration right away if you start playing with a controller. The two lock-functions are useless if you treat the game as a twin-stick shooter (and you should). Screenshot : Datacide

I can’t remember the last time I was this engrossed in a game. It is *so* addictive, I have a lot of trouble putting it down once I start playing. Thankfully a single run of this roguelike is relatively quick, but it is hard to resist the call for “just one more turn”.

Advertisement

Undermine is available on Game Pass for PC, make sure you check it out if you have a subscription...it really is a gem.



I hope this weekend brings some sort of end to the election in the U.S...though, I suspect we’ll be in this for a while. I’m looking forward to spending time with my family and, of course, more Undermine.

Advertisement

So, what are you playing this weekend?