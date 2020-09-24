Thankful Thursday 7: Pot o' Gold

Screenshot : Future

Another week, and yet another thing to be thankful for! Welcome to your weekly (when I remember) active gratitude column, hosted by yours truly! Future!

TGS is this week, so expect a lot of exciting announcements and perhaps some gameplay for a game or 2 that you’ve had your eye on. This should provide at least something to look forward to for those of us who have been putting one foot in front of another in a seemingly endless lockdown.

No Man’s Sky got a significant update this week, too. They’ve added a metric ton of stuff to the game - new life forms, new planet types, volcanoes, meteor showers, the kitchen sink. They really went all out, it’s safe to say they have made up for the abysmal state of the game at launch. I mean, look how pretty!

In other gaming related stuff, Microsoft’s ongoing acquisition of Zenimax has created waves. The memes have been great. I don’t think it’s anything to be worried about for Sony fans, just let the Xbox guys out there enjoy themselves after a generation that had very few exclusives for them to write home about.

How many of you got your preorders in, in that note? Don’t you hate the whole scalping phenomenon? Thankfully, some genius out there created a bot to drive up the prices, and while that doesn’t really solve the problem, it’s brought some attention to an all around shitty practice. Arguably, if someone wants something that badly that they are willing to be screwed over, then I guess that’s their choice. People wouldn’t do stuff like that if there wasn’t a market for it.

Bigger Picture: People can still afford stuff like consoles, so the world’s economy hasn’t gone for a ball of wax. Right? That’s great.

Smaller Picture: Serious Sam 4 is out, and it’s just the kind of big dumb adventure I need right now (cue heavy metal)

Obvious: Aside from still not being back at work, life hasn’t changed all that dramatically for me. I’m super stoked about that.

Over to you, TAY. What are you Thankful for?