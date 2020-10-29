Thankful Thursday 8: The Little Things

Screenshot : Future

Greetings, friends, I hope you are all keeping well! and if not I hope you’ll indulge in some active gratitude - or as I like to call it, graTAYtude! That’s right! It may seem annoying and perhaps even trivial, but trying to find a grain of hope even when things seem awful can go a long way.

I have not had the greatest year. There have been times that I (and perhaps some of you who have interacted with me) have thought that I am losing my shit.

This is rather personal, but this week I started work again after 7 very long months.

Looking back, it’s given me a lot of time to appreciate the little things, and do a bunch of other stuff like work on my writing, experiment with streaming (which I’d still like to do sometimes) and even start my own webcomic!

It got to a point where I was trying to do too many things, and I ended up losing interest in everything all at once. Lesson learned.

It’s also given me a whole lot of time for video games! Although, I have to be honest, there were times when playing vidya was the last thing I wanted to do. As practical unemployment slowly eroded my self confidence, so, too, did my interest wane in most things I would consider fun or interesting.

It’s great to be back at work! It’s only been 4 days, but holy crap did I ever take my employment for granted before. Not that I hated it, I just didn’t realize how important it was for my mind to stay occupied. Naturally, an income is also a great thing to have. In the end, it’s the little things that make life worth living, and as great as it sounds to have all the time in the world to play video games, it’s not as appealing when there is nothing else afoot in one’s life.

Speaking of little things, the screenshot I’ve used was from this one time I joined Joakim AKA Slinker for some VR Chat. It was super fun just chilling and shooting the breeze, and I’d like to encourage my fellow TAYers to try it out! In fact, it would be cool to have a TAY meetup of sorts on VR Chat some time, and no you don’t need to have VR to play it! So let me know if you’d be keen, I’d like to try organize something in the near future.

Anywho, let’s get to being thankful!

Big Picture: The world has not completely fallen apart, and I’m glad because I keep all my stuff here.

Smaller Picture: I’m glad to be here on TAY, it’s kept me sane and even helped me make a few friends! Thanks for being here for me through this challenging year!

Obvious: I mentioned work, and it’s a real blessing to have an opportunity to do some of that in these challenging times.

Over to you, TAY. What are you thankful for?

