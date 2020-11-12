Thankful Thursday 9: The TAY Is Darkest Before Dawn

Image : Google

This will be my 100th and final post here on TAY.



There are no words for how grateful I am for this community. I started out writing here roughly 4 years ago. Not as Future, but as FrozenOwen.

My first post was about some Undertale conspiracy, and I was pleasantly surprised when Zarnyx shared it over to TAY. It didn’t get a lot of responses, but our very own Slinker was the only one who weighed in.

Nevertheless, I felt so encouraged that I wrote another one a few days after which was also shared over to TAY. I made another, more permanent account and began writing with more confidence - I felt like my effort had been recognized. I enjoyed writing about my passion for videogames that I barely got to express IRL so much and began posting enthusiastically. The rest is history, and I sit here today looking back on what I have accomplished in writing.

The greatest joy for me has been to interact with like-minded people, express myself and make new friends.

Zarnyx, I have said this many times but I will forever be grateful that you gave me a voice and the tiny bit of recognition that I needed to realize how much I love writing.

Slinker, with your inspirational Skeletor images being a feature here back then, I always looked forward to what you would post next. Thank you for being so kind, you’ve been a true friend to me when I really needed one and I’ve always enjoyed chatting with you on the Open Forums, I will definitely be joining you for some VRChat from time to time!

Datacide, I hope you and your family are well. Thank you for also being so friendly to me, there was always such a warmth and welcoming feeling with your OF’s and it’s been a real adventure for me to read about what you and your kid are playing or watching next.

DS, you’ve always been a bit of a black sheep but you’ve got great taste in music and strategy games. Thank you for always posting cool music for me to listen to, or noise as someone once referred to it on Discord (I think perhaps Hatman).

Nyren! Your deeply analytical articles were always so thorough and admirably researched, I enjoyed visiting your corner of TAY and I think you influenced my own writing a great deal.

TGE, your Dev Diary series was thrilling to follow. Thank you for letting me alpha test Kaiju Crush, you have achieved something that few of us could ever dream of doing!

Papito Qinn - your writings (when you weren’t covering eSports) were deeply philosophical and often went waaay over my head, that said I should probably check out some of your videos. Perhaps I will get smarter, or at least feel that way!

Cdax - your articles have always been exceptionally unpredictable, they felt so inspired and always gave me a good laugh. Thank you for Gaming While Married!

Poco - Thanks for always being there in the comments!

Dark Aether - You somehow managed to contribute to both TAY and AniTAY, which is impressive. I really appreciate the effort you put in, and neither community would be the same without you.

Emerald_Mara85 - Thank you for supporting and contributing these last several months, hope to see you around more on Discord!

ThePickyGamer - For starting SixTAY Days Of Writing, and being a real pillar of the community. Also, for starting Thankful Thursday and allowing me to continue with it, active gratitude for the win!

Nior - Thank you for all the OF’s you ran, and for being a cat!

Aikage - Thank you for your unyielding support for the community, and for crafting us a new home in such a short space of time. I have to ask, do you have a beard? Because I kind of imagine you as having a wizardly beard, I don’t know why!

Novachild - Always a pleasure talking to you on ye olde Discord, and for stepping up and lending your mad skillz in the effort. Hope to see more Returning Gamer Reviews over at TAY2!

Novi - For derailing a very serious discussion about Dark Souls to talk about anime girls, and for bashing things in the DnD campaign. I have to include Raithulu, our DM, Kluge and Pendy, our fellow adventurers, here. There was a time this year that the passing of weeks was only counted by DnD night, I’m grateful for those.

There are really too many names to mention, and I will probably miss a few - Tamales y Atole, devourbooks, Nightshift Nurse (I member you commenting on one of my first articles), XMetalWolf, Dil, RedStripe118, Lufi, MegaBlastoise, Kcet, Stinolez, ShadowHaken, TGRIP, and everyone else I’ve forgotten - THANK YOU FOR ALL THE MEMORIES!!! I love this community and my life would not be the same without it. I’m tearing up as I type this, and I mean this with all my heart.

I must express my utmost graTAYtude to all of you, even if we have not interacted much. I have hope for the future, hope in all of you no matter what you do from here on out, I wish everyone the best of luck for whatever it is that you’re up against.

As for me, I will be easy to find on Discord, and will continue posting on TAY’s sequel in the hopes that we can create a platform for others that may change their lives as TAY has changed mine.

Lastly, thank you to Kotaku and staff for giving all of us a wider audience and a place to call home all these years.

And with that, I, Future, will as usual put it over to you my dear TAYers - what are you thankful for today?

I hope to see you all on the other side.