Thankful Thursday: Week 2

Picky started Thankful Thursday back in April , which I thought was a great idea. Unfortunately, life happens and he was unable to continue the column, so with his blessing I’m picking it up. I’d like to invite you to participate by letting me know what you’re grateful for in the comments!



Actively practic ing gratitude is very beneficial to one’s mental health, this is something I can verify from first-hand experience.

I’ve struggled with my mental health before, and have made no secrets about that. I do believe it’s something people need to be more aware of, or the stigma will never go away. Especially at times like this when people everywhere are facing pressure and uncertainty unlike anything we have faced before.

It can be easy to take things for granted, but I’ll be honest, even when I’ve been at my lowest I probably still had more blessings than I could count.

It can be difficult when you’re blue, but actively seeking out the good things in your life is a great way to lift your spirits, no matter how big or small. It may be a compliment someone gave you, a friend, or even a video game!

Obvious: I have a great family, who have been very supportive while I’ve been out of work. I also work for a great company who have done their best to look after me.

Bigger-picture: The economy is taking a beating, but this seems to be a good opportunity to offload some dead weight and will be good in the long run hopefully . As for the ‘rona situation, hospitals are pretty full apparently but the death rate seems to be relatively low. People I know who had it have recovered, too. So, it seems like it’s not the end of the world after all! I would like to go back to work, though.

Smaller-picture: Digimon Cyber Sleuth got ported to PC and Switch, and I couldn’t be happier because I’ve been hankering for a Digimon game and don’t own any Sony products. This also means future ports to PC and Switch are likely!

What are you grateful for, TAY?