The Covid-19 Diaries 03/21/2020

Ahahahaha, I laughed in desperation...



Malaysia’s count is now 1,183 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Too many idiots did not comply with the Movement Control Order...A rate of around 40% hence the army will be deployed this Sunday (3/22). Which everyone said to use the army since Tuesday (3/17) because the police are too few in number.



Illustration : Nixon Siow ( https://www.facebook.com/pg/nixonsiow/posts/?ref=page_internal )

Hand sanitizers being stolen from hospitals...the frontline of the pandemic and yet the panic has made people into selfish bastards.



Racists are spreading rumors that refugees are resisting Covid-19 tests even though they have lost their jobs and are the most vulnerable in this pandemic. The UNHCR has denied the rumors.

And the current Health Minister(Adham Baba) recommends hot water to kill Covid-19...I’m seriously suspecting his credentials. If elementary schoolers know this is bogus, then how did this moron get his doctorate? I want the previous Health Minister back...



Yesterday, I became very drowsy all of a sudden which made me worried if I had the infection...But after sleeping for 2 hours, I was fine. I think the intense stress of how everything is turning into hell is getting to me. It’s also making me lose my sense of hunger...



Is it too much to ask for some sanity? For thoughtfulness? For empathy towards others? Rationality?

Mood State: (◞‸◟；)

