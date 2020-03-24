The Covid-19 Diaries 03/24/2020

It’s inevitable the 2 weeks lockdown in Malaysia will become longer thanks to morons having mass gatherings...Another tabligh have 1 in 10 attendees confirmed to be positive.



A majority of Malaysian cases were from these religious mass gatherings. The organizers usually say, “It’s not our fault!” while their attendees/students are trying to hide from being tested...



There seem to be foreigners like Americans praising Malaysia for handling the situation...but being compared to Trump who barely does anything, doesn’t count as praise.

Our hospitals are running out of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to the point medical workers are forced to use garbage bags to DIY their own gear.

And instead of solving the problem, the backside government has increased the price of masks that they hoard, NOT giving the masks for free to the front liners. Even in these desperate times, the corrupt only have money signs for eyes.

Ever since the Health Minister has been severely criticized for his witch doctor antics, ‘Warm Water Baba’ is now currently missing from action. Instead, the Director General of Health has taken over his duties which he seems to have a better head...so far.



And the non-elected government has advised Malaysians to use their EPF funds (retirement funds) in the current situation, instead of using the government’s cash reserves (we’re talking about the same corrupted assholes who allowed 1MDB in the 1st place). Oh and it seems they are now requesting the public for ideas about the current situation and wants donations. So they made a coup a few weeks back and now they have only shown incompetence. I can’t wait to rub it in the face of the royal family that gave these fools power.

With the ever-changing MCO (Movement Control Order), the army has now been deployed!

Photo : Mukhriz Hazim ( https://www.malaysiakini.com/news/516185 )

Sigh, and now there are AR-15s everywhere...As there are many birdbrains defying the police hence the escalation to this level of strictness.

It’s also the racist government’s fault for not cracking down on the religious mass gatherings when these attendees are openly defying the MCO. But they felt they were justified in arresting an Indian mechanic, IN FRONT OF HIS HOUSE. This man would not be able to pay the 5000 ringgit fine (1128 USD) but they won’t arrest the rich tabligh organizers...the people who did the most damage.



The levels of hypocrisy, favoritism showered on idiots who don’t care about immuno-compromised people, senior citizens or the entire community...it stinks of racial supremacy.



Mood State: (╬ಠิ益ಠิ)

