The Covid-19 Diaries 03/28/2020

Everything is not okay...



Malaysia’s food crisis has become worse due to food chains been stopped by the inept government’s red tape and stopping transportation. It has been weeks and there is still no reassurance to solve the problems.

Photo : https://www.malaysiakini.com/news/517110

The food seen here is some of the 10,000 tonnes of perfectly good food being thrown out, and fresh produce has started to become expensive up towards 40% extra...



Vietnam has now cut off all exports as they too are making sure their people are fed during this crisis. Malaysia imports around 40% rice of our rice consumption so there is now a dateline before we all starve to death as our reserves only last some 2.5 months, but other essentials like meats and fresh produce are barely over a month in reserves...Hopefully, other countries do not curb their exports but you never know in this crisis. Even Australia has stopped its exports, so carrots are now scarce...



I’m starting to think hoarders are smart people...

Malaysia has finally a stimulus package but no one knows where the 250 billion ringgit funds (some 58 billion USD) came from. So someone is lying here...Anwar Ibrahim (would have been the 8th Prime Minister were it not for the coup) has called for transparency by debating the stimulus plan in Parliament. The new Finance Minister (Tengku Zafrul) was actually the ‘guard dog’ that allowed the 1MDB corruption case to occur under his watch...so there are suspicions of possible corruption.

Lastly, it’s now almost 2 weeks since the lockdown has happened...and there is still no news of where the missing 4000+ attendees of the tabligh case that exploded Covid-19 in Malaysia. So thousands of cowardly bastards still refuse to come forward as they spread to other unsuspecting people. The spread includes the rural areas where a certain royal family lives, who are now forced into quarantine. I don’t have any sympathies for them, only for their employees due to their allowance of a non-elected government.



So my options are now death by a virus, or starvation...or murdered by robbers looking for food. People said not to panic, but I cannot see it otherwise...or this isn’t panic but a cynical view of reality with some disgusting acceptance attached to it.



Where is real governance when the people need it? The politicians are too busy making televised messages that they care about us (despite being unelected) but I don’t see that ‘care’ anywhere as it’s failure after failure with bare improvements. There is no transparency, no clear instructions and everything is half-baked.



Mood State: ｡･ﾟ’(*/益＼*) ‘ﾟ･｡

Somehow we reached Part 6...Here’s Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 for your viewing pleasure. I know Part 7 would be coming...but after Part 14, I just don’t know.

