The Covid-19 Diaries 03/31/2020

It’s recommended for Malaysian women to coax their husbands with Doraemon voices...It’s not an Onion article, this is R.E.A.L.I.T.Y.

Currently in the Covid-19 crisis, families are together 24/7 so that might cause stress between couples. But this recommendation from the ‘Women and Family Ministry’ on how wives can avoid arguing, shows a severe servitude mentality tinged with a possible Japanese lolita fetish.

The translation: If you see your spouse acting against your wishes, avoid nagging - use ‘humorous’ words such as ‘Please hang the clothes just like this, honey!’ (copy Doraemon’s tone and try to giggle cutely!)



Did the world just turn into some Japanese harem anime series? Or maybe they meant the Malaysian Doraemon voice? *Listen at your own risk*



Another earlier post of theirs for mothers working at home:



Translation: Avoid wearing house clothes. Dress up, put makeup on and smartly dressed.



Wearing makeup in my own ‘sanctuary’...Nope, too tired to do that! Also, it costs money. Both were taken down at different times but it took over some 3-5 hours since the posts went viral.



There are a lot of things wrong here...

1. There was an entire team that designed and approved this. Nobody thought this was a bad idea to put out their lolita fantasies on adult women ?



2. Wasted resources on pointless, archaic and sexist messages.



3. Could have spent those resources on helping children and wives who are entrapped and dependant on their abusive fathers/ husbands. Especially in the Covid-19 crisis.

4. Doraemon constantly nags on Nobita. Whether its the manga, anime or movies. How could they forget that?

Here are some un-elected Ministers using the provisions for the poor as part of their PR campaign, just to rub it in for the poor to remember them...

Another minister trying to worthlessly gain PR points is Zuraida Kamaruddin, 1 of the 1st traitors that made the coup...Getting pictures taken of herself while pretending(the hose is not open ) to sanitize the area. Zuraida is fully equipped here...

But everyone seen here only have bare minimum masks. A few policemen have gloves.



Malaysian doctors are furious about the publicity stunt for wasting manpower resources and using vital PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) when they have to DIY their own PPE...



The royal king of Malaysia is said to forgo his emoluments for 6 months which worth is 600,000 ringgit per month or a total of 3.6 million ringgit (833,401USD). This might seem generous but his family is the beneficiary of several companies including a deforestation company in the Pahang state worth 2, 250,00 0 ringgit(52 0,889 USD) while also using the Mecca’s pilgrim funds (Tabung Haji -These funds were also used in the 1MDB corruption case). He’s just trying to accumu late brownie points when he appointed his inept relative Muhyiddin as Prime Minister in the coup resulting in most people criticizing him (including me). In the previous government’s (Pakatan Harapan) era , the logging and palm oil activities were stopped. So by appointing his relative, these anti-environmental companies are free to restart.



And it turns out the Covid-19 stimulus package is not worth 250 billion ringgit(58 billion USD) but only 2.5 billion ringgit(578.6 million USD) the rest are just deferments ...



While we’re all doing our part in this pandemic crisis, these corrupt bastards were fooling around and filling their pockets. Our country is going to be more vulnerable to the ensuing recession . Oh and I forgot to mention that Malaysia is looking towards opening for Ramadan (starts on April 23)...just like Trump and his Easter obsession.



We’re doomed.

Mood State: ヽ(｀Д´)ノ (д´ノ) (Ĭ ^ Ĭ)-p (ヽ´△) ヽ(´△`)ﾉ

