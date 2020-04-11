The Covid-19 Diaries 04/11/2020

Malaysia has now another social distancing extension until April 28th. So we’re going into 6 weeks of MCO (Movement Control Order). But this is to be expected as the MCO are lacking in several areas thanks to lack of PPE, favoritism, political brownnosing and the infectiveness of the backside government.

The infection rate has dropped only by 30%(in the last few days) while the recovery rate is about 44%. But it must be noted that our testing supplies are very little hence the use of concentrated testing in a few red zone areas. Are the actual numbers actually higher or lower? We are in the dark about this. At best, we now know there are 26 red zones in the country.



While MCO is still going on, the International Trade and Industry Ministry is allowing barbers and hair saloons to be reopened. And they expect the hairdressers to magically appear disinfectants (hard to come by) and clean their hair saloons every day. This is only a disaster waiting to happen.



Even the Health Director Noor Hisham (the sensible man who is leading the Covid-19 health measures) said it shouldn’t be implemented now. And the Hairdressing Guild too weighed against this.



Currently, the Defence Minister wants a harsher punishment on violators of the MCO with 2 years of jail and 10,000 ringgit(2321 USD)fines. None of this would help the overwhelmed and ill-equipped prisons, it won’t affect the favoritism showed to Mosques that are still opening or the rural areas. Instead, we now have thousands of people extra who likely will end up in criminal organizations thanks to keeping these ‘violaters’ together with criminals in the same cell. This minister(Ismail Sabri Yaakob) is known for his racial supremacy against minorities and has no experience in the military or law enforcement. Another corrupt politican in the wrong position who has no idea what they’re doing (among with Warm Water Baba, Doraemon Minister, Women Ministry approval of abusive husbands, Miti Barbers, PR stunts, Ibrahim’s logging fetish, etc).

In the previous 8th article, I’ve shown that they included arresting people playing in their own compound. But at the time I didn’t include the online criticism of the police that has similar punishment of 5, 000 - 10,000 ringgit fines. Some Malaysians have noticed that women do get a harsher penalty compared to men usually around 5,000 (Note: If I don’t put out another article after over a week, I’m either arrested or just tired).



On towards the stimulus package, rich and corrupt politicians are somehow eligible for low-income citizens aid. And it is given to one of the worst people: Rosmah Mansor, 2nd spouse to Najib Razak AKA the former 6th Prime Minister involved in the corruption scandal IMDB (corruption including international properties like the Wolf of Wall Street and Dumb and Dumber 2). Rosmah Mansor is known for her expensive taste in which the anti-corruption officials seized some 284 cases of luxury handbags back in 2018 (After the elections that Pakatan Harapan won as part of their promise to punish the corrupt which the new PN government is looking to get Najib off the hook). What’s the point of giving a few hundred ringgit which would be cheap change to the corrupt? The poor need that money more than them. And why would Rosmah register herself as ‘needy’?

Unfortunately, there are more parliament members, VIPs, and elected officials gaining all of these aids. And the return of those funds is ‘voluntary’.

In religious activities, churches in Malaysia are observing Good Friday via live streams. I’m not that surprised as the Christian community has been following and using technology for decades.

The question is how to implement technology for the rest of religious organizations when they are so entrenched in ‘face to face traditions’.



Even an Indonesian couple had to live stream their wedding to their relatives. It’s not what they wanted for their special day, but they too made sacrifices just like everyone else. So there shouldn’t be exceptions as some muftis(Islamic Jurist) want. If not, the point of implementing loudspeakers in every Adhan (Muslim prayer that has a strict time and occurs 5 times per day) becomes moot. The audio signal system shows there was a time that Malaysian Muslims were into technology(speakers started in 1930s). If they did it before, they can do it again.

Other areas that need technology are schools. From what I have observed in Malaysia E-learning, it is terribly disappointing. E-learning from the corrupt government is unclear, links don’t work and require too many reports in minutiae details from teachers. While E-learning from private companies are user-friendly, concise but very expensive...

It becomes a situation that tuition/private schools are conducting online lessons while government schools have entirely suspended all school activities. This will create a further gap between the haves and have-nots.

Whether it’s about the lack of human rights, aids, technology integration, Covid-19 has put a magnifying glass on the failures of each society and how being racist with corrupt greed is not the answer. The sad thing about this, these are problems outline by medical researchers, NGOs and human rights organizations since years ago.



Not affiliated with the authors, just showing that the warnings were from decades ago. Although there are many other resources over the decades, so forgive me for not mentioning them.



Mood State: ლಠ益ಠ)ლ

We’re finally at the 9th article, I wanted to wait until the confirmation of the extended MCO which was yesterday on April 10.

