The Covid-19 Diaries 04/27/2020

Malaysia finally reaches 66.8% recovery rate, only around 38 cases per day and about 5 localities are red zones. The lockdown and social distancing is working but again this is limited testing in known red zones due to lack of supplies...



Advertisement

And in the middle of MCO (Movement Control Order), the backside government (Perikatan Nasional) decided to reopen the wholesale markets that (of course) resulted in more infections over the last 2 weeks. Despite the new cases, they decided it’s a good idea to reopen even more wholesale markets. If they can’t implement social distancing right now, what’s the point?



And only in Mid April were Mosques finally banned...in just a few states. In several states, foreign workers are not being tested even though they are part of the most vulnerable in communities (other than poor and refugees).



Advertisement

There are just so many blind spots fueled by favoritism, bias, and greed that I’m not sure our 3rd extension of the MCO until May 12th is even enough.

Advertisement

For the most desperate people, corrupt politicians have no trouble getting most of the Malaysian donated money meant to fight against starvation. This food aid is supposed to be worth 100 ringgit (22.95USD) but seen in the picture above...at best it covers about 35 ringgit (8USD) per package. The backside government 1st blame it was the cost of transportation then quickly blame overworked front-liners of NGOs, for a program they took control from the NGOs...As if that weren’t enough, opposition-controlled states are not allowed to distribute the food aid. I’ve posted before that PN used food aid for propaganda. This is obviously a blackmail attempt at poor citizens to vote for a coup-made government or suffer from starvation.



And even from their own ranks, these politicians disobeyed the MCO as they gathered for a party. Or when it comes to their own children...But nope, the police won’t arrest the corrupt politicians, but instead, turn to ordinary citizens even if they are disabled and walking with a crutch from a hospital.



Advertisement

I can’t really tell if they’ re actually serious about a pandemic when they are goofing off and only making plans to fuel their racist empire. And what I meant by goofing off, PN has plans to hold only 1 Parliament session in MAY( new backside government has yet to hold any Parliament ses sion since their coup i n Februa ry ). Does the usage of the internet totally petrify them with fear?



Unfortunately, corrupt politicians are not the only problem. M any Malaysians are blaming the Rohingyans for the virus, totally forgetting that the pandemic were spread by various tabligh meetings from overseas to local areas , local expats, workers and students returning home. And they are very quick to blame all Rohingyans over a fake rumor that the president of a Rohingya association demanded Malaysia to give Rohingyans citizenship. However, I cannot say that I disagree with such sentiment (even when it’s false) as only citizenship grants people with education, job opportunities above minimum wage, and the ability to pay taxes in Malaysia. These Malaysians think that barely covering Rohingyans meals as ‘more than enough kindness’ and that refugees shouldn’t expect anything more as they hire Rohingyans for a few ringgit over 12 hours of hard labor. To say I’m disappointed at the sheer inhumanity at a time we need to join together and help one another...is merely the starting point of how I feel towards my own citizens.

Advertisement

And so, Not-So-Happy-Ramadan for everyone this year!



Mood State: (╬⓪益⓪)

Too frustrated to update for 2 weeks. Also weren’t sure about the police being so active arresting people for posting criticism on social media. Hence my super late article. Also, I’m again suffering from malnutrition. Saving my pills because I thought I have recovered enough...was a bad idea.



Advertisement

Here are the previous articles: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9