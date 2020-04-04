The Covid-19 Diaries 04/4/2020

Ramadan is now officially closed for the entire country of Malaysia(if the MCO is extended). After many complaints, 4 states including the capital stating cancelation and days of debate.



Finally, some good news but the un-elected government is also opening the regular bazaars (that happiness only lasted for a few minutes) despite the regular amount of Covid-19 infections(around 150+ per day).



Advertisement

And they are already unsatisfied with the standards...pretty much everyone knew the measures won’t be easily complied by the mass people.



Some muftis(Islamic jurists) were calling for SOPs (strict operating procedure) in order to carry out tawarih prayers which are carried out in Ramadan. But this is unrealistic as this virus is extremely contagious and people are prone to carrying out daily habits.



Some other logistics, what to do with non-compliants of MCO (Movement Control Order), people are debating to jail them but 1. Jails are over capacity with dozens of people in 1 room 2. Disasterous as prisons are not equipped to handle Covid-19...Others are more stressed to the point of suggesting executions...I think lower fines and long community service (after MCO) should suffice even if some part of me wants harsher punishment for them. I’m just wondering why the rich tablighs haven’t been arrested...despite their insistence of carrying out mosque activities. There are promises of arrests but there hasn’t been any news of that. Instead, minorities who live together and playing within their compound are quickly arrested. There were no ‘warnings’ given to them, just a ‘novel sentence’ of 3 months in community service...during the MCO. This blatant favoritism and human rights abuse goes beyond the realms on sanity. And they were carried out in chains...

Advertisement

Another thing still around that baffles me,

Every time we have foreign contributions given to us, why do we need to carry out some stupid ceremony?

Advertisement

How many masks did we waste in each ceremony? Why shouldn’t those contributions be quickly distributed? The un-elected government is still hang up over collecting PR points rather than functionality.



Advertisement

We only have a little above 1400 ventilators for 31 million people, which is the opposite of a celebration...And it’s predicted that our peak is in the mid of April.



In weird hoarding issues...people are buying 120 eggs per week while chicken have lost demand. What do they with it? How do they consume all of that?...Eggs are the cheapest, nutritious and filling but I don’t know about eating eggs all the time. It’s these hoarding issues that make severe food limitations take place, like one chocolate bread per one customer(who are buying for the entire family).



Advertisement

In other food security news, some selfish bastards have stolen all the food for the needy from their public hall. Robbery is already happening...and it always starts out targetting the poor.

Lots of SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprise) are hawkers and aunties sellings snacks, this is one area the internet could help them but whether they could use the net due to a generation gap is concerning as many could be bankrupt soon. It’s also true there is an underlying fear of infection hence the need for masks but the backside government thought it would be good to raise the price(by almost twice) to please the pharmaceutical companies (who are very likely to survive) but these companies still desire for a higher price. Thus the current situation that these masks are not restocked in any pharmaceuticals but rather overcharged in popular online shops...



Advertisement

Even in a crisis, the ultra-rich won’t stop being greedy.



Mood State: (ꐦ°᷄д°᷅)<炎炎炎炎

Somehow it’s the weekend’s 8th article already! I missed 1 regular time as I was too tired to the point of missing my regular medicine...which just makes my several conditions worse. Here’s Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, and Part 7 for your viewing pleasure!

