The Covid-19 Diaries 08/09/2020

Graphic : Originally Image by CDC’s Photo Library, Edited Image by Emerald_Mara

Yeah, I’m not dead (yet) and somehow surviving.

Summary of the last 3 months:

- MCO (Movement Control Order) was changed to more relaxed lockdowns and many infrastructures and businesses began to open.



Advertisement

- Had a haircut in July, hairdresser butchered my hair but I was so relieved over having it much shorter(the rain showers have stop (￣ー￣；).



- Contact Tracing(MySejahtera) program is...I have to put my name and phone number again and again in the app at every shop. Why can’t the app remember my details? It just makes the waiting line longer than it should be. It became mandatory on August 3rd. Obviously, it has no GPS abilities like South Korea’s, so instead there are security guards or staff at malls own waiting lines but I can’t say the same for local eateries or at mom & pop shops.



Advertisement

- Apparently too many fools are relaxed about masking up, so it has become mandatory in every public space. Previously I’ve seen some 20% of people not having a mask or having it under their chins, now it’s about 5%. Became mandatory on August 1st, which is late for...



- Schools back in session for nearly a month now, masks are said to be compulsory but new clusters emerge as there are 100 new cases so Malaysia was set back for a bit.



Advertisement

- Over last week, Former Prime Minister Najib Razak has finally been found guilty over the 1MDB case (money-laundering, abuse of power, etc) and sentenced for 12 years with a bail of 1 million ringgit (238,803.71 USD), a mere pittance for his crimes. He’s trying to appeal now so he’s still not in jail(and wearing Armani clothes)...which in retaliation the opposition’s former finance minister’s wife has been charged for providing consultation to private companies which are somehow under ‘soliciting’. It doesn’t matter make any sense and she’s sitting in jail AKA Double Standards. The former finance minister did provide more evidence of misused taxes by Barisan Nasional so it could also be about those...



There are numerous cases surrounding Najib like the missing submarine (the French courts wanted Najib under questioning) or the Mongolian model/translator/mistress (Shaariibuugiin Altantuyaa) that was killed via C4 and she was pregnant...but those investigations are stalled or the charges are only on the ‘minions’. Too much time has passed and I don’t see any hope for these cases especially in an era of a backside coup government.

Advertisement

- Unfortunately, there were many of Najib’s cronies outside the courts, some wearing masks and zero social distancing.

Najib in the center, and too many people couldn’t care less about masks... Image : The Strait Times

Advertisement

Over 1000 of Najib’s moronic supporters Image : News Straits Times

None of them was arrested or fined unlike the poor boy hopping with his cast leg from the hospital but was still arrested for defying MCO. Now dub as Cluster Najib, we shall see in another week about those infections...



Advertisement

- There has been a growing number of PR campaigns from the backside government that made ‘documentary’ videos about how medically equipped Malaysia is...despite many countries still donating PPE and medical equipment to Malaysia. And too many fools, in particular, foreign expats are showering Malaysia with too much praise in their youtube videos. I can’t say it’s a real documentary when it only shows 1 hospital in the capital and too often uses powerful, uplifting music for the videos (a tactic to manipulate emotions usually used in fictional movies to signify which emotions the audience is supposed to react to). It doesn’t show about other hospitals’ lack of PPE and that they have to use trash bags as PPE.



And then when Al Jazeera revealed Malaysia has been leaving the poor and immigrants behind, too many people didn’t believe it including travel YouTubers that essentially refused the information by NGOs and human rights organizations that have already revealed this injustice several times in the news for months. I especially dislike this Youtuber that compared immigrants being chained and under the sun for the entire day as similar to his travels in hot countries. Nevermind the facts, that his family were wearing hats and have water bottles on them. And he keeps on using prejudice on disadvantaged people as if they are evil schemers and not because poor people are desperate and suffering from starvation.



Advertisement

And so, the backside government now wants Al Jazeera journalists to be under their control by performing raids on them. We are seriously back in Barisan Nasional times when journalists are forced to be state propaganda even if these media companies are foreign companies. It’s like our 2018 general election happiness was a lie...oh wait that’s exactly what happened when the royalty ripped our votes as if our rights didn’t matter to put their relative Muhyidden in power. What a short 2 years of happiness.



_________________

Since there have been despotic changes in my country, I have to really start asking whether I can keep this blog going. Dictators are not the most accommodating to human rights and so too are their fascist followers.

