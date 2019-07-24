I knew I’d like Dragon Quest Builders 2 and that I would eventually get it. I was holding off on buying it because I have a few games to play already, not to mentioned the Xbox PC Gamepass. However tonight, wanting to play something cute, fun, relaxing, and build-y I said to myself, “well, I might as well just play the demo.”

I immediately got sucked into the game. The basic gameplay loop is such a draw to me - I love building/resource collection/etc., I love fantasy, I love cute stuff. It’s just too much.

I’ve decided I’ve got to just go and get the game and I’ll probably be picking it up some time in the next week. Maybe today. Maybe. I was planning on waiting at least a bit so I can play other stuff and I still feel like I “should” wait but I also....just want to play it. I also really want to play Fire Emblem: Three Houses but thankfully my play style is only one very long absorbing game at a time so if I get DQ Builders 2 I’ll have my attention taken for a while.

If you’re unsure about whether you’ll like Dragon Quest Builders 2 check out the demo. It gives a good overview of what playing the game will be like but beware, if you’re like me, it will only exacerbate your deep desire to build...to build everything...