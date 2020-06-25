The Great TAY Cookoff Tournament Of Champions or TGTCTOC for short

TGTCTOC, pronounced “goddamn it Aikage” will begin! For those familiar with these tournaments they’re the definition of IMPORTANT content. Every day a new vote, every day you are compelled to participate. If you want democracy served then get out those voting wands (ok keyboards, whatever) and get to tap tap tappin. We’re going to just jump right the heck in here. Who will be crowned the ULTIMATE CHAMPION of condiments?



Round 1 of this very important tournament is:

Honey vs. Cocktail Sauce

As per usual you can vote one of two ways:

1. Go to our discord (http://www.discord.me/tay) go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

Advertisement

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.



For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :



Advertisement







