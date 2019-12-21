The Ho Ho Hofficial 2019 Secret Santa Reveal Thread

It’s here! Opening day for our annual Secret Santa festivities, 2019 edition !

Here’s what you need to do:

Describe what you got in a comment!



Add in a picture (if possible).



State/Guess who your Secret Santa was.



Comment on other people’s gifts and admire how awesome they are.

Those of you who have not received gifts yet: Please let me know ASAP and I will contact your Santa to see what the holdup is. If you’ve already been informed of a gift that will be arriving late or you’ve contacted Ben and me about a gift you sent showing up late then you need not contact us again.

In keeping with TAY tradition, here is a compilation of 8-bit inspired Christmas music to get you in a festive mood.

As always, thanks to all who participated. Ben and I hope everyone had fun getting gifts for your fellow TAY’ers and hopefully bringing some joy to them.



