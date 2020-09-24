The strange appeal of real menial tasks in virtual games

Let’s go paint some walls (House Flipper) Screenshot : Wiki

In a world that is changing so much and so fast, there is something quite appealing to just do stuff that is menial.



The more accurate the simulation, the more interested I am.

This article is sponsored by me. Yeah, I know. Shameless auto-promotion. But it’s almost the last time, promise.

I have been transitioning from writing articles to try and make video essays on YouTube, but I still feel like this subject is perfectly adapted to a little publication here on Kotaku.

(Although I might make a video on this exact subject someday. For those who may be interested in the kind of video essays I make, you can find the first one here. )

The idea behind this article popped into my head while I was making a discovery video for my second channel (where I play games instead of talking about them), about a game named Landlord’s Super.



Oi! Let’s fix that house! Screenshot : Minskworks

Landlord’s Super is a game made by Minskworks of Jalopy fame. Minskworks is a man that loves hard simulation where you have to do most everything by hand. While Jalopy put you into the shoes of a man trying to drive his car across several countries in the Balkans, all while having to manage your car and fix it by manually replacing pieces of the car, Landlord’s Super asks you to repair a house and then deal with its tenants. If you want to see more about it, you can watch this video.



Minskworks masterpiece of a game

The most important part about the game, for me, is that it asks you to do all the menial tasks manually. You have to make concrete to fix holes. You have to lay the concrete before laying some bricks. You have to carefully place tiles on the roof.

Let’s go clean a crime scene (Viscera Cleanup Detail) Screenshot : Rock Paper Shotgun

In the last month, I’ve bought several similar games, and I have a ton more in my game backlog as well.

Extreme simulations are so appealing to me. The idea of doing a gamified version of what you would be doing in the physical world really talks to me. It sends that sweet, sweet serotonin to the part of my brain that needs it.

As someone without a degree in psychology, I believe that humans are rigged to do repetitive tasks. There is nothing more satisfying to me while giving me a sense of accomplishment and control, than cleaning my apartment from top to bottom. The idea that a sum of simple things can affect a whole and make it livable again is something that is incredibly rewarding.

I think this feeling actually translates well to video games. Most of these games have a grand sense of change, and the more tasks you engage with, the more you get from it. You can use more money to evolve your world, buy better tools, or even rebuild a whole house.

These games have often a low bar of entry. They are not games that need you to be a particularly skilled gamer. A game may ask you to know certain information, like what each button does, or how to mix the concrete perfectly, but nothing is really difficult to achieve. The games just become a test of willpower. Will you keep pushing until you can reap your rewards?

Building a computer in that game isn’t difficult at all (PC Building Simulator) Screenshot : Gigazine

I think it’s important to remind yourself that while games with instant gratification are good band-aids, they do not yield the long term effects of small efforts towards a bigger goal. In a time where we have less and less control over things, where it’s so easy to feel trapped, being reminded of that is actually a great thing.



Let’s be someone who can cook (Cooking Simulator) Screenshot : GamePressure

The more I try to do this introspection thing upon myself while writing this article, the more I find out that I keep having these cycles where I immerse myself within simulation games (the type without instant gratification). The commonality between all the cycles? They all happened at times where I felt powerless, and I always ended those cycles by starting something that would have been considered menial but that helped me tremendously. I started podcasting when I didn’t know anything about it hoping that small steps would lead me to feel confident in calling myself a podcaster. I wrote my first book by doing the menial task of writing every single day until it was done. I went to Kickboxing classes and have taken them for 4 years and counting. These classes helped in taking me out of my depression funk, and showed me that I could be stronger and not have back pain all the time.

With COVID and the lockdown, it got to the point I couldn’t go to Kickboxing class anymore. Depression and back pain came back. While I’m not in any danger and my life is not bad by any means, losing the classes and feeling weak was rough on my noggin. But playing games such as PC Building Simulator, or Landlord’s Super is teaching me once again that menial tasks, even the smallest ones can be used to work toward an unsurmountable goal. So if I go back, even one day a week, I can go back to the better state I was in before.

I really feel that video games can help you with your struggles, and those menial games, with that incredible sense of having accomplished something at the end of your day, although it’s just virtual, is definitely helping. And if it doesn’t then, well, at least I’ve installed countless showers in House Flipper, enough to feel like maybe I would be able to install one in real life, when clearly it is way more complicated than that.

The mother of all simulators (Euro Truck Simulator) Screenshot : SCS Software

So yeah, thank you games such as those. Like Euro Truck Simulator. You are incredible, yet unusual driving forces in my life. Here’s to you, and here’s to all the tickets I got in-game because I drove too fast.



Cheers.