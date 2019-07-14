The TAY discord D&D group is looking for up to two new players. Please read on for more info.

We will be meeting on Mondays at 7:30 pm eastern for between 45 minutes to an hour. We typically take a by-week after every three sessions.

We are using 3.5 rules, characters are currently 4th level. We use the voice chat and a bot in discord to play. The party is currently protecting a caravan, but there will be dungeon crawling in the future. Please respond either here or ping me in our discord if you are interested or for more information.