After months of preparations, Norcal Strongstyle 3v3 Tekken 7 tournament is finally here. There’s even a 1v1 dojo event happening the night before, stacked with some of the world’s best players. They’ll be competing for viewers in a packed weekend however. With the likes of Low Tier City 7, Blast Pro Series Los Angeles, Toryuken, and Age of Empires 3 if making a comeback with The New World Championship. No matter how you slice it, it’s a great weekend for esports fans.
Low Tier City 7
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Project M - Brawlhalla -
Schedule: All Times in CDT
Streams:
TourneyLocator
TourneyLocator2
Brawlhalla
HxCGaming
TourneyLocator (YouTube)
Norcal Strongstyle 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
NorCalSealStyle Pre-StrongStyle Special
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7
Schedule: Friday July 12th at 10:00 PDT
TORYUKEN 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Samurai Shodown - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Dead or Alive 6 - Pokken - Smash Bros. Ultimate - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
TorontoTopTier
TorontoTopTier2
IconoclastGaming
GreaterGamingCA
Sonic Boom VI
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Dead or Alive 6 - Dragonball FightersZ - Samurai Shodown - King of Fighters XIV - Ultra STreet Fighter IV
Schedule: All Times in CEST
Streams:
MadridFGC
BCN_Fighters
Vortextournament
Neo Geo World Tour 2 Global Finals
Featured Game(s): King of Fighters ‘98 - King of Fighters XIV
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
DRAGONS CUP TWT Dojo
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in KST
2GG: Breakthrough 2019 - An Arcadian Story
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Rivals of Aether
Schedule: Sunday | All Times in PDT
9 AM: Doors Open
10 AM: Doubles and Wave 1 Singles Pools
12 PM: Wave 2 Singles Pools
2 PM: Wave 3 Singles Pools
4 PM: Wave 4 Singles Pools
6 PM: Top x Singles Bracket
7 PM: Resurrection Bracket
8 PM: Top 8 Singles Bracket
11 PM: Venue Closes
Streams:
Aurora Blitz 2
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Dragonball FighterZ - UNIST - Rivals of Aether
Schedule: All Times in EDT
Saturday
12:00 - Ultimate Doubles / Street Fighter V
15:00 - Ultimate Singles Pools / Under Night In Birth Exe: Late[st]
17:00 - Melee Doubles
18:00 - Dragon Ball FighterZ/ Rivals of Aether
Sunday
11:00 - Melee Singles
12:00 - Tekken 7
16:00 - Mortal Kombat 11
18:00 - Ultimate Top 32
Streams:
FGC - A-Bake Streams
Smash - Gooshi Gaming
BLAST Pro Series Los Angeles
Webpage - Liquipedia - Twitter - YouTube
Schedule: All Times in PDT
Saturday, July 13
10:30 - Opening Show
11:00 - MIBR vs. Renegades | FaZe vs. NRG
12:30 - Liquid vs. Cloud9 | FaZe vs. Renegades
14:00 - Liquid vs. NRG | MIBR vs. Cloud9
15:30 - NRG vs. Renegades | FaZe vs. Cloud9
17:00 - MIBR vs. Liquid | Cloud9 vs. Renegades
18:30 - Faze vs. Liquid | MIBR vs. NRG
20:00 - MIBR vs. FaZe | Liquid vs. Renegades | Cloud9 vs. NRG
Sunday, July 14
10:30 - Opening show
11:00 - Semi Final #1
14:45 - Semi Final #2
18:30 - BLAST Stand-Off
19:00 - Grand Final
Streams:
Main Stream
Secondary Stream
Tertiary Stream
Age of Empires 3 The New World Championship
Schedule:
Streams:
FIFA 19 Global Series PlayStation 4 Playoffs
Schedule: All Times in CEST
Friday, July 12
12:30 - Pre-Show
13:00 - Swiss Round 1
14:15 - Swiss Round 2
15:30 - Swiss Round 3
16:45 - Swiss Round 4
18:30 - Swiss Round 5
19:45 - Swiss Round 6
21:00 - Swiss Round 7
Saturday, July 13
13:00 - Round of 32
14:00 - 20:00 - Round of 16
Sunday, July 14
13:00 - Quarterfinals 1
14:00 - Quarterfinals 2
15:00 - Quarterfinals 3
16:00 - Quarterfinals 4
17:00 - Semi-Finals 1 Game 1
17:30 - Semi-Finals 2 Game 1
18:15 - Semi-Finals 1 Game 2
18:45 - Semi-Finals 2 Game 2
19:15 - Final
20:00 - Post-Show
StarCraft 2
WCS Summer 2019
Day 1 - Friday, July 12th | 16:00 CEST
Day 2 - Saturday, July 13th | 11:00 CEST
Day 3 - Sunday, July 14th | 12:00 CEST
VODs
GSL Code S Season 3
Ro32 Group F
Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 12:00 CEST
VODs
PUBG PEL Contenders Promotion Tournament
Schedule: All Times in CEST
FRIDAY, JULY 12 — DAY 5
- 19:00 - Stage 2 - Match 1
- 19:45 - Stage 2 - Match 2
- 20:30 - Stage 2 - Match 3
- 21:15 - Stage 2 - Match 4
SATURDAY, JULY 13 — DAY 6
- 16:00 - Stage 2 - Match 5
- 16:45 - Stage 2 - Match 6
- 17:30 - Stage 2 - Match 7
- 18:15 - Stage 2 - Match 8
- 19:00 - Stage 2 - Match 9
- 19:45 - Stage 2 - Match 10
SUNDAY, JULY 14 — DAY 7
- 16:00 - Stage 2 - Match 11
- 16:45 - Stage 2 - Match 12
- 17:30 - Stage 2 - Match 13
- 18:15 - Stage 2 - Match 14
- 19:00 - Stage 2 - Match 15
- 19:45 - Stage 2 - Match 16
Halo 3 Red Bull Rise Till Dawn
Schedule: All Times in CDT
20:25 - Matches Begin
01:00 - Pool Play Concludes
01:15 - Top 8 Begins
01:45 - Free For All Tournament Begins
05:28 - Tournament Concludes
Overwatch League (Stage 3 Playoffs)
Overwatch Contenders League
League of Legends Championship Series
Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “It’s almost too much.”