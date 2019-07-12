Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - A Nice Golden Bronson

After months of preparations, Norcal Strongstyle 3v3 Tekken 7 tournament is finally here. There’s even a 1v1 dojo event happening the night before, stacked with some of the world’s best players. They’ll be competing for viewers in a packed weekend however. With the likes of Low Tier City 7, Blast Pro Series Los Angeles, Toryuken, and Age of Empires 3 if making a comeback with The New World Championship. No matter how you slice it, it’s a great weekend for esports fans.

Low Tier City 7

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Project M - Brawlhalla -

Schedule: All Times in CDT

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - A Nice Golden Bronson

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - A Nice Golden Bronson
Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - A Nice Golden Bronson

Time Converter

Streams:

TourneyLocator
TourneyLocator2
Brawlhalla
HxCGaming
TourneyLocator (YouTube)

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Norcal Strongstyle 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7

Schedule:

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - A Nice Golden Bronson

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Stream

NorCalSealStyle Pre-StrongStyle Special

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7

Schedule: Friday July 12th at 10:00 PDT

Time Converter

Stream

TORYUKEN 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Samurai Shodown - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Dead or Alive 6 - Pokken - Smash Bros. Ultimate - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2

Schedule: 

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - A Nice Golden Bronson

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - A Nice Golden Bronson

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

TorontoTopTier
TorontoTopTier2
IconoclastGaming
GreaterGamingCA

Sonic Boom VI

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Dead or Alive 6 - Dragonball FightersZ - Samurai Shodown - King of Fighters XIV - Ultra STreet Fighter IV

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - A Nice Golden Bronson

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - A Nice Golden Bronson
Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - A Nice Golden Bronson

Time Converter

Streams:

MadridFGC
BCN_Fighters
Vortextournament

Neo Geo World Tour 2 Global Finals

Twitter

Featured Game(s): King of Fighters ‘98 - King of Fighters XIV

Schedule:

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - A Nice Golden Bronson

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Stream

DRAGONS CUP TWT Dojo

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in KST

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - A Nice Golden Bronson

Time Converter

Stream

2GG: Breakthrough 2019 - An Arcadian Story

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Rivals of Aether

Schedule: Sunday | All Times in PDT

9 AM: Doors Open
10 AM: Doubles and Wave 1 Singles Pools
12 PM: Wave 2 Singles Pools
2 PM: Wave 3 Singles Pools
4 PM: Wave 4 Singles Pools
6 PM: Top x Singles Bracket
7 PM: Resurrection Bracket
8 PM: Top 8 Singles Bracket
11 PM: Venue Closes

Time Converter

Streams:

2GGaming
theMetaShift

Aurora Blitz 2

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Dragonball FighterZ - UNIST - Rivals of Aether

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Saturday

12:00 - Ultimate Doubles / Street Fighter V
15:00 - Ultimate Singles Pools / Under Night In Birth Exe: Late[st]
17:00 - Melee Doubles
18:00 - Dragon Ball FighterZ/ Rivals of Aether

Sunday

11:00 - Melee Singles
12:00 - Tekken 7
16:00 - Mortal Kombat 11
18:00 - Ultimate Top 32

Time Converter

Streams:

FGC - A-Bake Streams
Smash - Gooshi Gaming

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - A Nice Golden Bronson

BLAST Pro Series Los Angeles

Webpage - Liquipedia - Twitter - YouTube

Schedule: All Times in PDT

Saturday, July 13

10:30 - Opening Show
11:00 - MIBR vs. Renegades | FaZe vs. NRG
12:30 - Liquid vs. Cloud9 | FaZe vs. Renegades
14:00 - Liquid vs. NRG | MIBR vs. Cloud9
15:30 - NRG vs. Renegades | FaZe vs. Cloud9
17:00 - MIBR vs. Liquid | Cloud9 vs. Renegades
18:30 - Faze vs. Liquid | MIBR vs. NRG
20:00 - MIBR vs. FaZe | Liquid vs. Renegades | Cloud9 vs. NRG

Sunday, July 14

10:30 - Opening show
11:00 - Semi Final #1
14:45 - Semi Final #2
18:30 - BLAST Stand-Off
19:00 - Grand Final

Time Converter

Streams:

Main Stream
Secondary Stream
Tertiary Stream

CS:GO Spoiler-Free VODs

Age of Empires 3 The New World Championship

Twitter

Schedule:

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - A Nice Golden Bronson

Time Converter

Streams:

Twitch
YouTube

FIFA 19 Global Series PlayStation 4 Playoffs

Webpage - Twitter

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Friday, July 12

12:30 - Pre-Show
13:00 - Swiss Round 1
14:15 - Swiss Round 2
15:30 - Swiss Round 3
16:45 - Swiss Round 4
18:30 - Swiss Round 5
19:45 - Swiss Round 6
21:00 - Swiss Round 7

Saturday, July 13

13:00 - Round of 32
14:00 - 20:00 - Round of 16

Sunday, July 14

13:00 - Quarterfinals 1
14:00 - Quarterfinals 2
15:00 - Quarterfinals 3
16:00 - Quarterfinals 4
17:00 - Semi-Finals 1 Game 1
17:30 - Semi-Finals 2 Game 1
18:15 - Semi-Finals 1 Game 2
18:45 - Semi-Finals 2 Game 2
19:15 - Final
20:00 - Post-Show

Time Converter

Stream

StarCraft 2

WCS Summer 2019

Liquipedia - Twitter

Schedule:

Day 1 - Friday, July 12th | 16:00 CEST
Day 2 - Saturday, July 13th | 11:00 CEST
Day 3 - Sunday, July 14th | 12:00 CEST

Time Converter

Stream

VODs

GSL Code S Season 3

Ro32 Group F

Liquipedia

Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 12:00 CEST

Time Converter

Stream

VODs

PUBG PEL Contenders Promotion Tournament

Schedule: All Times in CEST

FRIDAY, JULY 12 — DAY 5

  • 19:00 - Stage 2 - Match 1
  • 19:45 - Stage 2 - Match 2
  • 20:30 - Stage 2 - Match 3
  • 21:15 - Stage 2 - Match 4

SATURDAY, JULY 13 — DAY 6

  • 16:00 - Stage 2 - Match 5
  • 16:45 - Stage 2 - Match 6
  • 17:30 - Stage 2 - Match 7
  • 18:15 - Stage 2 - Match 8
  • 19:00 - Stage 2 - Match 9
  • 19:45 - Stage 2 - Match 10

SUNDAY, JULY 14 — DAY 7

  • 16:00 - Stage 2 - Match 11
  • 16:45 - Stage 2 - Match 12
  • 17:30 - Stage 2 - Match 13
  • 18:15 - Stage 2 - Match 14
  • 19:00 - Stage 2 - Match 15
  • 19:45 - Stage 2 - Match 16

Halo 3 Red Bull Rise Till Dawn

Smash.gg - Twitter

Schedule: All Times in CDT

20:25 - Matches Begin
01:00 - Pool Play Concludes
01:15 - Top 8 Begins
01:45 - Free For All Tournament Begins
05:28 - Tournament Concludes

Time Converter

Stream (I think)

Overwatch League (Stage 3 Playoffs)

Schedule

Stream

Overwatch Contenders League

Schedule

Stream

League of Legends Championship Series

Schedules

Stream

