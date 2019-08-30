I’ve got a banger for you this week, ladies and gentlemen. In the FGC, Summer Jam and Celtic Throwdown. But we know how Pakistani Tekken players have burst onto the scene. We have an all Pakistani Dojo event happening. Rumor has it, Arslan isn’t even their best player. We also have a lot of divisions in the LoL champions league either in playoff mode or finals. I also have an oldie but goodie for you, with the Age of Empires 2 Escape Championship League Finals. They’ve also organized a show match in the upcoming Definitive Edition of the game. Here’s out chance to see it in action. Have a good one, everybody! And don’t forget to follow this Twitter for more up to date esports news.
Summer Jam 13
Smash.gg - Website - Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Dead or Alive 6 - Soul Calibur 6 - Dragonball FighterZ - Samurai Shodown - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Windjammers
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
Bifuteki
FunkyP
KPBLive
Tekken
TSB_Blaze
KombatNetwork
Celtic Throwdown 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Dragonball FighterZ - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 - Puyo Puyo Tetris - Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo - Puyo Puyo Champions - Soul Calibur 6 - Samurai Shodown - UNIST
Advertisement
Schedule:
Advertisement
Streams:
CapcomFighters
Netherrealm
DragonballfighterZ
AsOneLive
Lythero
Spag_TK
PuyoGB
GrandMasterChallenge
Advertisement
Portal E-Sports All Pakistan Tekken 7 DOJO CUP
Smash.gg - Website - Twitter - Facebook
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7
Schedule: All Times in PKT
Saturday, August 31 | 12:00 - 21:00
Sunday, September 1st | 12:00 - 18:00
2GG: SwitchFest 2019
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday - Sunday | All Times in PST
Advertisement
SUPERBOU 3
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: All Times in CEST
Advertisement
Streams:
Standoff 2019
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in CDT
Advertisement
Never Give Up 2019
Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - UNIST - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Samurai Shodown - Dragonball Fighter Z
Advertisement
Schedule: All Times in CLT
Advertisement
Streams:
F2GCL
LagFighterChile
SuperTurboCL
Show Me Your Moves 20
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT
- 10:30 AM - Doubles
- 1:30 PM - Single Wave A
- 3:30 PM - Singles Wave B
- 4:30 PM - Smash Ladder Opens
- 6:00 PM - Top 64
Streams:
Melee Main Stream
Melee Side Stream
Manchester Conquest 4
Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in BST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Age of Empires 2 ECL Finals
Schedule: All Times in GMT
FRIDAY 30TH
12:00 – 1v1 Secret vs Suomi | BO5
14:00 – 1v1 aM vs Suomi | BO5
16:00 – 1v1 Secret vs aM | BO5
18:00 – 2v2 Secret vs Suomi | BO3
20:00 – 2v2 aM vs Suomi | BO3
22:00 – 2v2 Secret vs aM | BO3
Advertisement
SATURDAY 31ST
12:00 – 3v3 Secret vs Suomi | BO5
15:00 – 3v3 aM vs Suomi | BO5
18:00 – 3v3 Secret vs aM | BO5
21:00 – AoE2: Definitive Edition Showmatch
SUNDAY 1ST
12:00 – AoE2: Definitive Edition Showmatch
14:00 – Final Showdown | BO9
StarLadder Major Berlin 2019
All Info - Liquipedia - Website - Twitter - Facebook
Schedule:
Advertisement
VODs
League of Legends Championship Series
Schedules: All Times in CEST
LEC Playoffs
Friday | 18:00 - Quarterfinals 1
Saturday | 17:00 - Quarterfinals 2
LCK Finals
Saturday | 10:00 - Finals
LPL PLayoffs
Saturday | 11:00 - Semifinals 1
Sunday | 11:00 - Semifinals 2
TCL Finals
Saturday | 14:00 - Finals
LLA Finals
Saturday | 21:30 - Finals
OPL Finals
Saturday | 06:00 - Finals
LJL Playoffs
Sunday | 06:00 - Semifinals
Starcraft 2
GSL Code S Season 3 Ro16 Group B
Start Time: Saturday, August 31st | 06:00 (am) CEST
PEL Phase 3 | Week 1
Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram
Schedule: All Times in CEST
FRIDAY, AUGUST 30 — DAY 1
- 18:00 - Match 1
- 18:50 - Match 2
- 19:40 - Match 3
- 20:20 -Match 4
- 21:10 - Match 5
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31 — DAY 2
- 18:00 - Match 6
- 18:50 - Match 7
- 19:40 - Match 8
- 20:20 - Match 9
- 21:10 - Match 10
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 — DAY 3
- 18:00 - Match 11
- 18:50 - Match 12
- 19:40 - Match 13
- 20:10 - Match 14
- 21:10 - Match 15
WoW MDI Eastern Summer Cup 2
Webpage - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
Schedule:
PST - Aug 30-31, 7 p.m.
CEST - Aug 31-Sep 1, 4 a.m.
AEST - Aug 31-Sep 1, 12 noon
Overwatch League | Playoffs Week 1
Overwatch Contenders League Playoffs
Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “Age of Empires making a well deserved comeback.”