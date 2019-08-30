I’ve got a banger for you this week, ladies and gentlemen. In the FGC, Summer Jam and Celtic Throwdown. But we know how Pakistani Tekken players have burst onto the scene. We have an all Pakistani Dojo event happening. Rumor has it, Arslan isn’t even their best player. We also have a lot of divisions in the LoL champions league either in playoff mode or finals. I also have an oldie but goodie for you, with the Age of Empires 2 Escape Championship League Finals. They’ve also organized a show match in the upcoming Definitive Edition of the game. Here’s out chance to see it in action. Have a good one, everybody! And don’t forget to follow this Twitter for more up to date esports news.



Summer Jam 13

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Dead or Alive 6 - Soul Calibur 6 - Dragonball FighterZ - Samurai Shodown - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Windjammers

Schedule:

Streams:



Bifuteki

FunkyP

KPBLive

Tekken

TSB_Blaze

KombatNetwork

Celtic Throwdown 2019

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Dragonball FighterZ - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 - Puyo Puyo Tetris - Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo - Puyo Puyo Champions - Soul Calibur 6 - Samurai Shodown - UNIST

Schedule:

Streams:



CapcomFighters

Netherrealm

DragonballfighterZ

AsOneLive

Lythero

Spag_TK

PuyoGB

GrandMasterChallenge

Portal E-Sports All Pakistan Tekken 7 DOJO CUP

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7

Schedule: All Times in PKT

Saturday, August 31 | 12:00 - 21:00

Sunday, September 1st | 12:00 - 18:00

Stream

2GG: SwitchFest 2019

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday - Sunday | All Times in PST

Stream

SUPERBOU 3

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Streams:



GeekyGoonSquad

GeekyGoonSquad2

Standoff 2019

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in CDT

Stream

Never Give Up 2019

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - UNIST - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Samurai Shodown - Dragonball Fighter Z

Schedule: All Times in CLT

Streams:

F2GCL

LagFighterChile

SuperTurboCL

Show Me Your Moves 20

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT

10:30 AM - Doubles

1:30 PM - Single Wave A

3:30 PM - Singles Wave B

4:30 PM - Smash Ladder Opens

6:00 PM - Top 64

Streams:

Melee Main Stream

Melee Side Stream

Ultimate

Manchester Conquest 4

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in BST

Stream

Age of Empires 2 ECL Finals

Schedule: All Times in GMT

FRIDAY 30TH

12:00 – 1v1 Secret vs Suomi | BO5

14:00 – 1v1 aM vs Suomi | BO5

16:00 – 1v1 Secret vs aM | BO5

18:00 – 2v2 Secret vs Suomi | BO3

20:00 – 2v2 aM vs Suomi | BO3

22:00 – 2v2 Secret vs aM | BO3

SATURDAY 31ST

12:00 – 3v3 Secret vs Suomi | BO5

15:00 – 3v3 aM vs Suomi | BO5

18:00 – 3v3 Secret vs aM | BO5

21:00 – AoE2: Definitive Edition Showmatch

SUNDAY 1ST

12:00 – AoE2: Definitive Edition Showmatch

14:00 – Final Showdown | BO9

Stream

StarLadder Major Berlin 2019

Schedule:

Stream



League of Legends Championship Series

Schedules: All Times in CEST

LEC Playoffs

Friday | 18:00 - Quarterfinals 1

Saturday | 17:00 - Quarterfinals 2

LCK Finals

Saturday | 10:00 - Finals

LPL PLayoffs

Saturday | 11:00 - Semifinals 1

Sunday | 11:00 - Semifinals 2

TCL Finals

Saturday | 14:00 - Finals

LLA Finals

Saturday | 21:30 - Finals

OPL Finals

Saturday | 06:00 - Finals

LJL Playoffs

Sunday | 06:00 - Semifinals

Stream

Starcraft 2

GSL Code S Season 3 Ro16 Group B

Start Time: Saturday, August 31st | 06:00 (am) CEST

Stream

PEL Phase 3 | Week 1

Schedule: All Times in CEST

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30 — DAY 1

18:00 - Match 1

18:50 - Match 2

19:40 - Match 3

20:20 -Match 4

21:10 - Match 5

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31 — DAY 2

18:00 - Match 6

18:50 - Match 7

19:40 - Match 8

20:20 - Match 9

21:10 - Match 10

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 — DAY 3

18:00 - Match 11

18:50 - Match 12

19:40 - Match 13

20:10 - Match 14

21:10 - Match 15

Stream

WoW MDI Eastern Summer Cup 2

Schedule:

PST - Aug 30-31, 7 p.m.

CEST - Aug 31-Sep 1, 4 a.m.

AEST - Aug 31-Sep 1, 12 noon



Stream

Overwatch League | Playoffs Week 1

Schedule

Stream

Overwatch Contenders League Playoffs

Schedule

Stream