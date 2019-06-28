The FGC Super Major is back again, and they’re breaking out the wrestling once more. They’re even dusting off the Def Jam: Fight for New York disc. Can it top the hype that was Combo Breaker? We shall see. The EPICENTER Major for DOTA 2 will crown a winner this weekend and in LOL we have a fight between continents in Rift Rivals 2019 NA-EU. While the GSL and WCS take a break, TakeTV is supplying the Starcraft 2 action with HomeStory Cup XIX.

There’s other tournaments happening all the time that don’t enjoy giving information out in advance. Follow the Twitter account for when this info is released into a wild. Which is usually when or after the event has already begun.

CEO Fighting Game Championships 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Soul Calibur 6 - Dead or Alive 6 - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - BlazBlue Central Fiction - UNIST - Brawlhalla - Samurai Showdown - Def Jam: Fight for New York -

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

Brawlhalla

CapcomFighters

DragonBallFighterZ

Netherrealm

Tekken

CEOGaming

JuicyGameNight

DataFGC

PolarityGG

VGBootCamp

B/R Live

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Hold That L #3

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT

11:30 - Doubles bracket begins

13:30 - Singles bracket pools wave 1

15:00 - Singles bracket pools wave 2

16:30 - Break/Amateur Bracket/Crews

17:30 - Top 64 begins

22:30 - Tournament ends

Time Converter

Stream

Bridgetown Blitz 4

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PDT

11:00 - Melee Doubles Begins

13:30 - Singles Wave A Begins

15:00 - Singles Wave B Begins

17:00 - Top Cut Begins

Time Converter

Stream



Dota 2 EPICENTER Major

All Info

Schedule:

Streams:



English 1 | English 2 | English 3 | English 4

Russian | Russian 2 | Russian 3 | Russian 4

Spoiler-Free DOTA 2 VODs

League of Legends Rift Rivals 2019 NA-EU

Schedule

Stream

LOL Spoiler-Free VODs

StarCraft 2 HomeStory Cup XIX

Liquipedia - Twitter

Schedule:

Group C - June 28, 2019 - 13:00 CEST

Group D - June 28, 2019 - 19:20 CEST

Playoffs - ???

Time Converter

Stream

VODs

PUBG Europe League - Phase 2 | Week 7

Schedule: All Times in CEST

FRIDAY, JUNE 28 — DAY 1

18:00 - Match 73

18:55 - Match 74

19:50 - Match 75

20:45 - Match 76

SATURDAY, JUNE 29 — DAY 2

17:00 - Match 77

17:55 - Match 78

18:50 - Match 79

19:45 - Match 80

SUNDAY, JUNE 30 — DAY 3

17:00 - Match 81

17:55 - Match 82

18:50 - Match 83

19:45 - Match 84

Time Converter

Stream

Overwatch League

Schedule

Stream

Overwatch Contenders League

Schedule

Stream

Rainbow 6: Siege Pro League Season 10

Schedule

Stream

League of Legends Championship Series

Schedules

Stream