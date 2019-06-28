The FGC Super Major is back again, and they’re breaking out the wrestling once more. They’re even dusting off the Def Jam: Fight for New York disc. Can it top the hype that was Combo Breaker? We shall see. The EPICENTER Major for DOTA 2 will crown a winner this weekend and in LOL we have a fight between continents in Rift Rivals 2019 NA-EU. While the GSL and WCS take a break, TakeTV is supplying the Starcraft 2 action with HomeStory Cup XIX.
There’s other tournaments happening all the time that don’t enjoy giving information out in advance. Follow the Twitter account for when this info is released into a wild. Which is usually when or after the event has already begun.
CEO Fighting Game Championships 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Soul Calibur 6 - Dead or Alive 6 - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - BlazBlue Central Fiction - UNIST - Brawlhalla - Samurai Showdown - Def Jam: Fight for New York -
Advertisement
Schedule:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
Brawlhalla
CapcomFighters
DragonBallFighterZ
Netherrealm
Tekken
CEOGaming
JuicyGameNight
DataFGC
PolarityGG
VGBootCamp
B/R Live
Advertisement
Hold That L #3
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT
11:30 - Doubles bracket begins
13:30 - Singles bracket pools wave 1
15:00 - Singles bracket pools wave 2
16:30 - Break/Amateur Bracket/Crews
17:30 - Top 64 begins
22:30 - Tournament ends
Advertisement
Bridgetown Blitz 4
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PDT
11:00 - Melee Doubles Begins
13:30 - Singles Wave A Begins
15:00 - Singles Wave B Begins
17:00 - Top Cut Begins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dota 2 EPICENTER Major
Schedule:
Advertisement
Streams:
English 1 | English 2 | English 3 | English 4
Russian | Russian 2 | Russian 3 | Russian 4
Advertisement
League of Legends Rift Rivals 2019 NA-EU
StarCraft 2 HomeStory Cup XIX
Schedule:
Group C - June 28, 2019 - 13:00 CEST
Group D - June 28, 2019 - 19:20 CEST
Playoffs - ???
Advertisement
VODs
PUBG Europe League - Phase 2 | Week 7
Schedule: All Times in CEST
FRIDAY, JUNE 28 — DAY 1
- 18:00 - Match 73
- 18:55 - Match 74
- 19:50 - Match 75
- 20:45 - Match 76
SATURDAY, JUNE 29 — DAY 2
- 17:00 - Match 77
- 17:55 - Match 78
- 18:50 - Match 79
- 19:45 - Match 80
SUNDAY, JUNE 30 — DAY 3
- 17:00 - Match 81
- 17:55 - Match 82
- 18:50 - Match 83
- 19:45 - Match 84
Overwatch League
Overwatch Contenders League
Rainbow 6: Siege Pro League Season 10
League of Legends Championship Series
Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “Relax. Put your feet up. Look over here.”