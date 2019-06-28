Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - C! E! OOO!

The FGC Super Major is back again, and they’re breaking out the wrestling once more. They’re even dusting off the Def Jam: Fight for New York disc. Can it top the hype that was Combo Breaker? We shall see. The EPICENTER Major for DOTA 2 will crown a winner this weekend and in LOL we have a fight between continents in Rift Rivals 2019 NA-EU. While the GSL and WCS take a break, TakeTV is supplying the Starcraft 2 action with HomeStory Cup XIX.

There’s other tournaments happening all the time that don’t enjoy giving information out in advance. Follow the Twitter account for when this info is released into a wild. Which is usually when or after the event has already begun.

CEO Fighting Game Championships 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Soul Calibur 6 - Dead or Alive 6 - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - BlazBlue Central Fiction - UNIST - Brawlhalla - Samurai Showdown - Def Jam: Fight for New York -

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

Brawlhalla
CapcomFighters
DragonBallFighterZ
Netherrealm
Tekken
CEOGaming
JuicyGameNight
DataFGC
PolarityGG
VGBootCamp
B/R Live

Hold That L #3

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT

11:30 - Doubles bracket begins
13:30 - Singles bracket pools wave 1
15:00 - Singles bracket pools wave 2
16:30 - Break/Amateur Bracket/Crews
17:30 - Top 64 begins
22:30 - Tournament ends

Time Converter

Stream

Bridgetown Blitz 4

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PDT

11:00 - Melee Doubles Begins
13:30 - Singles Wave A Begins
15:00 - Singles Wave B Begins
17:00 - Top Cut Begins

Time Converter

Stream

Dota 2 EPICENTER Major

All Info

Schedule:

Streams:

English 1 | English 2 | English 3 | English 4
Russian | Russian 2 | Russian 3 | Russian 4

League of Legends Rift Rivals 2019 NA-EU

Schedule

Stream

StarCraft 2 HomeStory Cup XIX

Liquipedia - Twitter

Schedule:

Group C - June 28, 2019 - 13:00 CEST
Group D - June 28, 2019 - 19:20 CEST
Playoffs - ???

Time Converter

Stream

PUBG Europe League - Phase 2 | Week 7

Schedule: All Times in CEST

FRIDAY, JUNE 28 — DAY 1

  • 18:00 - Match 73
  • 18:55 - Match 74
  • 19:50 - Match 75
  • 20:45 - Match 76

SATURDAY, JUNE 29 — DAY 2

  • 17:00 - Match 77
  • 17:55 - Match 78
  • 18:50 - Match 79
  • 19:45 - Match 80

SUNDAY, JUNE 30 — DAY 3

  • 17:00 - Match 81
  • 17:55 - Match 82
  • 18:50 - Match 83
  • 19:45 - Match 84

Time Converter

Stream

Overwatch League

Schedule

Stream

Overwatch Contenders League

Schedule

Stream

Rainbow 6: Siege Pro League Season 10

Schedule

Stream

League of Legends Championship Series

Schedules

Stream

