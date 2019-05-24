Combo Break as back for another year and it’s bigger than ever. From over 2700 entrants last year, the super major is hosting over 3200 competitors this year. With the majority going to Mortal Kombat 11, and one of them is Go1. It seems he’s trying to one-up Sonicfox, and beat him at HIS game. Meanwhile Smash Ultimate is rocking a respectable 430 participants, over at Momocom we got 1200+. All this along with cs_summit 4, this is quite a weekend.
COMBO BREAKER 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Soul Calibur 6 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Killer Instinct - UNIST - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2 - Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle - Soul Calibur 2 - King of Fighters XIV - Street Fighter 3: Third Strike - Street Fighter 2 Super Turbo - Street Fighter Alpha 2 - Street Fighter EX 2 Plus - Skullgirls: 2nd encore - Vampire Savior - Marvel vs Capcom 2 - Capcom vs SNK 2 - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters - Mystery Game
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
CapcomFighters
Netherrealm
Tekken
TeamSp00ky
BGCallisto
FunkyP
MadCityGG
NYCFurby
VampireArcadia
VGBootCamp
MomoCon 2019
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Soul Calibur 6 - Rivals of Aether - Ultimate Marvel Vs Capcom 3 - Pokken Tournament DX - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Puyo Puyo Tetris - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - UNIST - Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike
Schedule: All Times in EDT
Smash Events Schedule (Melee and Smash Ultimate)
Friday
12 PM - Doubles Bracket
6 PM - Peach/Daisy Battle
Saturday
10 AM - Singles Pools Wave A
12 PM - Singles Pools Wave B
2 PM - Singles Pools Wave C
4 PM - Singles Pools Wave D, Division 1 Wave 1
6 PM - Division 1 Wave 2
8 PM - Melee Singles Top 8
Sunday
12 PM - Smash Ultimate Top 8
FGC Event Schedule
Friday
12 PM - Rivals of Aether
2 PM - Ultimate Marvel Vs Capcom 3
3 PM - Soul Calibur 6
4 PM - Pokken Tournament DX
6 PM - Dragonball FighterZ
8 PM - Street Fighter V: AE
10 PM - Puyo Puyo Tetris
Saturday
12 PM - Mortal Kombat XI
2 PM - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2
3 PM - Soul Calibur 6
6 PM - Tekken 7
8 PM - Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st]
10 PM - Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike
Streams:
Smash Streams
Smash Studios
2GGaming
RecursionGG
FGC Streams
Emerald City 8
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PDT
10:30 AM - Ultimate / Melee 2v2
01:00 PM - Ultimate / Melee 1v1 Wave A
02:30 PM - Ultimate / Melee 1v1 Wave B
04:00 PM - Ultimate / Melee [Top 32]
Streams:
Manchester Conquest 3
Feature Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in BST
Tournament Arc Spring 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smasah Bros. Melee - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Street Fighter 3: Third Strike - Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle - Ultra Street Fighter 4 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - UNIST - Puyo Puyo Tetris
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in MDT
cs_summit 4
Schedule:
Overwatch Contenders 2019: Pacific Showdown
Schedule: Matches begin every day at 13:00 CST
Rocket League Promotional Tournament
Schedule:
Rocket League spoiler-free VODs
Esports Championship Series Season 7: Week 5
Schedule:
StarCraft 2 GSL Code S Season 2
Ro16 Group B
Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 06:00 CEST
VODs
- Spoiler-Free Official YouTube VODs at SC2Casts.com
- Spoiler-free VODs at tychus.tv
- Spoiler-free VODs on SC2Links.com
PEL Contenders - Phase 2 | Week 2
Schedule: All Times in CEST
FRIDAY, MAY 24 — DAY 1
- 18:00 - Match 13
- 18:55 - Match 14
- 19:50 - Match 15
- 20:45 - Match 16
SATURDAY, MAY 25 — DAY 2
- 17:00 - Match 17
- 17:55 - Match 18
- 18:50 - Match 19
- 19:45 - Match 20
SUNDAY, MAY 26 — DAY 3
- 17:00 - Match 21
- 17:55 - Match 22
- 18:50 - Match 23
- 19:45 - Match 24
NPL Royale
Schedule: All Times in PDT
