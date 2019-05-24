Combo Break as back for another year and it’s bigger than ever. From over 2700 entrants last year, the super major is hosting over 3200 competitors this year. With the majority going to Mortal Kombat 11, and one of them is Go1. It seems he’s trying to one-up Sonicfox, and beat him at HIS game. Meanwhile Smash Ultimate is rocking a respectable 430 participants, over at Momocom we got 1200+. All this along with cs_summit 4, this is quite a weekend.



COMBO BREAKER 2019

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Soul Calibur 6 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Killer Instinct - UNIST - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2 - Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle - Soul Calibur 2 - King of Fighters XIV - Street Fighter 3: Third Strike - Street Fighter 2 Super Turbo - Street Fighter Alpha 2 - Street Fighter EX 2 Plus - Skullgirls: 2nd encore - Vampire Savior - Marvel vs Capcom 2 - Capcom vs SNK 2 - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters - Mystery Game

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

CapcomFighters

Netherrealm

Tekken

TeamSp00ky

BGCallisto

FunkyP

MadCityGG

NYCFurby

VampireArcadia

VGBootCamp

MomoCon 2019

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Soul Calibur 6 - Rivals of Aether - Ultimate Marvel Vs Capcom 3 - Pokken Tournament DX - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Puyo Puyo Tetris - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - UNIST - Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Smash Events Schedule (Melee and Smash Ultimate)

Friday

12 PM - Doubles Bracket

6 PM - Peach/Daisy Battle

Saturday

10 AM - Singles Pools Wave A

12 PM - Singles Pools Wave B

2 PM - Singles Pools Wave C

4 PM - Singles Pools Wave D, Division 1 Wave 1

6 PM - Division 1 Wave 2

8 PM - Melee Singles Top 8

Sunday

12 PM - Smash Ultimate Top 8

FGC Event Schedule

Friday



12 PM - Rivals of Aether

2 PM - Ultimate Marvel Vs Capcom 3

3 PM - Soul Calibur 6

4 PM - Pokken Tournament DX

6 PM - Dragonball FighterZ

8 PM - Street Fighter V: AE

10 PM - Puyo Puyo Tetris

Saturday

12 PM - Mortal Kombat XI

2 PM - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2

3 PM - Soul Calibur 6

6 PM - Tekken 7

8 PM - Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st]

10 PM - Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

Time Converter

Streams:

Smash Streams

Smash Studios

2GGaming

RecursionGG

FGC Streams

UGL

DataFGC

GwinnettBrawl

Emerald City 8

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in PDT

10:30 AM - Ultimate / Melee 2v2

01:00 PM - Ultimate / Melee 1v1 Wave A

02:30 PM - Ultimate / Melee 1v1 Wave B

04:00 PM - Ultimate / Melee [Top 32]

Time Converter

Streams:

Endgametv1

Satellitesmash

Manchester Conquest 3

Smash.gg

Feature Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in BST

Time Converter

Stream

Tournament Arc Spring 2019

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smasah Bros. Melee - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Street Fighter 3: Third Strike - Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle - Ultra Street Fighter 4 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - UNIST - Puyo Puyo Tetris

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in MDT

Time Converter

Stream

cs_summit 4

All Info

Schedule:

Stream



CSGO spoiler-free VODs

Overwatch Contenders 2019: Pacific Showdown

Schedule: Matches begin every day at 13:00 CST

Time Converter

Stream

Rocket League Promotional Tournament

Schedule:

Stream



Rocket League spoiler-free VODs

Esports Championship Series Season 7: Week 5

All Info

Schedule:

Stream



CSGO spoiler-free VODs

StarCraft 2 GSL Code S Season 2

Ro16 Group B

Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 06:00 CEST

Time Converter

Stream

VODs

PEL Contenders - Phase 2 | Week 2

Schedule: All Times in CEST

FRIDAY, MAY 24 — DAY 1

18:00 - Match 13

18:55 - Match 14

19:50 - Match 15

20:45 - Match 16

SATURDAY, MAY 25 — DAY 2

17:00 - Match 17

17:55 - Match 18

18:50 - Match 19

19:45 - Match 20

SUNDAY, MAY 26 — DAY 3

17:00 - Match 21

17:55 - Match 22

18:50 - Match 23

19:45 - Match 24

Time Converter

Stream

NPL Royale

Schedule: All Times in PDT

Time Converter

Stream