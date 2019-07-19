This weekend we have 2 events in particular that have come a long way. Both Defend the North 2019 and VSFighting will be hosting 1000+ competitors, across a significantly diverse list of games. There’s also a lot of Counter Strike, with three events, albeit two are qualifiers for a major. The Call of Duty World League is having it’s playoffs in Miami, Starcraft 2 GSL is still in full swing, and you can find some PUBG action at the GLL Grand Slam. Have a good one and don’t forget to follow this Twitter account for more eSports info.



Defend The North 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Samurai Shodown - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Dead Or Alive 6 - Soul Calibur 6 - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Vampire Savior - Marvel vs Capcom 2 - Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 - Capcom vs SNK 2 - For Honor - Street Fighter 2 Turbo - BlazBlue: Central Fiction - Street Fighter 3: Third Strike - UNIST - Street Fighter Alpha 2

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:



Teamsp00ky

Bum1six3

EncoreEsportsUSA

Houseof3000

NYCFurby

TSB_Blaze

PovertyGameNight

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

VSFighting 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Dead or Alive 6 - Soul Calibur VI - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Samurai Shodown - Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo

Schedule:

Streams:

CapcomFighters

DragonBallFighterZ

NetherRealm

Tekken

ElectronicDojo

GrandMasterChallenge

Paradigm Shift

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Soul Calibur VI - Dragonball FighterZ - Project M - Beatsaber

Schedule: All Times in CDT

Saturday



10 AM - MELEE DOUBLES POOLS

10 AM - ULTIMATE DOUBLES POOLS

10 AM - SOUL CALIBUR 6

12 PM - ULTIMATE WAVE A

12 PM - MELEE WAVE A

12 PM - STREET FIGHTER V

2 PM - ULTIMATE WAVE B

2 PM - MELEE WAVE B

2 PM - TEKKEN 7

2 PM - PROJECT + DOUBLES

4 PM - ULTIMATE WAVE C

4 PM - MORTAL KOMBAT 11

4 PM - PROJECT + SINGLES

6 PM - ULTIMATE WAVE D

6 PM - MELEE TOP 24

6 PM - DRAGONBALL FIGHTERZ

10 PM - SECRET EVENING ACTIVITIES

Sunday

12 PM - MELEE TOP 8

12 PM - ULTIMATE TOP 96

2 PM - BEATSABER TOURNAMENT

Time Converter

Streams:



Paradigm_True (Not Sure)

VORTEX

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: All Times in MDT

Time Converter

Streams:

Ultimate

Melee & Ultimate day 2 Side Stream

GameWorks Pre-Evo Fighting Game Regional

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - BlazBlue: Central Fiction - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - Dragon Ball FighterZ - UNIST - Ultra Street Fighter IV - Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 - Samurai Shodown - Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - Super Street Fighter II Turbo - Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - Million Arthur: Arcana Blood

Schedule: All Times in PDT

Friday, July 19th

7:00pm: BlazBlue: Central Fiction

7:00pm: A Sound Plan

7:00pm: Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

7:30pm: Ultra Street Fighter IV

8:00pm: Million Arthur: Arcana Blood

8:00pm: Super Street Fighter II Turbo

8:30pm: Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

9:00pm: Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2



Saturday, July 20th

1:00pm: DRAGON BALL FighterZ Wave 1

1:00pm: BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

1:00pm: Mortal Kombat 11

1:00pm: SAMURAI SHODOWN

1:00pm: UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[st] 3v3 Teams

3:00pm: Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Wave 1

3:00pm: DRAGON BALL FighterZ Wave 2

4:00pm: UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[st] Wave 1

4:00pm: TEKKEN 7

5:00pm: Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Wave 2

6:00pm: UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[st] Wave 2



Time Converter

Streams: ???

Ascension VII

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Windjammers

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in MDT

10:00 - Wave A Doubles Begin

11:30 - Wave B Ultimate and Melee Pools Begin

13:00 - Wave C Ultimate, Melee Pools and Windjammers Singles Begin

14:30 - Wave D Ultimate Pools, Top 64, Intermediate Pools 1 & 2, Amateur Pools 1 & 2, Melee Top 16 Begin

16:00 - Wave E Ultimate Top 64, Intermediate Pools 3 & 4, Amateur Pools 3 & 4 Begin

17:30 - Wave F Ultimate Top 8, Intermediate Top 16, Amateur Top 16 Begin

20:00 - Wave G Ultimate Intermediate Top 4, Amateur Top 4 Begin, Junior Z vs Potter Crew Battle

Time Converter

Stream

Vivaldi Summer 2019: 1st Movement

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. 64 - Project M

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Friday

16:00 - Venue opens

16:30 - Brawl Singles

18:00 - P+ Singles

23:00 - Venue closes

Saturday

12:00 - Venue opens

13:00-14:30 - Melee & 64 Singles Pools Wave A

14:30-16:00 - Melee & 64 Singles Pools Wave B

16:15 - Melee Doubles Pools

17:30 - 64 Doubles

18:30 - Melee Doubles Top 12

19:30 - 64 Singles Wildcards

00:00 - Venue closes

Sunday

12:00 - Venue Opens

12:30 - Melee Singles Pools Wave C

12:30 - 64 Singles Top 8

13:30 - Melee Singles Amateur Bracket

14:30 - Melee Singles Top 48

17:30 - Melee Singles Top 8

22:00 - Venue closes

Time Converter

Stream

Intel Extreme Masters Season XIV - Chicago

All Info - Liquipedia - Webpage - Twitter

Schedule:

Stream

CSGO spoiler-free VODs

GLL Grand Slam: PUBG Classic

Webpage - Liquipedia - Twitter

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Time Converter

Stream



Call of Duty World League Miami 2019

Website - Twitter

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Friday, Day 1 Matches Begin at 12:00 PM

Saturday, Day 2 Matches Begin at 10:00 AM

Sunday, Day 3 Matches Begin at 10:00 AM

Time Converter

Stream

StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 Americas Minor

All Info - Liquipedia - Webpage - Twitter

Schedule:

Stream

CSGO spoiler-free VODs

StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 Europe Minor

All Info - Liquipedia - Webpage - Twitter

Schedule:

Stream

CSGO spoiler-free VODs

Starcraft 2 GSL Code S Season 3

Ro32 Group F

Liquipedia

Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 10:30 CEST

Time Converter

Stream

VODs

Overwatch Contenders League

Schedule

Stream

League of Legends Championship Series

Schedules

Stream