This weekend we have 2 events in particular that have come a long way. Both Defend the North 2019 and VSFighting will be hosting 1000+ competitors, across a significantly diverse list of games. There’s also a lot of Counter Strike, with three events, albeit two are qualifiers for a major. The Call of Duty World League is having it’s playoffs in Miami, Starcraft 2 GSL is still in full swing, and you can find some PUBG action at the GLL Grand Slam. Have a good one and don’t forget to follow this Twitter account for more eSports info.

Defend The North 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Samurai Shodown - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Dead Or Alive 6 - Soul Calibur 6 - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Vampire Savior - Marvel vs Capcom 2 - Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 - Capcom vs SNK 2 - For Honor - Street Fighter 2 Turbo - BlazBlue: Central Fiction - Street Fighter 3: Third Strike - UNIST - Street Fighter Alpha 2

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

Teamsp00ky
Bum1six3
EncoreEsportsUSA
Houseof3000
NYCFurby
TSB_Blaze
PovertyGameNight

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

VSFighting 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Dead or Alive 6 - Soul Calibur VI - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Samurai Shodown - Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

CapcomFighters
DragonBallFighterZ
NetherRealm
Tekken
ElectronicDojo
GrandMasterChallenge

Paradigm Shift

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Soul Calibur VI - Dragonball FighterZ - Project M - Beatsaber

Schedule: All Times in CDT

Saturday

10 AM - MELEE DOUBLES POOLS
10 AM - ULTIMATE DOUBLES POOLS
10 AM - SOUL CALIBUR 6
12 PM - ULTIMATE WAVE A
12 PM - MELEE WAVE A
12 PM - STREET FIGHTER V
2 PM - ULTIMATE WAVE B
2 PM - MELEE WAVE B
2 PM - TEKKEN 7
2 PM - PROJECT + DOUBLES
4 PM - ULTIMATE WAVE C
4 PM - MORTAL KOMBAT 11
4 PM - PROJECT + SINGLES
6 PM - ULTIMATE WAVE D
6 PM - MELEE TOP 24
6 PM - DRAGONBALL FIGHTERZ
10 PM - SECRET EVENING ACTIVITIES

Sunday

12 PM - MELEE TOP 8
12 PM - ULTIMATE TOP 96
2 PM - BEATSABER TOURNAMENT

Time Converter

Streams:

Paradigm_True (Not Sure)

VORTEX

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: All Times in MDT

Time Converter

Streams:

Ultimate
Melee & Ultimate day 2 Side Stream

GameWorks Pre-Evo Fighting Game Regional

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - BlazBlue: Central Fiction - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - Dragon Ball FighterZ - UNIST - Ultra Street Fighter IV - Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 - Samurai Shodown - Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - Super Street Fighter II Turbo - Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - Million Arthur: Arcana Blood

Schedule: All Times in PDT

Friday, July 19th

7:00pm: BlazBlue: Central Fiction
7:00pm: A Sound Plan
7:00pm: Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
7:30pm: Ultra Street Fighter IV
8:00pm: Million Arthur: Arcana Blood
8:00pm: Super Street Fighter II Turbo
8:30pm: Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
9:00pm: Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2

Saturday, July 20th

1:00pm: DRAGON BALL FighterZ Wave 1
1:00pm: BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
1:00pm: Mortal Kombat 11
1:00pm: SAMURAI SHODOWN
1:00pm: UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[st] 3v3 Teams
3:00pm: Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Wave 1
3:00pm: DRAGON BALL FighterZ Wave 2
4:00pm: UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[st] Wave 1
4:00pm: TEKKEN 7
5:00pm: Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Wave 2
6:00pm: UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[st] Wave 2

Time Converter

Streams: ???

Ascension VII

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Windjammers

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in MDT

10:00 - Wave A Doubles Begin
11:30 - Wave B Ultimate and Melee Pools Begin
13:00 - Wave C Ultimate, Melee Pools and Windjammers Singles Begin
14:30 - Wave D Ultimate Pools, Top 64, Intermediate Pools 1 & 2, Amateur Pools 1 & 2, Melee Top 16 Begin
16:00 - Wave E Ultimate Top 64, Intermediate Pools 3 & 4, Amateur Pools 3 & 4 Begin
17:30 - Wave F Ultimate Top 8, Intermediate Top 16, Amateur Top 16 Begin
20:00 - Wave G Ultimate Intermediate Top 4, Amateur Top 4 Begin, Junior Z vs Potter Crew Battle

Time Converter

Stream

Vivaldi Summer 2019: 1st Movement

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. 64 - Project M

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Friday

  • 16:00 - Venue opens
  • 16:30 - Brawl Singles
  • 18:00 - P+ Singles
  • 23:00 - Venue closes

Saturday

  • 12:00 - Venue opens
  • 13:00-14:30 - Melee & 64 Singles Pools Wave A
  • 14:30-16:00 - Melee & 64 Singles Pools Wave B
  • 16:15 - Melee Doubles Pools
  • 17:30 - 64 Doubles
  • 18:30 - Melee Doubles Top 12
  • 19:30 - 64 Singles Wildcards
  • 00:00 - Venue closes

Sunday

  • 12:00 - Venue Opens
  • 12:30 - Melee Singles Pools Wave C
  • 12:30 - 64 Singles Top 8
  • 13:30 - Melee Singles Amateur Bracket
  • 14:30 - Melee Singles Top 48
  • 17:30 - Melee Singles Top 8
  • 22:00 - Venue closes

Time Converter

Stream

Intel Extreme Masters Season XIV - Chicago

All Info - Liquipedia - Webpage - Twitter

Schedule:

Stream

CSGO spoiler-free VODs

GLL Grand Slam: PUBG Classic

Webpage - Liquipedia - Twitter

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Time Converter

Stream

Call of Duty World League Miami 2019

Website - Twitter

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Friday, Day 1 Matches Begin at 12:00 PM
Saturday, Day 2 Matches Begin at 10:00 AM
Sunday, Day 3 Matches Begin at 10:00 AM

Time Converter

Stream

StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 Americas Minor

All Info - Liquipedia - Webpage - Twitter

Schedule:

Stream

CSGO spoiler-free VODs

StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 Europe Minor

All Info - Liquipedia - Webpage - Twitter

Schedule:

Stream

CSGO spoiler-free VODs

Starcraft 2 GSL Code S Season 3

Ro32 Group F

Liquipedia

Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 10:30 CEST

Time Converter

Stream

VODs

Overwatch Contenders League

Schedule

Stream

League of Legends Championship Series

Schedules

Stream

