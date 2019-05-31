Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - Dream Smash Hack&#39;N&#39;Splash

Combo Breaker was godlike. Producing what might end up being the most hype Tekken moment of the year. But there are still plenty of events just waiting to top it. This weekend brings the water park Smash major known as Smash’n’Splash. DreamHack travels to Dallas for a plethora of esports events. Electric Clash is starting it’s life strong as an awfully stacked Tekken World Tour challenger event.

Smash’N’Splash 5

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. 64 - Project M - Rivals of Aether - Slap City - Splatoon 2 - ARMS - Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Dragon Ball FightersZ - Dance Dance Revolution

Schedule: All Times in CDT

Time Converter

Streams:

Smash Ultimate 1
Smash Ultimate 2
Smash Ultimate 3

Smash Melee 1
Smash Melee 2

Project M

Smash 64

Splatoon 2
ARMS & Pokken
Tekken - DBFZ - SFV - MK11
Rhythm Games
Speed running
Slap City

DreamHack Dallas 2019

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Soul Calibur 6 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle - Brawlhalla - Windjammers

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

DreamhackFighters
DreamhackSmash
Brawlhalla

Electric Clash (TWT Challenger)

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6 - Dead or Alive 6 - Virtua Fighter 5

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

Incendiumgaming
Incendiumgaming2

DreamHack Masters Dallas 2019

All Info

Schedule:

Streams:

English - DreamHack
English - DreamHack B
Brazilian-Pt - DreamHack
Finnish - Elisa Viihde 
French - DH 1pv 
German - DH 99Damage
Russian - DH RuHub 
Russian - DH RuHub B 
Vietnamese - DH 500Bros

VODs

Dota 2 ESL One Birmingham 2019

All Info

Schedule:

Streams:

English 1 | English 2 | English 3
RuHub | RuHub2 | RuHub3
Live ESL One | youtube

Dota 2 Spoiler-Free VODs

Rocket League DreamHack Pro Circuit: Dallas 2019

Smash.gg

Survival Guide

Schedule:

Time Converter

Streams:

English 1
English 2
French
Spanish (Day 3 Only)

PUBG Europe League - Phase 2 | Week 3

Schedule: All Times in CEST

FRIDAY, MAY 31 — DAY 1

  • 18:00 - Match 25
  • 18:55 - Match 26
  • 19:50 - Match 27
  • 20:45 - Match 28

SATURDAY, JUNE 1 — DAY 2

  • 17:00 - Match 29
  • 17:55 - Match 30
  • 18:50 - Match 31
  • 19:45 - Match 32

SUNDAY, JUNE 2 — DAY 3

  • 17:00 - Match 33
  • 17:55 - Match 34
  • 18:50 - Match 35
  • 19:45 - Match 36

Time Converter

Stream

National PUBG League - Phase 2 | Week 4

Schedule: All Times in PST

Time Converter

Stream

StarCraft 2 GSL Code S Season 2

Ro16 Group D

Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 06:00 CEST

Time Converter

Stream

VODs

Halo at DreamHack Dallas

Smash.gg - Webpage 

Featured Game(s): Master Chief Collection Halo 3

Schedule: All Times in CDT

Time Converter

Streams:

Twitch
Mixer

