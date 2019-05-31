Combo Breaker was godlike. Producing what might end up being the most hype Tekken moment of the year. But there are still plenty of events just waiting to top it. This weekend brings the water park Smash major known as Smash’n’Splash. DreamHack travels to Dallas for a plethora of esports events. Electric Clash is starting it’s life strong as an awfully stacked Tekken World Tour challenger event.
Smash’N’Splash 5
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. 64 - Project M - Rivals of Aether - Slap City - Splatoon 2 - ARMS - Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Dragon Ball FightersZ - Dance Dance Revolution
Schedule: All Times in CDT
Advertisement
Streams:
Smash Ultimate 1
Smash Ultimate 2
Smash Ultimate 3
Splatoon 2
ARMS & Pokken
Tekken - DBFZ - SFV - MK11
Rhythm Games
Speed running
Slap City
Advertisement
DreamHack Dallas 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Soul Calibur 6 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle - Brawlhalla - Windjammers
Advertisement
Schedule:
Advertisement
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
DreamhackFighters
DreamhackSmash
Brawlhalla
Electric Clash (TWT Challenger)
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6 - Dead or Alive 6 - Virtua Fighter 5
Advertisement
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
Incendiumgaming
Incendiumgaming2
DreamHack Masters Dallas 2019
Schedule:
Advertisement
Streams:
English - DreamHack
English - DreamHack B
Brazilian-Pt - DreamHack
Finnish - Elisa Viihde
French - DH 1pv
German - DH 99Damage
Russian - DH RuHub
Russian - DH RuHub B
Vietnamese - DH 500Bros
VODs
Dota 2 ESL One Birmingham 2019
Schedule:
Advertisement
Streams:
English 1 | English 2 | English 3
RuHub | RuHub2 | RuHub3
Live ESL One | youtube
Rocket League DreamHack Pro Circuit: Dallas 2019
Schedule:
Advertisement
Streams:
English 1
English 2
French
Spanish (Day 3 Only)
PUBG Europe League - Phase 2 | Week 3
Schedule: All Times in CEST
FRIDAY, MAY 31 — DAY 1
- 18:00 - Match 25
- 18:55 - Match 26
- 19:50 - Match 27
- 20:45 - Match 28
SATURDAY, JUNE 1 — DAY 2
- 17:00 - Match 29
- 17:55 - Match 30
- 18:50 - Match 31
- 19:45 - Match 32
SUNDAY, JUNE 2 — DAY 3
- 17:00 - Match 33
- 17:55 - Match 34
- 18:50 - Match 35
- 19:45 - Match 36
National PUBG League - Phase 2 | Week 4
Schedule: All Times in PST
Advertisement
StarCraft 2 GSL Code S Season 2
Ro16 Group D
Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 06:00 CEST
VODs
- Spoiler-Free Official YouTube VODs at SC2Casts.com
- Spoiler-free VODs at tychus.tv
- Spoiler-free VODs on SC2Links.com
Halo at DreamHack Dallas
Featured Game(s): Master Chief Collection Halo 3
Schedule: All Times in CDT
Advertisement
Streams:
Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “Rickstah LUL”