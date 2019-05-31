Combo Breaker was godlike. Producing what might end up being the most hype Tekken moment of the year. But there are still plenty of events just waiting to top it. This weekend brings the water park Smash major known as Smash’n’Splash. DreamHack travels to Dallas for a plethora of esports events. Electric Clash is starting it’s life strong as an awfully stacked Tekken World Tour challenger event.



Smash’N’Splash 5

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. 64 - Project M - Rivals of Aether - Slap City - Splatoon 2 - ARMS - Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Dragon Ball FightersZ - Dance Dance Revolution

Schedule: All Times in CDT

Time Converter

Streams:



Smash Ultimate 1

Smash Ultimate 2

Smash Ultimate 3

Smash Melee 1

Smash Melee 2

Project M

Smash 64

Splatoon 2

ARMS & Pokken

Tekken - DBFZ - SFV - MK11

Rhythm Games

Speed running

Slap City

DreamHack Dallas 2019

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Soul Calibur 6 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle - Brawlhalla - Windjammers

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

DreamhackFighters

DreamhackSmash

Brawlhalla

Electric Clash (TWT Challenger)

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6 - Dead or Alive 6 - Virtua Fighter 5

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit



Streams:

Incendiumgaming

Incendiumgaming2

DreamHack Masters Dallas 2019

All Info

Schedule:

Streams:

English - DreamHack

English - DreamHack B

Brazilian-Pt - DreamHack

Finnish - Elisa Viihde

French - DH 1pv

German - DH 99Damage

Russian - DH RuHub

Russian - DH RuHub B

Vietnamese - DH 500Bros

VODs

Dota 2 ESL One Birmingham 2019

All Info

Schedule:

Streams:

English 1 | English 2 | English 3

RuHub | RuHub2 | RuHub3

Live ESL One | youtube

Dota 2 Spoiler-Free VODs

Rocket League DreamHack Pro Circuit: Dallas 2019

Smash.gg

Survival Guide

Schedule:

Time Converter

Streams:

English 1

English 2

French

Spanish (Day 3 Only)

PUBG Europe League - Phase 2 | Week 3

Schedule: All Times in CEST

FRIDAY, MAY 31 — DAY 1

18:00 - Match 25

18:55 - Match 26

19:50 - Match 27

20:45 - Match 28

SATURDAY, JUNE 1 — DAY 2

17:00 - Match 29

17:55 - Match 30

18:50 - Match 31

19:45 - Match 32

SUNDAY, JUNE 2 — DAY 3

17:00 - Match 33

17:55 - Match 34

18:50 - Match 35

19:45 - Match 36

Time Converter

Stream

National PUBG League - Phase 2 | Week 4

Schedule: All Times in PST

Time Converter

Stream

StarCraft 2 GSL Code S Season 2

Ro16 Group D

Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 06:00 CEST

Time Converter

Stream

VODs

Halo at DreamHack Dallas

Smash.gg - Webpage

Featured Game(s): Master Chief Collection Halo 3

Schedule: All Times in CDT

Time Converter

Streams:

Twitch

Mixer