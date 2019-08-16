You wanna talk about diversity? Check out the lineup I got for you this week. We have the FGC and Smash of course. But I’m talking Rocket League, Pokemon, Heartstone, DOTA 2, and on and on and on. I’m willing to bet that 9 out of 10 people that go through this list will find something that at least intrigues them. Trust me, I’ve the done the research. (I haven’t.) But go ahead and follow me on Twitter anyway. There are even more events out there that I couldn’t list here due to lack of info. I’ll update this list once/if the info is released. But if you don’t wanna wait, Twitter is the solution. Have a good one!
COLLISION 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 (TWT Masters Event)
Schedule: All Times in PET
Krucial Alliance - Krucial B Memorial Tournament
Smash.gg - Twitter - Donations
Note: Donations above/beyond final expenses will be given to the American Heart Association.
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Acrade Edition - Samurai Shodown
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Awakening 5
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. 64 - Project M
Schedule: All Times in CEST
TFGT 11 - Summer Regionals
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Samurai Shodown - Dragonball FighterZ - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Soul Calibur 6
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT
Streams:
Ascension VIII
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in MDT
10:00 - Wave A Doubles
11:30 - Wave B Ultimate and Melee Pools
13:00 - Wave C Ultimate, Melee Pools and Windjammers Singles
14:30 - Wave D Ultimate Pools, Top 64, Intermediate Pools 1 & 2, Amateur Pools 1 & 2, Melee Top 16
16:00 - Wave E Ultimate Top 64, Intermediate Pools 3 & 4, Amateur Pools 3 & 4, Melee Amateurs
17:30 - Wave F Ultimate Top 8, Intermediate Top 16, Amateur Top 16
20:00 - Wave G Ultimate Intermediate Top 4, Amateur Top 4 Begin, Junior Z vs Potter Crew
Streams:
Midwest Arena 2: Doubles Masters
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT
11:30 - 2v2 Tournament Begins
15:00 - 1v1 Wave A Pools Begin
16:30 - 1v1 Wave B Pools Begin
18:00 - 1v1 Top 48 Begins
18:30 - Amateur Bracket Signups Begin
19:00 - Free-to-enter 1v1 Amateur Bracket Begins
20:30 - 1v1 Top 8 Finals Begins
Stream: ???
The Encore
Featured Game(s): Project M
Schedule: All Times in PDT
Saturday
12:00 - Pools
18:00 - Doubles
Sunday
12:00 - Top 32
14:30 - Top 8
Rocket League Summit 1
Smash.gg - All Info - Twitter - Facebook - Liquipedia
Pokémon World Championships 2019
Webpage - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram - Tumblr
Schedule: All Times in EDT
Streams:
Call of Duty World League Championship 2019
Website - Gamepedia - Twitter - YouTube - Instagram
Streams:
Rainbow Six Major Raleigh 2019
Webpage - Liquipedia - Twitter
Schedule:
League of Legends Championship Series
Schedules: All Times in CEST
LCS
Saturday - 23:00 - Semi Finals 1
Sunday - 21:00 - Semi Finals 2
LCS Academy
Saturday - 12:00 - Finals
LLA
Saturday - 22:00 - Semi Finals 1
Sunday - 22:00 - Semi Finals 2
Hearthstone Masters Tour Seoul
Webpage - Liquipedia - Twitter - Facebook
Schedule:
August 16th (DAY 1)
Swiss Round 1 Begins: 10:00am KST
August 17th (DAY 2)
Swiss Round 8 Begins: 10:00am KST
Masters Tour Europe qualifying tournament begins – 11:00am KST
August 18th (DAY 3)
Top 8 Playoffs – 11:00am KST
WoW MDI eastern summer cup 1
Webpage - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
Schedule:
PDT - Aug 16-17, 7 p.m.
CEST - Aug 17-18, 4 a.m.
AEST - Aug 17-18, 12 noon
Dota 2 The International 2019 Group Stage
Website - All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
Schedule:
Streams:
Main Channel | Stream #2 | Stream #3 | Stream #4 | Stream #5
Starcraft 2 GSL vs the World 2019
Schedule: All Times in CEST
Saturday - 08:00
Sunday - 08:00
FACEIT Ignite: Halo European Open
Webpage - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram
Schedule: ???
Streams:
Overwatch League
