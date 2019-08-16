You wanna talk about diversity? Check out the lineup I got for you this week. We have the FGC and Smash of course. But I’m talking Rocket League, Pokemon, Heartstone, DOTA 2, and on and on and on. I’m willing to bet that 9 out of 10 people that go through this list will find something that at least intrigues them. Trust me, I’ve the done the research. (I haven’t.) But go ahead and follow me on Twitter anyway. There are even more events out there that I couldn’t list here due to lack of info. I’ll update this list once/if the info is released. But if you don’t wanna wait, Twitter is the solution. Have a good one!



COLLISION 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 (TWT Masters Event)

Schedule: All Times in PET

Time Converter



Stream

Krucial Alliance - Krucial B Memorial Tournament

Smash.gg - Twitter - Donations

Note: Donations above/beyond final expenses will be given to the American Heart Association.

Advertisement

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Acrade Edition - Samurai Shodown

Schedule:

Advertisement

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Stream



Awakening 5

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. 64 - Project M

Advertisement

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

TFGT 11 - Summer Regionals

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Samurai Shodown - Dragonball FighterZ - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Soul Calibur 6

Advertisement

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT

Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams:

Bifuteki

IncendiumGaming

Ascension VIII

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in MDT

10:00 - Wave A Doubles

11:30 - Wave B Ultimate and Melee Pools

13:00 - Wave C Ultimate, Melee Pools and Windjammers Singles

14:30 - Wave D Ultimate Pools, Top 64, Intermediate Pools 1 & 2, Amateur Pools 1 & 2, Melee Top 16

16:00 - Wave E Ultimate Top 64, Intermediate Pools 3 & 4, Amateur Pools 3 & 4, Melee Amateurs

17:30 - Wave F Ultimate Top 8, Intermediate Top 16, Amateur Top 16

20:00 - Wave G Ultimate Intermediate Top 4, Amateur Top 4 Begin, Junior Z vs Potter Crew

Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams:

Ultimate

Melee

Midwest Arena 2: Doubles Masters

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT

11:30 - 2v2 Tournament Begins

15:00 - 1v1 Wave A Pools Begin

16:30 - 1v1 Wave B Pools Begin

18:00 - 1v1 Top 48 Begins

18:30 - Amateur Bracket Signups Begin

19:00 - Free-to-enter 1v1 Amateur Bracket Begins

20:30 - 1v1 Top 8 Finals Begins

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream: ???

The Encore



Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Project M

Schedule: All Times in PDT

Saturday

12:00 - Pools

18:00 - Doubles

Sunday

12:00 - Top 32

14:30 - Top 8

Time Converter

Stream

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Advertisement

Rocket League Summit 1

Smash.gg - All Info - Twitter - Facebook - Liquipedia

Advertisement

Stream



Pokémon World Championships 2019

Webpage - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram - Tumblr

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams:

Pokemon

VGC

TCG

PokkenTournament

Call of Duty World League Championship 2019

Website - Gamepedia - Twitter - YouTube - Instagram

Schedule

Streams:

Alpha

Bravo

Charlie

Delta

Rainbow Six Major Raleigh 2019

Webpage - Liquipedia - Twitter

Schedule:

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

League of Legends Championship Series

Schedules: All Times in CEST

LCS

Saturday - 23:00 - Semi Finals 1

Sunday - 21:00 - Semi Finals 2

LCS Academy

Saturday - 12:00 - Finals

LLA

Saturday - 22:00 - Semi Finals 1

Sunday - 22:00 - Semi Finals 2

Time Converter

Stream

Hearthstone Masters Tour Seoul

Webpage - Liquipedia - Twitter - Facebook

Schedule:

August 16th (DAY 1)

Swiss Round 1 Begins: 10:00am KST

August 17th (DAY 2)

Swiss Round 8 Begins: 10:00am KST

Masters Tour Europe qualifying tournament begins – 11:00am KST

Advertisement

August 18th (DAY 3)

Top 8 Playoffs – 11:00am KST

Time Converter

Stream

WoW MDI eastern summer cup 1

Webpage - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Schedule:

PDT - Aug 16-17, 7 p.m.

CEST - Aug 17-18, 4 a.m.

AEST - Aug 17-18, 12 noon

Time Converter

Stream

Dota 2 The International 2019 Group Stage

Website - All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Schedule:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Streams:

Main Channel | Stream #2 | Stream #3 | Stream #4 | Stream #5

Starcraft 2 GSL vs the World 2019



Liquipedia

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Saturday - 08:00

Sunday - 08:00

Time Converter

Stream

FACEIT Ignite: Halo European Open

Webpage - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram

Schedule: ???

Streams:

Twitch

Mixer

Overwatch League

Schedule

Stream