It’s that time of year again! EVO 2019. This time with 95% less Smash Bros Melee. Which is unfortunate for me personally, but it is what it is. And besides, with all the main games, side games and AnimEVO, the weekend is packed to the gills. There are other events happening. But since they would have to compete with EVO, none of them even bothered to list any stream schedules. The controversies regarding main games, payout, and time slots are all in the past now. The moment of truth is here. Have a good one everybody!
Evolution Championship Series 2019
Featured Game(s):
Main Events: Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Soul Calibur 6 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Soul Calibur 6 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Samurai Shodown - UNIST - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle
Side Events: BlazBlue: Central Fiction - Smash Bros. Melee - Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Windjammers - Sailor Moon S - Ultimate Marvel v Capcom 3 - Vampire Savior - Kill La Kill: IF - Garou: MotW - Million Arthur AB
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
Evo
CapcomFighters
Evo 1
Evo 2
Evo 3
Evo 4
Evo 5
Evo 6
Evo 7
EvoJumpOff
CrossCounterTV
AnimEVO
Featured Game(s): BlazBlue: Central Fiction - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Windjammers - Sailor Moon S - Vampire Savior - Kill La Kill: IF - Garou: MotW - Million Arthur AB - Dengeki Bunko Fighting Climax: Ignition - Fighter History DYN - Hokuto no Ken - Arcana Heart 3 LMSS - Aquapazza - Puyo Puyo Champions - Catherine - Koihime Enbu: RyoRaiRai - Guilty Gear XX AC+R - King of Fighters XIV - Catherine: Full Body - Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - Kyanta - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters - Tatsunoko vs Capcom - Project: Justice - Umineko - Melty Blooad: AACC - UNIST Exhibitions - Puyo Puyo Tetris - Gundam Versus
Schedule:
Streams:
Evo4
Evo5
Evo6
Evo7
ArcSystemWorksU
AtlusUSA
darkandark
GameGoons
MissingPersonSRK
Numakie
PXMacaiaH
Waruinekodake
Xseed_Games
DSG_Dojima
Jyosua
Maccsensei
NearFutureIndustries
TheBrett
FIFA eWorld Cup
Schedule: All Times in BST
Friday 2 August
Group stage A & C: 10:00-15.30
Group stage B & D: 15.30-20.30
Saturday 3 August
Group stage A & C: 11:00-13:30
Group stage B & D: 13:30-15:30
Round of 16 & quarter-finals: 15:30-19:30
Sunday 4 August
Doors open to public: 14:00-15:00
Semi-finals: 15:00-17:00
Final Showdown: 17:30-19:00
Streams:
StarCraft 2 ASUS ROG Summer 2019
Schedule: All times in EEST / CEST + 1
Friday, 2 August
13:00 — 18:00 — Group Stage 2, Groups A-B
18:00 — 23:00 — Group Stage 2, Groups C-D
Saturday, 3 August
13:00 — 18:00 — Quarter-Finals
18:00 — 21:00 — Semi-Finals
21:00 — 22:30 — Final
VODs
- Spoiler-Free Official YouTube VODs at SC2Casts.com
- Spoiler-Free VODs at tychus.tv
Company of Heroes 2 | 2 v 2 Master Cup | Semi & Grand Finals
Schedule: 3PM BST / 4 PM CEST / 10 AM EDT
Saturday | August 3rd - Semi-Finals
Sunday | August 4th - 3rd Place Match & Grand Finals
Streams: (From the webpage) I’ll update as I find them.
Viewers, make sure to check twitch to see a variety of games being covered
If you would like to cast a series, please reach out to tournament organizers Sturmpanther or Currahee before games start. Casting is open, but there will only be one caster/ cast team per series unless a caster wishes to cast in an alternate language. Please note that from the semi-finals onwards, casting will be closed, and on the official Relic Twitch account.
Likely Streamers:
WePlay! Dota Underlords Open
Schedule:
Aug. 2
Vicious Order broadcast starts at 15:00 CEST / 6:00 PST
Crimson Gang broadcast starts at 20:00 CEST / 11:00 PST
Aug. 3
Final Group broadcast starts at 20:00 CEST / 11:00 PST
Aug. 4
Final Group broadcast starts at 20:00 CEST / 11:00 PST
Overwatch League
League of Legends Championship Series
Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “Why even try and compete with EVO?”