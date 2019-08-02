It’s that time of year again! EVO 2019. This time with 95% less Smash Bros Melee. Which is unfortunate for me personally, but it is what it is. And besides, with all the main games, side games and AnimEVO, the weekend is packed to the gills. There are other events happening. But since they would have to compete with EVO, none of them even bothered to list any stream schedules. The controversies regarding main games, payout, and time slots are all in the past now. The moment of truth is here. Have a good one everybody!

Evolution Championship Series 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Website

Featured Game(s):

Main Events: Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Soul Calibur 6 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Soul Calibur 6 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Samurai Shodown - UNIST - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle

Side Events: BlazBlue: Central Fiction - Smash Bros. Melee - Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Windjammers - Sailor Moon S - Ultimate Marvel v Capcom 3 - Vampire Savior - Kill La Kill: IF - Garou: MotW - Million Arthur AB

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

Evo

CapcomFighters

Evo 1

Evo 2

Evo 3

Evo 4

Evo 5

Evo 6

Evo 7

EvoJumpOff

CrossCounterTV

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

AnimEVO

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): BlazBlue: Central Fiction - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Windjammers - Sailor Moon S - Vampire Savior - Kill La Kill: IF - Garou: MotW - Million Arthur AB - Dengeki Bunko Fighting Climax: Ignition - Fighter History DYN - Hokuto no Ken - Arcana Heart 3 LMSS - Aquapazza - Puyo Puyo Champions - Catherine - Koihime Enbu: RyoRaiRai - Guilty Gear XX AC+R - King of Fighters XIV - Catherine: Full Body - Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - Kyanta - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters - Tatsunoko vs Capcom - Project: Justice - Umineko - Melty Blooad: AACC - UNIST Exhibitions - Puyo Puyo Tetris - Gundam Versus

Schedule:

Credit



Streams:

Evo4

Evo5

Evo6

Evo7

ArcSystemWorksU

AtlusUSA

darkandark

GameGoons

MissingPersonSRK

Numakie

PXMacaiaH

Waruinekodake

Xseed_Games

DSG_Dojima

Jyosua

Maccsensei

NearFutureIndustries

TheBrett

FIFA eWorld Cup

Website - Twitter - Facebook

Schedule: All Times in BST

Friday 2 August

Group stage A & C: 10:00-15.30

Group stage B & D: 15.30-20.30

Saturday 3 August

Group stage A & C: 11:00-13:30

Group stage B & D: 13:30-15:30

Round of 16 & quarter-finals: 15:30-19:30

Sunday 4 August

Doors open to public: 14:00-15:00

Semi-finals: 15:00-17:00

Final Showdown: 17:30-19:00

Time Converter

Streams:

Twitch

YouTube

StarCraft 2 ASUS ROG Summer 2019

Liquipedia - Website

Schedule: All times in EEST / CEST + 1

Time Converter

Friday, 2 August

13:00 — 18:00 — Group Stage 2, Groups A-B

18:00 — 23:00 — Group Stage 2, Groups C-D

Saturday, 3 August

​13:00 — 18:00 — Quarter-Finals

18:00 — 21:00 — Semi-Finals

21:00 — 22:30 — Final

Stream

VODs

Company of Heroes 2 | 2 v 2 Master Cup | Semi & Grand Finals

Webpage - Twitter - Brackets

Schedule: 3PM BST / 4 PM CEST / 10 AM EDT

Saturday | August 3rd - Semi-Finals

Sunday | August 4th - 3rd Place Match & Grand Finals

Time Converter

Streams: (From the webpage) I’ll update as I find them.

Viewers, make sure to check twitch to see a variety of games being covered If you would like to cast a series, please reach out to tournament organizers Sturmpanther or Currahee before games start. Casting is open, but there will only be one caster/ cast team per series unless a caster wishes to cast in an alternate language. Please note that from the semi-finals onwards, casting will be closed, and on the official Relic Twitch account.

Likely Streamers:

AECoh

Pompey606

WePlay! Dota Underlords Open

Website - Twitter

Schedule:

Aug. 2

Vicious Order broadcast starts at 15:00 CEST / 6:00 PST

Crimson Gang broadcast starts at 20:00 CEST / 11:00 PST

Aug. 3

Final Group broadcast starts at 20:00 CEST / 11:00 PST

Aug. 4

Final Group broadcast starts at 20:00 CEST / 11:00 PST

Time Converter

Stream

Overwatch League

Schedule

Stream

League of Legends Championship Series

Schedules

Stream