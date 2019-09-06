After 3 grueling weeks, a champion will will be crowned at the CS:GO Starladder Major Berlin, and go home with $1 million. Meanwhile Dreamhack Montreal is upon us and they of course have many events. Thanks largely in part to Mr. Jebaily, the FGC also has a major presence there too. But meanwhile in Africa, the case town Showdown is going to be our first chance to see what South African Tekken players can do. I for one am quite excited for that. Follow me on Twitter for more up to date info. Have a good one!
DreamHack Montreal 2019
Featured Game(s): Mortal Kombat 11 - Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Brawlhalla -
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
Brawlhalla
DreamhackSmash
Netherrealm
DreamhackFighters
Cape Town Showdown 7
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 (TWT Challenger)
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Treta Championship Series 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V - Mortal Kombat - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Dragonball FighterZ - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Skullgirls - UNIST - BlazBlue Central Fiction - Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 - Super Street Fighter 2
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
TRTChamp
KombatKlub
ZateFGC
KombatKlub2
OldSchoolCWB
TeamPolygonBR
HouseOf3000
2GG: Run it Back
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT
10:00 - Doubles
12:00 - Wave A Singles Pools
13:30 - Wave B Singles Pools
15:00 - Wave C Singles Pools
16:30 - Wave D Singles Pools
18:00 - Top 48
20:00 - Top 8 Singles
Streams:
Port Priority 5
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in PDT
Streams:
Who’s Your Pappy 16
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Sunday | All Times in PDT
12:00 - Ultimate Doubles Starts
15:00 - Singles Wave A Starts
16:30 - Singles Wave B Starts
18:00 - Singles Top 32 Waves Start
19:00 - Singles Top 8
Lightning: Strikes Twice
Smash.gg - Website - YouTube - Facebook
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CEST
- 10.30: Start doubles
- 12:30: singles wave A
- 15:00: singles wave B
- 18:00: Start top 32
Sector Z Arcadian 2019
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Sunday | All Times in CEST
12:00 - Melee Big Bro Doubles Bracket
14:00 - Melee SingleZ Pools
17:30 - Melee Semi-Pro/Amateur Bracket
StarLadder Major Berlin 2019
All Info - Liquipedia - Website - Twitter - Facebook
Schedule:
VODs
Dreamhack Montreal
Starcraft 2 World Championship Series Fall 2019
Liquipedia - Facebook - Survival Guide
VODs
Rainbow Six
Rocket League
Starcraft 2 GSL Code S Season 3
Ro16 Group D
Start Time: Saturday, September 7th | 06:00 (am) CEST
League of Legends Championship Series
Schedules: All Times in CEST
LCS Regionals
Friday | 21:00 - Quarterfinals
LEC Playoffs
Saturday | 17:00 - Semifinals
Sunday | 17:00 - ???
LCK Playoffs
Saturday | 10:00 - Finals
CBLOL
Saturday | 17:00 - Finals
Streams:
PEL Phase 3 | Week 2
Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram
Schedule: All Times in CEST
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 — DAY 1
- 17:00 - Match 16
- 17:50 - Match 17
- 18:40 - Match 18
- 19:20 - Match 19
- 20:10 - Match 20
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 — DAY 2
- 17:00 - Match 21
- 17:50 - Match 22
- 19:20 - Match 24
- 19:40 - Match 23
- 20:10 - Match 25
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 — DAY 3
- 17:00 - Match 26
- 17:50 - Match 27
- 18:40 - Match 28
- 19:20 - Match 29
- 20:10 - Match 30
WoW MDI Western Summer Cup 3
Webpage - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
Schedule:
PST - Sep 7-8, 8 a.m.
CEST - Sep 7-8, 5 p.m.
AEST - Sep 8-9, 1 a.m.
Overwatch League | Playoffs Week 2
Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “African Tekken. We have found the way.”