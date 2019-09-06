After 3 grueling weeks, a champion will will be crowned at the CS:GO Starladder Major Berlin, and go home with $1 million. Meanwhile Dreamhack Montreal is upon us and they of course have many events. Thanks largely in part to Mr. Jebaily, the FGC also has a major presence there too. But meanwhile in Africa, the case town Showdown is going to be our first chance to see what South African Tekken players can do. I for one am quite excited for that. Follow me on Twitter for more up to date info. Have a good one!

DreamHack Montreal 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Mortal Kombat 11 - Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Brawlhalla -

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

Brawlhalla

DreamhackSmash

Netherrealm

DreamhackFighters

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Cape Town Showdown 7

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 (TWT Challenger)

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Stream

Treta Championship Series 2019

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V - Mortal Kombat - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Dragonball FighterZ - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Skullgirls - UNIST - BlazBlue Central Fiction - Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 - Super Street Fighter 2

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

TRTChamp

KombatKlub

ZateFGC

KombatKlub2

OldSchoolCWB

TeamPolygonBR

HouseOf3000

2GG: Run it Back

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT

10:00 - Doubles

12:00 - Wave A Singles Pools

13:30 - Wave B Singles Pools

15:00 - Wave C Singles Pools

16:30 - Wave D Singles Pools

18:00 - Top 48

20:00 - Top 8 Singles

Streams:

2GGaming

Manakete Gaming

Port Priority 5

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in PDT

Streams:

SatelliteSmash

BTSSmash

Who’s Your Pappy 16

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Sunday | All Times in PDT

12:00 - Ultimate Doubles Starts

15:00 - Singles Wave A Starts

16:30 - Singles Wave B Starts

18:00 - Singles Top 32 Waves Start

19:00 - Singles Top 8

Stream

Lightning: Strikes Twice

Smash.gg - Website - YouTube - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CEST

10.30: Start doubles

12:30: singles wave A

15:00: singles wave B

18:00: Start top 32

Stream

Sector Z Arcadian 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Sunday | All Times in CEST

12:00 - Melee Big Bro Doubles Bracket

14:00 - Melee SingleZ Pools

17:30 - Melee Semi-Pro/Amateur Bracket

Stream

StarLadder Major Berlin 2019

All Info - Liquipedia - Website - Twitter - Facebook

Schedule:

Stream



VODs

Dreamhack Montreal

Website - Twitter

Starcraft 2 World Championship Series Fall 2019

Liquipedia - Facebook - Survival Guide

Stream



VODs

Rainbow Six

Liquipedia - Survival Guide

Stream

Rocket League

Liquipedia - Survival Guide

Stream 1

Stream 2

Spoiler-Free Rocket League

Starcraft 2 GSL Code S Season 3

Ro16 Group D

Start Time: Saturday, September 7th | 06:00 (am) CEST

Time Converter

Stream

League of Legends Championship Series

Website - Twitter

Schedules: All Times in CEST

LCS Regionals

Friday | 21:00 - Quarterfinals

LEC Playoffs

Saturday | 17:00 - Semifinals

Sunday | 17:00 - ???

LCK Playoffs

Saturday | 10:00 - Finals

CBLOL

Saturday | 17:00 - Finals

Streams:

LCS

LEC

LCK

CBLOL

PEL Phase 3 | Week 2

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram

Schedule: All Times in CEST

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 — DAY 1

17:00 - Match 16

17:50 - Match 17

18:40 - Match 18

19:20 - Match 19

20:10 - Match 20

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 — DAY 2

17:00 - Match 21

17:50 - Match 22

19:20 - Match 24

19:40 - Match 23

20:10 - Match 25

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 — DAY 3

17:00 - Match 26

17:50 - Match 27

18:40 - Match 28

19:20 - Match 29

20:10 - Match 30

Stream

WoW MDI Western Summer Cup 3

Webpage - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Schedule:

PST - Sep 7-8, 8 a.m.

CEST - Sep 7-8, 5 p.m.

AEST - Sep 8-9, 1 a.m.

Stream

Overwatch League | Playoffs Week 2

Schedule

Stream

Spoiler-Free Overwatch VODs