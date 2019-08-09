Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - Super Post EVO Con

EVO has come and gone ladies and gentlemen. The upsets, the controversies, the Cinderella stories, and the memes. But summer isn’t over yet. While the FGC as a whole takes a semi-breather, the smash community is coming in hot with Super Smash Con. But don’t fret, the guys over at WinnerStaysOn has organized Europe’s first Tier 4 Tekken World Tour Dojo event. In the world of PUBG, you might have to drop everything and root for your country in the Nations Cup. All in and all it’s a chill weekend, but still plenty of potential hype.

Super Smash Con 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. 64 - Smash Bros. WiiU - Smash Bros. Brawl

Schedule: Saturday & Sunday TBA

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - Super Post EVO Con

Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams:

VGBootCamp
VGBootCamp2
VGBootCamp3
VGBootCamp4
VGBootCamp5

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

WSO Open: Tekken 7 Dojo Event

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 (Tier 4 - 96+ Dojo)

Start Time: Saturday | 13:00 BST

Time Converter

Stream

Animethon 26 - Tournament Arc Summer 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Webpage - Facebook - Instagram - YouTube

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike - Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Puyo Puyo Tetris - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Dragon Ball FightersZ - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2 - Smash Bros. Melee

Advertisement

Schedule: All Times in MDT

Saturday

12:00 - 13:00 | BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle
13:00 - 15:00 | Super Smash Bros Ultimate - Wave A
13:00 - 3:00 | Puyo Puyo Tetris
14:00 - 16:00 | Dragon Ball FighterZ
15:00 - 17:00 | Super Smash Bros Ultimate - Wave B
16:00 - 18:00 | Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2
16:00 - 19:00 | Super Smash Bros Melee
17:00 - 22:00 | Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Top 32 cont.)
18:00 - 20:00 | Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st]

Advertisement

Sunday

12:00 - 14:00 | Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike
13:00 - 15:00 | Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
13:00 - 16:00 | Tekken 7

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

SSFC x ARFI

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT

10:30: Doubles begins
13:00: Singles Wave A Pools begins
14:30: Singles Wave B Pools begins
Top 32 begins when pools are finished

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

PUBG Nations Cup

Webpage - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Friday, August 9

10:00 – 10:30 | Opening Ceremony
10:30 – 11:30 | Match 1
11:30 – 12:30 | Match 2
12:30 – 13:30 | Match 3
13:30 – 14:30 | Match 4
14:30 – 15:30 | Match 5

Advertisement

Saturday, August 10

10:00 – 11:00 | Match 6
11:00 – 12:00 | Match 7
12:00 – 13:00 | Match 8
13:00 – 14:00 | Match 9
14:00 – 15:00 | Match 10

Advertisement

Sunday, August 11

10:00 – 11:00 | Match 11
11:00 – 12:00 | Match 12
12:00 – 13:00 | Match 13
13:00 – 14:00 | Match 14
14:00 – 15:00 | Match 15
15:00 – 16:00 | Match 16

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

Starcraft 2

WCS Challenger 2019 OCE/SEA Season 3

Liquipedia - Twitter

Schedule: Friday, August 9th | 04:30 (am) CEST

Time Converter

Stream

WCS Challenger 2019 EU / NA Season 3

Schedule: All Times in CEST

EU Group B - Friday, August 9th | 16:00
EU Group C - Saturday, August 10th | 16:00
EU Group D- Sunday, August 11th | 16:00

Advertisement

NA Group B - Friday, August 9th | 20:00
NA Group C - Saturday, August 10th | 20:00
NA Group D- Sunday, August 11th | 20:00

Time Converter

Stream

Rocket League Elevate League Tier 2

Smash.gg - Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Schedule: All Matches played between 18:00 - 21:00 CST

Week 1: Open Qualifier 1, August 2nd (Top 4 Teams Qualify)
Week 2: Open Qualifier 2, August 9th (Top 4 Team Qualify)
Week 3: Season Week 1, August 16th (Top 8 Teams)
Week 4: Season Week 2, August 23rd (Top 8 Teams)
Week 5: Season Week 3, August 30th (Top 8 Teams)
Week 6: Season Week 4, September 6th (Top 8 Teams)
Week 7: Playoffs Week 1, September 13th (Top 6 Teams)
Week 8: Playoffs Week 2, September 20th (Top 6 Teams)

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

iRacing VRS GT Series Round 5

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Schedule: August 10th | Race starts at 13:30 GMT (9:30AM ET)

Time Converter

Stream

Overwatch League

Schedule

Stream

League of Legends Championship Series

Schedules

Stream

Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “EVO is over but the summer’s not quite done yet.”