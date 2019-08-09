EVO has come and gone ladies and gentlemen. The upsets, the controversies, the Cinderella stories, and the memes. But summer isn’t over yet. While the FGC as a whole takes a semi-breather, the smash community is coming in hot with Super Smash Con. But don’t fret, the guys over at WinnerStaysOn has organized Europe’s first Tier 4 Tekken World Tour Dojo event. In the world of PUBG, you might have to drop everything and root for your country in the Nations Cup. All in and all it’s a chill weekend, but still plenty of potential hype.



Super Smash Con 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. 64 - Smash Bros. WiiU - Smash Bros. Brawl

Schedule: Saturday & Sunday TBA

Advertisement

Time Converter

Streams:

VGBootCamp

VGBootCamp2

VGBootCamp3

VGBootCamp4

VGBootCamp5

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

WSO Open: Tekken 7 Dojo Event

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 (Tier 4 - 96+ Dojo)

Start Time: Saturday | 13:00 BST

Time Converter

Stream

Animethon 26 - Tournament Arc Summer 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Webpage - Facebook - Instagram - YouTube

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike - Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Puyo Puyo Tetris - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Dragon Ball FightersZ - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2 - Smash Bros. Melee

Advertisement

Schedule: All Times in MDT

Saturday

12:00 - 13:00 | BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle

13:00 - 15:00 | Super Smash Bros Ultimate - Wave A

13:00 - 3:00 | Puyo Puyo Tetris

14:00 - 16:00 | Dragon Ball FighterZ

15:00 - 17:00 | Super Smash Bros Ultimate - Wave B

16:00 - 18:00 | Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2

16:00 - 19:00 | Super Smash Bros Melee

17:00 - 22:00 | Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Top 32 cont.)

18:00 - 20:00 | Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st]

Advertisement

Sunday

12:00 - 14:00 | Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

13:00 - 15:00 | Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

13:00 - 16:00 | Tekken 7

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

SSFC x ARFI

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT

10:30: Doubles begins

13:00: Singles Wave A Pools begins

14:30: Singles Wave B Pools begins

Top 32 begins when pools are finished

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

PUBG Nations Cup

Webpage - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Friday, August 9

10:00 – 10:30 | Opening Ceremony

10:30 – 11:30 | Match 1

11:30 – 12:30 | Match 2

12:30 – 13:30 | Match 3

13:30 – 14:30 | Match 4

14:30 – 15:30 | Match 5

Advertisement

Saturday, August 10



10:00 – 11:00 | Match 6

11:00 – 12:00 | Match 7

12:00 – 13:00 | Match 8

13:00 – 14:00 | Match 9

14:00 – 15:00 | Match 10

Advertisement

Sunday, August 11



10:00 – 11:00 | Match 11

11:00 – 12:00 | Match 12

12:00 – 13:00 | Match 13

13:00 – 14:00 | Match 14

14:00 – 15:00 | Match 15

15:00 – 16:00 | Match 16

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream



Starcraft 2



WCS Challenger 2019 OCE/SEA Season 3

Liquipedia - Twitter

Schedule: Friday, August 9th | 04:30 (am) CEST

Time Converter

Stream

WCS Challenger 2019 EU / NA Season 3

Schedule: All Times in CEST

EU Group B - Friday, August 9th | 16:00

EU Group C - Saturday, August 10th | 16:00

EU Group D- Sunday, August 11th | 16:00

Advertisement

NA Group B - Friday, August 9th | 20:00

NA Group C - Saturday, August 10th | 20:00

NA Group D- Sunday, August 11th | 20:00

Time Converter

Stream

Rocket League Elevate League Tier 2

Smash.gg - Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Schedule: All Matches played between 18:00 - 21:00 CST



Week 1: Open Qualifier 1, August 2nd (Top 4 Teams Qualify)

Week 2: Open Qualifier 2, August 9th (Top 4 Team Qualify)

Week 3: Season Week 1, August 16th (Top 8 Teams)

Week 4: Season Week 2, August 23rd (Top 8 Teams)

Week 5: Season Week 3, August 30th (Top 8 Teams)

Week 6: Season Week 4, September 6th (Top 8 Teams)

Week 7: Playoffs Week 1, September 13th (Top 6 Teams)

Week 8: Playoffs Week 2, September 20th (Top 6 Teams)

Advertisement

Time Converter

Stream

iRacing VRS GT Series Round 5

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Schedule: August 10th | Race starts at 13:30 GMT (9:30AM ET)

Time Converter

Stream

Overwatch League

Schedule

Stream

League of Legends Championship Series

Schedules

Stream