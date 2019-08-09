EVO has come and gone ladies and gentlemen. The upsets, the controversies, the Cinderella stories, and the memes. But summer isn’t over yet. While the FGC as a whole takes a semi-breather, the smash community is coming in hot with Super Smash Con. But don’t fret, the guys over at WinnerStaysOn has organized Europe’s first Tier 4 Tekken World Tour Dojo event. In the world of PUBG, you might have to drop everything and root for your country in the Nations Cup. All in and all it’s a chill weekend, but still plenty of potential hype.
Super Smash Con 2019
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. 64 - Smash Bros. WiiU - Smash Bros. Brawl
Schedule: Saturday & Sunday TBA
Streams:
VGBootCamp
VGBootCamp2
VGBootCamp3
VGBootCamp4
VGBootCamp5
WSO Open: Tekken 7 Dojo Event
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 (Tier 4 - 96+ Dojo)
Start Time: Saturday | 13:00 BST
Animethon 26 - Tournament Arc Summer 2019
Smash.gg - Twitter - Webpage - Facebook - Instagram - YouTube
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike - Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Puyo Puyo Tetris - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Dragon Ball FightersZ - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2 - Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: All Times in MDT
Saturday
12:00 - 13:00 | BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle
13:00 - 15:00 | Super Smash Bros Ultimate - Wave A
13:00 - 3:00 | Puyo Puyo Tetris
14:00 - 16:00 | Dragon Ball FighterZ
15:00 - 17:00 | Super Smash Bros Ultimate - Wave B
16:00 - 18:00 | Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2
16:00 - 19:00 | Super Smash Bros Melee
17:00 - 22:00 | Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Top 32 cont.)
18:00 - 20:00 | Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st]
Sunday
12:00 - 14:00 | Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike
13:00 - 15:00 | Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
13:00 - 16:00 | Tekken 7
SSFC x ARFI
Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT
10:30: Doubles begins
13:00: Singles Wave A Pools begins
14:30: Singles Wave B Pools begins
Top 32 begins when pools are finished
PUBG Nations Cup
Webpage - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
Schedule: All Times in CEST
Friday, August 9
10:00 – 10:30 | Opening Ceremony
10:30 – 11:30 | Match 1
11:30 – 12:30 | Match 2
12:30 – 13:30 | Match 3
13:30 – 14:30 | Match 4
14:30 – 15:30 | Match 5
Saturday, August 10
10:00 – 11:00 | Match 6
11:00 – 12:00 | Match 7
12:00 – 13:00 | Match 8
13:00 – 14:00 | Match 9
14:00 – 15:00 | Match 10
Sunday, August 11
10:00 – 11:00 | Match 11
11:00 – 12:00 | Match 12
12:00 – 13:00 | Match 13
13:00 – 14:00 | Match 14
14:00 – 15:00 | Match 15
15:00 – 16:00 | Match 16
Starcraft 2
WCS Challenger 2019 OCE/SEA Season 3
Schedule: Friday, August 9th | 04:30 (am) CEST
WCS Challenger 2019 EU / NA Season 3
Schedule: All Times in CEST
EU Group B - Friday, August 9th | 16:00
EU Group C - Saturday, August 10th | 16:00
EU Group D- Sunday, August 11th | 16:00
NA Group B - Friday, August 9th | 20:00
NA Group C - Saturday, August 10th | 20:00
NA Group D- Sunday, August 11th | 20:00
Rocket League Elevate League Tier 2
Smash.gg - Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
Schedule: All Matches played between 18:00 - 21:00 CST
Week 1: Open Qualifier 1, August 2nd (Top 4 Teams Qualify)Week 2: Open Qualifier 2, August 9th (Top 4 Team Qualify)
Week 3: Season Week 1, August 16th (Top 8 Teams)
Week 4: Season Week 2, August 23rd (Top 8 Teams)
Week 5: Season Week 3, August 30th (Top 8 Teams)
Week 6: Season Week 4, September 6th (Top 8 Teams)
Week 7: Playoffs Week 1, September 13th (Top 6 Teams)
Week 8: Playoffs Week 2, September 20th (Top 6 Teams)
iRacing VRS GT Series Round 5
Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
Schedule: August 10th | Race starts at 13:30 GMT (9:30AM ET)
Overwatch League
League of Legends Championship Series
Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “EVO is over but the summer’s not quite done yet.”