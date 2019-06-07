Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - Taipei, The ECS, and the Mang0

E3 is this weekend but the eSports train chugs along. Bringing most of the FGC hyper is Taipei Major 2019. Bringing most of the Smash hype is “The Kid, the Goat, and the Mang0.” The highest placing non-invited/voted in player at this event takes the very last spot for Smash Summit 8. So the competition is gonna be fierce. For CS:GO, ECS season 7 finals is coming at you. Overwatch league also starts back up. I say let’s go.

Taipei Major 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6 - Dead or Alive 6 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - King of Fighters XIV

Schedule:

Streams:

CapcomFighters
VersusAsia
OilKing5566 (Facebook)
FiremanRuby2
Kujo99
TWFighter

The Kid, the Goat, and the Mang0

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: All Times in PST

Time Converter

Streams:

Mang0
2GGaming
BTSSmash

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

AnimeNEXT 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Dragon Ball FightersZ - Fighting EX Layer - Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - Gundam Versus - Jump Force - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Friday

  • 11:00 - Fighting EX Layer
  • 12:00 - Street Fighter V
  • 15:00 - Soul Calibur 6
  • 16:00 - Mortal Kombat 11
  • 19:00 - Dragon Ball FightersZ
  • 21:00 - Jump Force

Saturday

  • 11:00 - Gundam Versus
  • 12:00 - Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
  • 13:00 - Tekken 7
  • 15:00 - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • 17:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • 20:00 - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Time Converter

Stream

Omega III

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Saturday

12:00 - Doubles Begins
14:30 - Singles Wave A
17:00 - Singles Wave B
19:30 - Crew Battles

Sunday

12:00 - Doubles Top 6
14:30 - Singles Top 32
16:00 - Amateur Bracket
18:00 - Singles Top 8

Time Converter

Streams:

Main
Secondary

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Cost 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Rival of Aether

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT

11:00 - Doubles Bracket
13:00 - Doubles Top 8
15:00 - Singles Wave A
16:00 - Rivals of Aether
17:00 - Singles Wave B
19:00 - Singles Top 64
21:00 - Singles Top 8

Time Converter

Streams:

Primary
Secondary

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Crown

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in MDT

11:00 - Doubles Pools
12:00 - Doubles Pools | Singles Pools
13:00 - Doubles Pools | Singles Pools
14:00 - Doubles Top 8 | Singles Pools
15:00 - Crews - Single Pools
16:00 - Single Pools
17:00 - Singles Top 48
18:00 - Crews Finals | Singles Top 16
19:00 - Singles Top 16 (to end)

Time Converter

Streams:

VGBootCamp
Lan King Gaming

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Esports Championship Series Season 7: Finals

All Info

Schedule:

Stream

VODs

StarCraft 2

GSL Code S Season 2

Quarterfinals Day 2

Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 06:00 CEST

Time Converter

Stream

VODs

WCS Challenger 2019 EU Season 2

Schedule: 

Saturday | Group A starts at 16:00 CEST
Sunday | Group B starts at 16:00 CEST

Stream

VODs

WCS Challenger 2019 NA Season 2

Schedule:

Saturday | Group A starts at 20:00 CEST
Sunday | Group B starts at 20:00 CEST

Time Converter

Stream

VODs

WoW Mythic Dungeon International 2019

Schedule:

Spring Finals - Day 1
Fri, Jun 7, 2019 8:00 AM CEST

Spring Finals - Day 2
Sat, Jun 8, 2019 10:00 AM CEST

Time Converter

Stream

PUBG Europe League - Phase 2 | Week 4

Schedule: All Times in CEST

FRIDAY, JUNE 7 — DAY 1

  • 18:00 - Match 37
  • 18:55 - Match 38
  • 19:50 - Match 39
  • 20:45 - Match 40

SATURDAY, JUNE 8 — DAY 2

  • 17:00 - Match 41
  • 17:55 - Match 42
  • 18:50 - Match 43
  • 19:45 - Match 44

SUNDAY, JUNE 9 — DAY 3

  • 17:00 - Match 45
  • 17:55 - Match 46
  • 18:50 - Match 47
  • 19:45 - Match 48

Time Converter

Stream

National PUBG League - Phase 2 | Week 5

Schedule: All Times in PST

Time Converter

Stream

Overwatch League

Schedule

Stream

North America League of Legends Championship Series

Schedule

Stream

