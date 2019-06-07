E3 is this weekend but the eSports train chugs along. Bringing most of the FGC hyper is Taipei Major 2019. Bringing most of the Smash hype is “The Kid, the Goat, and the Mang0.” The highest placing non-invited/voted in player at this event takes the very last spot for Smash Summit 8. So the competition is gonna be fierce. For CS:GO, ECS season 7 finals is coming at you. Overwatch league also starts back up. I say let’s go.
Taipei Major 2019
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6 - Dead or Alive 6 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - King of Fighters XIV
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
CapcomFighters
VersusAsia
OilKing5566 (Facebook)
FiremanRuby2
Kujo99
TWFighter
The Kid, the Goat, and the Mang0
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: All Times in PST
Streams:
AnimeNEXT 2019
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Dragon Ball FightersZ - Fighting EX Layer - Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - Gundam Versus - Jump Force - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Schedule: All Times in EDT
Friday
- 11:00 - Fighting EX Layer
- 12:00 - Street Fighter V
- 15:00 - Soul Calibur 6
- 16:00 - Mortal Kombat 11
- 19:00 - Dragon Ball FightersZ
- 21:00 - Jump Force
Saturday
- 11:00 - Gundam Versus
- 12:00 - Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
- 13:00 - Tekken 7
- 15:00 - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- 17:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- 20:00 - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Omega III
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: All Times in EDT
Saturday
12:00 - Doubles Begins
14:30 - Singles Wave A
17:00 - Singles Wave B
19:30 - Crew Battles
Sunday
12:00 - Doubles Top 6
14:30 - Singles Top 32
16:00 - Amateur Bracket
18:00 - Singles Top 8
Streams:
Cost 2019
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Rival of Aether
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT
11:00 - Doubles Bracket
13:00 - Doubles Top 8
15:00 - Singles Wave A
16:00 - Rivals of Aether
17:00 - Singles Wave B
19:00 - Singles Top 64
21:00 - Singles Top 8
Streams:
Crown
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in MDT
11:00 - Doubles Pools
12:00 - Doubles Pools | Singles Pools
13:00 - Doubles Pools | Singles Pools
14:00 - Doubles Top 8 | Singles Pools
15:00 - Crews - Single Pools
16:00 - Single Pools
17:00 - Singles Top 48
18:00 - Crews Finals | Singles Top 16
19:00 - Singles Top 16 (to end)
Streams:
Esports Championship Series Season 7: Finals
Schedule:
VODs
StarCraft 2
GSL Code S Season 2
Quarterfinals Day 2
Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 06:00 CEST
VODs
- Spoiler-Free Official YouTube VODs at SC2Casts.com
- Spoiler-free VODs at tychus.tv
- Spoiler-free VODs on SC2Links.com
WCS Challenger 2019 EU Season 2
Schedule:
Saturday | Group A starts at 16:00 CEST
Sunday | Group B starts at 16:00 CEST
VODs
- Spoiler-free VODs at tychus.tv
- Spoiler-free VODs on SC2Links.com
- Spoiler-free Official YouTube VODs at SC2Casts.com
WCS Challenger 2019 NA Season 2
Schedule:
Saturday | Group A starts at 20:00 CEST
Sunday | Group B starts at 20:00 CEST
VODs
WoW Mythic Dungeon International 2019
Spring Finals - Day 1
Fri, Jun 7, 2019 8:00 AM CEST
Spring Finals - Day 2
Sat, Jun 8, 2019 10:00 AM CEST
PUBG Europe League - Phase 2 | Week 4
Schedule: All Times in CEST
FRIDAY, JUNE 7 — DAY 1
- 18:00 - Match 37
- 18:55 - Match 38
- 19:50 - Match 39
- 20:45 - Match 40
SATURDAY, JUNE 8 — DAY 2
- 17:00 - Match 41
- 17:55 - Match 42
- 18:50 - Match 43
- 19:45 - Match 44
SUNDAY, JUNE 9 — DAY 3
- 17:00 - Match 45
- 17:55 - Match 46
- 18:50 - Match 47
- 19:45 - Match 48
National PUBG League - Phase 2 | Week 5
Schedule: All Times in PST
Overwatch League
North America League of Legends Championship Series
Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “I don’t like being so reliant on one website.”