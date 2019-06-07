E3 is this weekend but the eSports train chugs along. Bringing most of the FGC hyper is Taipei Major 2019. Bringing most of the Smash hype is “The Kid, the Goat, and the Mang0.” The highest placing non-invited/voted in player at this event takes the very last spot for Smash Summit 8. So the competition is gonna be fierce. For CS:GO, ECS season 7 finals is coming at you. Overwatch league also starts back up. I say let’s go.

Taipei Major 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6 - Dead or Alive 6 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - King of Fighters XIV

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:

CapcomFighters

VersusAsia

OilKing5566 (Facebook)

FiremanRuby2

Kujo99

TWFighter

The Kid, the Goat, and the Mang0

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: All Times in PST

Time Converter

Streams:

Mang0

2GGaming

BTSSmash

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

AnimeNEXT 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Dragon Ball FightersZ - Fighting EX Layer - Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - Gundam Versus - Jump Force - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Friday

11:00 - Fighting EX Layer

12:00 - Street Fighter V

15:00 - Soul Calibur 6

16:00 - Mortal Kombat 11

19:00 - Dragon Ball FightersZ

21:00 - Jump Force

Saturday

11:00 - Gundam Versus

12:00 - Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2

13:00 - Tekken 7

15:00 - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

17:00 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

20:00 - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Time Converter

Stream

Omega III

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Saturday

12:00 - Doubles Begins

14:30 - Singles Wave A

17:00 - Singles Wave B

19:30 - Crew Battles

Sunday

12:00 - Doubles Top 6

14:30 - Singles Top 32

16:00 - Amateur Bracket

18:00 - Singles Top 8

Time Converter

Streams:

Main

Secondary

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Cost 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Rival of Aether

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT

11:00 - Doubles Bracket

13:00 - Doubles Top 8

15:00 - Singles Wave A

16:00 - Rivals of Aether

17:00 - Singles Wave B

19:00 - Singles Top 64

21:00 - Singles Top 8

Time Converter

Streams:

Primary

Secondary

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Crown

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate



Schedule: Saturday | All Times in MDT

11:00 - Doubles Pools

12:00 - Doubles Pools | Singles Pools

13:00 - Doubles Pools | Singles Pools

14:00 - Doubles Top 8 | Singles Pools

15:00 - Crews - Single Pools

16:00 - Single Pools

17:00 - Singles Top 48

18:00 - Crews Finals | Singles Top 16

19:00 - Singles Top 16 (to end)

Time Converter

Streams:

VGBootCamp

Lan King Gaming

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Esports Championship Series Season 7: Finals

All Info

Schedule:

Stream

VODs

StarCraft 2

GSL Code S Season 2

Quarterfinals Day 2

Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 06:00 CEST

Time Converter

Stream

VODs

WCS Challenger 2019 EU Season 2

Saturday | Group A starts at 16:00 CEST

Sunday | Group B starts at 16:00 CEST

Stream

VODs

WCS Challenger 2019 NA Season 2

Saturday | Group A starts at 20:00 CEST

Sunday | Group B starts at 20:00 CEST

Time Converter



Stream

VODs

WoW Mythic Dungeon International 2019

Schedule:

Spring Finals - Day 1

Fri, Jun 7, 2019 8:00 AM CEST

Spring Finals - Day 2

Sat, Jun 8, 2019 10:00 AM CEST

Time Converter

Stream

PUBG Europe League - Phase 2 | Week 4

Schedule: All Times in CEST

FRIDAY, JUNE 7 — DAY 1

18:00 - Match 37

18:55 - Match 38

19:50 - Match 39

20:45 - Match 40

SATURDAY, JUNE 8 — DAY 2

17:00 - Match 41

17:55 - Match 42

18:50 - Match 43

19:45 - Match 44

SUNDAY, JUNE 9 — DAY 3

17:00 - Match 45

17:55 - Match 46

18:50 - Match 47

19:45 - Match 48

Time Converter

Stream

National PUBG League - Phase 2 | Week 5

Schedule: All Times in PST

Time Converter

Stream

Overwatch League

Schedule

Stream

North America League of Legends Championship Series

Schedule

Stream