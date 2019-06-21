Let’s go, ladies and gentlemen. Another weekend, another list of eSports entertainment, folks. This week we have the return of an event with a pretty sweet name, Thaiger Uppercut. If you’re not awake at the time of broadcasting, not to worry because KIT Summer Bash will have your FGC fix covered, among plenty of other events. For CS:GO we have the finals for the ESL Pro League Season 9. And for Starcraft fans, the grand finals of GSL Code S Season 2. But if you’re looking for something else, check the list, you’re bound to find it. For everything else, follow us on Twitter.

TGU X SEA Major Thailand 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Acrade Edition - Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Dragon Ball FightersZ - King of Fighters ‘98 - King of Fighters XIV

Schedule:

Streams:



TGU_Main

TGU_1

VersusAsia

KIT Summer Bash 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Dead or Alive 6 - Soul Calibur 6 - BlazBlue Cross Tag - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Time Converter

Streams:

NYCFurby

TeamChargeShot

UMAD 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6 - Guilt Gear Xrd Rev2 - Dragon Ball FightersZ - UNIST - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - BlazBlue Central Fiction 2 - Guilty Gear XX Accent Core +R - Million Arthur Arcana Blood - Akatsuki Blitzkampf Ausf Asche

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Time Converter

Streams:

MTLxSpider

TorontoTopTiers

p0chp

Fantasy Strike Summer Solstice

Twitter

Featured Game(s): Fantasy Strike

Schedule: Saturday | Jun 22nd | Start Time: 14:00 pm EDT.

Time Converter

Stream

Smashadelphia 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Splatoon 2

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Friday

16:30 - Ultimate Doubles Pools

18:00 - Ultimate Doubles Top 8

22:00 - Day 1 of Tournament Play ends

Saturday

11:00 - 13:00 - Ultimate Singles - Wave A Pools / Splatoon 2 Pick-Up Team Practice

13:00 - 15:00 - Ultimate Singles - Wave B Pools

15:00 - 17:00 - Ultimate Singles / Splatoon 2 - Wave C Pools

17:00 - Ultimate Squad Strike / Splatoon 2 - Wave D Pools

19:30 - Splatoon 2 Top 4

22:00 - Day 2 of Tournament Play ends

Sunday

10:00 - Doors Open / On-Site 64-Man Stamina Stock Tournament Sign Ups

11:00 - 64-Man Stamina Stock Tournament begins

13:00 - Ultimate Singles Top 32

16:00 - Ultimate Singles Top 8

19:00 - Day 3 of Tournament Play ends

Time Converter

Streams: ???

Crush Counter Capital 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Tekken 7 - Dragon Ball FightersZ - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Marvel v Capcom Infinite - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Melee - Soul Calibur 6

Schedule: All Times in NZST

Time Converter

Streams: ???

2GG: Grand Tour - Ohio

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Saturday

12:00 - Doubles

15:00 - Wave 1 Singles

17:00 - Wave 2 Singles

Sunday

12:00 - Singles Top 32

16:00 - Singles Top 8

Time Converter

Stream

Second City Smash 3

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT

Doubles



10:30 - Ultimate Doubles Begin

13:00 - Ultimate Doubles Top 8

Singles

13:30 - Ultimate Singles Wave A Begins 1st RAFFLE

15:30 - Ultimate Singles Wave B Begins 2nd RAFFLE

17:30 - Ultimate Singles Top 32 3rd RAFFLE

20:30 - Ultimate Singles Top 8

Ladder Event

15:00 - Ultimate Singles Ladder - Begins

23:00 - Ultimate Singles Ladder - Ends

Time Converter

Stream

Blacklisted 5

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Project M

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Time Converter

Stream

Ascension VI

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in MDT

10:00 - Wave A Doubles Begin

11:30 - Wave B Singles Begin

13:00 - Wave C Singles Begin

14:30 - Wave D Singles Begin, Top 64 Wave D Begin

16:00 - Wave E Top 64, Amateur Bracket, Intermediate Brackets Begin

17:30 - Wave F Top 8, Intermediate and Amateur Brackets Begin

19:00 - Wave G Amateur and Intermediate Bracket Top 16 Begins

Time Converter

Stream

ESL Pro League Season 9: Finals

All Info

Schedule:

Stream



VODs

Rocket League World Championship Season 7

Survival Guide

Schedule:

Day 1 - Friday, June 21

Doors Open - 10 a.m. EDT (soft opening), 11 a.m. EDT (fully opened)

Broadcast begins at 11:30 a.m. EDT / 3:30 p.m. UTC (RLCS Pre-Show)

Day 2 - Saturday, June 22

Doors Open - 10 a.m. EDT (soft opening), 11 a.m. EDT (fully opened)

Broadcast begins at 12 p.m. EDT / 4 p.m. UTC

Day 3 - Sunday, June 23

Doors Open - 10 a.m. EDT (soft opening), 11 a.m. EDT (fully opened)

Broadcast begins at 12 p.m. EDT / 4 p.m. UTC

Time Converter

Stream

2019 Pokémon North America International Championships

All Info

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Time Converter

Streams:

Main

VGC

TCG

Pokken

StarCraft 2

GSL Code S Season 2

Grand Final

Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 10:00 CEST

Time Converter

Stream

VODs

WCS Challenger 2019 TW/HK/MO/JP Season 2

Playoffs

Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 13:00 CEST

Time Converter

Stream

WCS Challenger 2019 EU Season 2

Playoffs

Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 14:00 CEST

Time Converter

Stream

VODs

WCS Challenger 2019 NA Season 2

Playoffs

Schedule: Sunday | Matches start at 20:00 CEST

Time Converter

Stream

VODs

PUBG Europe League - Phase 2 | Week 6

Schedule: All Times in CEST

FRIDAY, JUNE 21 — DAY 1

18:00 - Match 61

18:55 - Match 62

19:50 - Match 63

20:45 - Match 64

SATURDAY, JUNE 22 — DAY 2

17:00 - Match 65

17:55 - Match 66

18:50 - Match 67

19:45 - Match 68

SUNDAY, JUNE 23 — DAY 3

17:00 - Match 69

17:55 - Match 70

18:50 - Match 71

19:45 - Match 72

Time Converter

Stream

National PUBG League - NPL Relegation

Schedule: All Times in PST

Time Converter

Stream

Overwatch League

Schedule

Stream

Overwatch Contenders League

Schedule

Stream

Rainbow 6: Siege Pro League Season 10 - Europe

Schedule

Stream

League of Legends Championship Series

Schedules

Stream