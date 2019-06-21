Let’s go, ladies and gentlemen. Another weekend, another list of eSports entertainment, folks. This week we have the return of an event with a pretty sweet name, Thaiger Uppercut. If you’re not awake at the time of broadcasting, not to worry because KIT Summer Bash will have your FGC fix covered, among plenty of other events. For CS:GO we have the finals for the ESL Pro League Season 9. And for Starcraft fans, the grand finals of GSL Code S Season 2. But if you’re looking for something else, check the list, you’re bound to find it. For everything else, follow us on Twitter.
TGU X SEA Major Thailand 2019
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Acrade Edition - Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Dragon Ball FightersZ - King of Fighters ‘98 - King of Fighters XIV
Schedule:
Streams:
KIT Summer Bash 2019
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Dead or Alive 6 - Soul Calibur 6 - BlazBlue Cross Tag - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in EDT
Streams:
UMAD 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6 - Guilt Gear Xrd Rev2 - Dragon Ball FightersZ - UNIST - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - BlazBlue Central Fiction 2 - Guilty Gear XX Accent Core +R - Million Arthur Arcana Blood - Akatsuki Blitzkampf Ausf Asche
Schedule: All Times in EDT
Streams:
MTLxSpider
TorontoTopTiers
p0chp
Fantasy Strike Summer Solstice
Featured Game(s): Fantasy Strike
Schedule: Saturday | Jun 22nd | Start Time: 14:00 pm EDT.
Smashadelphia 2019
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Splatoon 2
Schedule: All Times in EDT
Friday
16:30 - Ultimate Doubles Pools
18:00 - Ultimate Doubles Top 8
22:00 - Day 1 of Tournament Play ends
Saturday
11:00 - 13:00 - Ultimate Singles - Wave A Pools / Splatoon 2 Pick-Up Team Practice
13:00 - 15:00 - Ultimate Singles - Wave B Pools
15:00 - 17:00 - Ultimate Singles / Splatoon 2 - Wave C Pools
17:00 - Ultimate Squad Strike / Splatoon 2 - Wave D Pools
19:30 - Splatoon 2 Top 4
22:00 - Day 2 of Tournament Play ends
Sunday
10:00 - Doors Open / On-Site 64-Man Stamina Stock Tournament Sign Ups
11:00 - 64-Man Stamina Stock Tournament begins
13:00 - Ultimate Singles Top 32
16:00 - Ultimate Singles Top 8
19:00 - Day 3 of Tournament Play ends
Streams: ???
Crush Counter Capital 2019
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Tekken 7 - Dragon Ball FightersZ - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Marvel v Capcom Infinite - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Melee - Soul Calibur 6
Schedule: All Times in NZST
Streams: ???
2GG: Grand Tour - Ohio
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in EDT
Saturday
12:00 - Doubles
15:00 - Wave 1 Singles
17:00 - Wave 2 Singles
Sunday
12:00 - Singles Top 32
16:00 - Singles Top 8
Second City Smash 3
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT
Doubles
10:30 - Ultimate Doubles Begin
13:00 - Ultimate Doubles Top 8
Singles
13:30 - Ultimate Singles Wave A Begins 1st RAFFLE
15:30 - Ultimate Singles Wave B Begins 2nd RAFFLE
17:30 - Ultimate Singles Top 32 3rd RAFFLE
20:30 - Ultimate Singles Top 8
Ladder Event
15:00 - Ultimate Singles Ladder - Begins
23:00 - Ultimate Singles Ladder - Ends
Blacklisted 5
Featured Game(s): Project M
Schedule: All Times in EDT
Ascension VI
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in MDT
10:00 - Wave A Doubles Begin
11:30 - Wave B Singles Begin
13:00 - Wave C Singles Begin
14:30 - Wave D Singles Begin, Top 64 Wave D Begin
16:00 - Wave E Top 64, Amateur Bracket, Intermediate Brackets Begin
17:30 - Wave F Top 8, Intermediate and Amateur Brackets Begin
19:00 - Wave G Amateur and Intermediate Bracket Top 16 Begins
ESL Pro League Season 9: Finals
Schedule:
VODs
Rocket League World Championship Season 7
Schedule:
Day 1 - Friday, June 21
- Doors Open - 10 a.m. EDT (soft opening), 11 a.m. EDT (fully opened)
- Broadcast begins at 11:30 a.m. EDT / 3:30 p.m. UTC (RLCS Pre-Show)
Day 2 - Saturday, June 22
- Doors Open - 10 a.m. EDT (soft opening), 11 a.m. EDT (fully opened)
- Broadcast begins at 12 p.m. EDT / 4 p.m. UTC
Day 3 - Sunday, June 23
- Doors Open - 10 a.m. EDT (soft opening), 11 a.m. EDT (fully opened)
- Broadcast begins at 12 p.m. EDT / 4 p.m. UTC
2019 Pokémon North America International Championships
Schedule: All Times in EDT
Streams:
StarCraft 2
GSL Code S Season 2
Grand Final
Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 10:00 CEST
VODs
- Spoiler-Free Official YouTube VODs at SC2Casts.com
- Spoiler-free VODs at tychus.tv
- Spoiler-free VODs on SC2Links.com
WCS Challenger 2019 TW/HK/MO/JP Season 2
Playoffs
Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 13:00 CEST
WCS Challenger 2019 EU Season 2
Playoffs
Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 14:00 CEST
VODs
- Spoiler-free VODs at tychus.tv
- Spoiler-free VODs on SC2Links.com
- Spoiler-free Official YouTube VODs at SC2Casts.com
WCS Challenger 2019 NA Season 2
Playoffs
Schedule: Sunday | Matches start at 20:00 CEST
VODs
PUBG Europe League - Phase 2 | Week 6
Schedule: All Times in CEST
FRIDAY, JUNE 21 — DAY 1
- 18:00 - Match 61
- 18:55 - Match 62
- 19:50 - Match 63
- 20:45 - Match 64
SATURDAY, JUNE 22 — DAY 2
- 17:00 - Match 65
- 17:55 - Match 66
- 18:50 - Match 67
- 19:45 - Match 68
SUNDAY, JUNE 23 — DAY 3
- 17:00 - Match 69
- 17:55 - Match 70
- 18:50 - Match 71
- 19:45 - Match 72
National PUBG League - NPL Relegation
Schedule: All Times in PST
Overwatch League
Overwatch Contenders League
Rainbow 6: Siege Pro League Season 10 - Europe
League of Legends Championship Series
