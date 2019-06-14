After a moment of silence for E3, it’s time to scream. While there’s plenty happening in the traditional side of eSports, it’s the FGC that’s bursting at the seams with events. No matter what you’re looking for. Smash, Tekken, Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter 2 , 3, 4, AND 5. There’s something for everybody. Have a good one, ladies and gentlemen. Also, I keep forgetting to do this: Consider following this Twitter account for up to date information on even more events.
Smash Summit 8
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: All Times in PDT
Fighting Games Challenge
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
Reflect
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Dragon Ball FightersZ - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2 - Super Street Fighter 2: Turbo - Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
Reflectexpo
Reflectexpo2
Reflectexpo3
PNDKetchup
Fighters Spirit 2019
Featured Game(s): Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2 - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - BlazBlue: Central Fiction
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
The Reset #6
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Dragon Ball FightersZ - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - UNIST - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2 - Ultra Street Fighter 4 - Soul Calibur 6
Schedule: All Times in CEST
Streams:
Primary Stream
Secondary Stream
WeTecThose 9
Note: Spanish Commentary
Feature Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Project M
Schedule: All Times in CDT
Streams:
Just Roll With It! 11
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT
10:30 - Doubles
13:00 - Singles Sign-in Ends
14:00 - Singles Pools Wave A
15:30 - Singles Pools Wave B and Wave A Top 64
17:00 - Singles Wave B Top 64
18:00 - Singles Top 16
Stream: ???
2GG: Grand Tour - South Carolina
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in EDT
Saturday
14:00 - Doubles Pools
16:00 - Doubles Top x
Sunday
11:00 - Wave 1 Singles
13:00 - Wave 2 Singles
15:00 - Top 32
18:00 - Top 8
Brews and Battles ROUND 3
Features Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Soul Calibur 6 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Schedule: All Times in MDT
Streams:
NGeniusGaming
AkihabaraArcade
Onibakuman
Guardian I
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Rival of Aether - Pokken
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT
11:00 - Ult. Doubles Pools 1, Squad Strike Pools 1 (Wave A)
12:00 - Ult. Doubles Pools 2, Squad Strike Pools 2 (Wave B)
13:00 - Ult. Doubles Top 12, Squad Strike Top 8 (Wave C)
14:00 - Ult. Singles Wave 1 (Wave D)
15:00 - Pokkén Singles Bracket
16:00 - Ult. Singles Wave 2 (Wave E)
17:00 - Rivals of Aether Singles Bracket
18:00 - Ult. Singles Top 48 (Wave F)
19:00 - Ult. Amateur Bracket
20:00 - Ult. Singles Top 8 (Wave G)
SMASH at The Paramount
Featured game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT
“Tournament kicks off at 11am”
DMV Annual Cookout
Featured game(s): Mortal Kombat 11 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Tekken 7
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT
Stream: TBA
Cold Hard Smash 6
Featured game(s): Smash Bros. Melee - Windjammers
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT
12:00 PM: Melee Doubles
2:00 PM: Melee Singles Wave A Pools
4:00 PM: Melee Singles Wave B Pools
6:00 PM: Melee Singles Pro Bracket
8:00 PM: Windjammers Side Event
9:00 PM: Tournament Ends
Stream: TBA
StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor
Schedule:
Streams:
Call of Duty World league Anaheim Open
Streams:
Main Stream
Bravo Stream
Charlie Stream
Delta Stream
StarCraft 2
GSL Code S Season 2
Semifinals Day 2
Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 06:00 CEST
VODs
- Spoiler-Free Official YouTube VODs at SC2Casts.com
- Spoiler-free VODs at tychus.tv
- Spoiler-free VODs on SC2Links.com
WCS Challenger 2019 EU Season 2
Schedule:
Saturday | Group C starts at 16:00 CEST
Sunday | Group D starts at 16:00 CEST
VODs
- Spoiler-free VODs at tychus.tv
- Spoiler-free VODs on SC2Links.com
- Spoiler-free Official YouTube VODs at SC2Casts.com
WCS Challenger 2019 NA Season 2
Schedule:
Saturday | Group C starts at 20:00 CEST
Sunday | Group D starts at 20:00 CEST
VODs
PUBG Europe League - Phase 2 | Week 5
Schedule: All Times in CEST
FRIDAY, JUNE 14 — DAY 1
- 18:00 - Match 49
- 18:55 - Match 50
- 19:50 - Match 51
- 20:45 - Match 52
SATURDAY, JUNE 15 — DAY 2
- 17:00 - Match 53
- 17:55 - Match 54
- 18:50 - Match 55
- 19:45 - Match 56
SUNDAY, JUNE 16 — DAY 3
- 17:00 - Match 57
- 17:55 - Match 58
- 18:50 - Match 59
- 19:45 - Match 60
National PUBG League - NPLC Relegation
Schedule: All Times in PST
