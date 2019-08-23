The International 2019! The best DOTA 2 teams in the world square off to take home the lion’s share of a $34,000,000 prize pool. In the world of Smash, Beyond the Summit is running the Shine Major for the second time. The Tekken World Tour goes to Malaysia with FV Cup, and Red Bull Conquest makes it’s triumphant return. I was beginning to fear that they weren’t coming back. The Starladder Berlin Major begins today for a three week long CS:GO super major. For racing fans, Gran Turismo is bringing the FIA Championships to New York, with series Creator Kazunori Yamauchi set to make a special announcement. The diversity is still going strong in the world of eSports. Be sure to follow this Twitter account for more updates. Have a good one!



Shine 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. 64

Schedule:

Time Converter



Streams:

BTSSmash

BTSSmash 2

BTSSmash 3

BTSSmash 4

BTSSmash 5

BeyondTheSummit5

cstarleague

Brawlhalla

FV Cup 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 -

Schedule: TBA

Streams: TBA



Red Bull Conquest - Orlando Qualifier

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - UNIST

Schedule: Stream Starts at 13:30 EST

12:00 PM UNIST Pools Start



1:30 PM UNIST Top 8 Starts

2:00 PM SFV Pools Start

4:00 PM SFV Top 8 Starts

4:00 PM Tekken Pools Start

6:30 PM Tekken Top 8 Starts

Time Converter

Stream

Event by Ori: Summer Games 2

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT

12:00 PM - Ultimate Doubles Starts



03:00 PM - Ultimate Singles Wave 1, Pokkén, Rivals, & UNIST Starts

05:00 PM - Ultimate Singles Wave 2 & Project+ Starts

07:00 PM - Ultimate Singles Top X

08:45 PM - Ultimate AM Bracket

11:00 PM - Teardown Starts

Time Converter

Stream

Extra Angle 3: An SFU eSports Smash Event

Smash.gg

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: All Times in PDT

Melee - Saturday August 24th

10:30am - Melee Doubles



12pm - Free Pizza!

1pm - Melee Singles Wave A

3pm - Melee Singles Wave B

5:30pm - Melee Singles Top 16

10:00pm - Venue Closed

Ultimate - Sunday August 25th

10:30am - Ultimate Doubles



1pm - Free Pizza!

2pm - Ultimate Singles Wave A

4pm - Ultimate Singles Wave B

6:30pm - Ultimate Singles Top 16

10:00pm - Venue Closed

Time Converter

Streams:

Main Stream

Side Stream

Dota 2 The International 2019

Website - All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Schedule:

Streams:

Main Channel | Stream #2 | Stream #3 | Stream #4 | Stream #5

StarLadder Major Berlin 2019

All Info - Liquipedia - Website - Twitter - Facebook

Schedule:

Stream



VODs

League of Legends Championship Series

Website - Twitter

Schedules: All Times in CEST

LCS

Saturday | 22:00 - Third Place

Sunday | 22:00 - Finals

LEC

Saturday | 18:00 - Playoffs Round 1 Game 1

Sunday | 17:00 - Playoffs Round 1 game 2

LCK

Sunday | 10:00 - Semifinals

LPL

Saturday | 11:00 - Quarterfinals 1

TCL

Saturday | 13:00 - Semifinals 1

Sunday | 13:00 - Semifinals 2

CBLOL

Saturday | 18:00 - Semifinals 1

Sunday | 18:00 - Semifinals 2

LLA

Saturday | 21:30 - Finals

OPL

Saturday | 08:00 - Semifinals

Time Converter

Stream

FIA Gran Turismo Championships 2019 - New York

Webpage - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Schedule:

Streams:

Twitch

Facebook

Gran Turismo Live (YouTube)

VRS GT iRacing Series

Circuit of the Americas – 3 hours

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram

Schedule: Saturday, August 24th | Race starts at 13:30 GMT (9:30AM ET)

Time Converter

Stream

Starcraft 2

Website - Twitter



Schedule: All Times in CEST

Saturday | 13:00 - WCS Challenger 2019 TW/HK/MO/JP Season 3

Saturday | 15:00 - WCS Challenger 2019 EU Season 3 Playoffs

Sunday | 05:00 - GSL Code S Season 3 Ro16 Group B

Sunday | 20:00 - WCS Challenger 2019 NA Season 3

Time Converter

Streams:

Starcraft

GSL

PEL Contenders Week 1 / Week 2

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram

Schedule: All Times in CEST

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23 — DAY 3

19:00 -Group stage A , Match 9

19:45 - Group stage A , Match 10

20:30 - Group stage A , Match 11

21:15 - Group stage A , Match 12

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24 — DAY 4

19:00 - Group stage A , Match 13

19:45 - Group stage A , Match 14

20:30 - Group stage A , Match 15

21:15 - Group stage A , Match 16

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25 — DAY 1

19:00 - Group stage B , Match 1

19:45 - Group stage B , Match 2

20:30 - Group stage B , Match 3

21:15 - Group stage B , Match 4

Time Converter

Stream

WoW MDI Western Summer Cup 2

Webpage - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Schedule:

PDT - Aug 24-25, 8 a.m

CEST - Aug 24-25, 5 p.m

AEST - Aug 25-26, 1 a.m.

Time Converter

Stream

Overwatch League

Schedule

Stream