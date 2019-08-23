The International 2019! The best DOTA 2 teams in the world square off to take home the lion’s share of a $34,000,000 prize pool. In the world of Smash, Beyond the Summit is running the Shine Major for the second time. The Tekken World Tour goes to Malaysia with FV Cup, and Red Bull Conquest makes it’s triumphant return. I was beginning to fear that they weren’t coming back. The Starladder Berlin Major begins today for a three week long CS:GO super major. For racing fans, Gran Turismo is bringing the FIA Championships to New York, with series Creator Kazunori Yamauchi set to make a special announcement. The diversity is still going strong in the world of eSports. Be sure to follow this Twitter account for more updates. Have a good one!
Shine 2019
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. 64
Streams:
BTSSmash
BTSSmash 2
BTSSmash 3
BTSSmash 4
BTSSmash 5
BeyondTheSummit5
cstarleague
Brawlhalla
FV Cup 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 -
Schedule: TBA
Streams: TBA
Red Bull Conquest - Orlando Qualifier
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - UNIST
Schedule: Stream Starts at 13:30 EST
- 12:00 PM UNIST Pools Start
- 1:30 PM UNIST Top 8 Starts
- 2:00 PM SFV Pools Start
- 4:00 PM SFV Top 8 Starts
- 4:00 PM Tekken Pools Start
- 6:30 PM Tekken Top 8 Starts
Event by Ori: Summer Games 2
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in EDT
- 12:00 PM - Ultimate Doubles Starts
- 03:00 PM - Ultimate Singles Wave 1, Pokkén, Rivals, & UNIST Starts
- 05:00 PM - Ultimate Singles Wave 2 & Project+ Starts
- 07:00 PM - Ultimate Singles Top X
- 08:45 PM - Ultimate AM Bracket
- 11:00 PM - Teardown Starts
Extra Angle 3: An SFU eSports Smash Event
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: All Times in PDT
Melee - Saturday August 24th
- 10:30am - Melee Doubles
- 12pm - Free Pizza!
- 1pm - Melee Singles Wave A
- 3pm - Melee Singles Wave B
- 5:30pm - Melee Singles Top 16
- 10:00pm - Venue Closed
Ultimate - Sunday August 25th
- 10:30am - Ultimate Doubles
- 1pm - Free Pizza!
- 2pm - Ultimate Singles Wave A
- 4pm - Ultimate Singles Wave B
- 6:30pm - Ultimate Singles Top 16
- 10:00pm - Venue Closed
Streams:
Dota 2 The International 2019
Website - All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
Schedule:
Streams:
Main Channel | Stream #2 | Stream #3 | Stream #4 | Stream #5
StarLadder Major Berlin 2019
All Info - Liquipedia - Website - Twitter - Facebook
Schedule:
VODs
League of Legends Championship Series
Schedules: All Times in CEST
LCS
Saturday | 22:00 - Third Place
Sunday | 22:00 - Finals
LEC
Saturday | 18:00 - Playoffs Round 1 Game 1
Sunday | 17:00 - Playoffs Round 1 game 2
LCK
Sunday | 10:00 - Semifinals
LPL
Saturday | 11:00 - Quarterfinals 1
TCL
Saturday | 13:00 - Semifinals 1
Sunday | 13:00 - Semifinals 2
CBLOL
Saturday | 18:00 - Semifinals 1
Sunday | 18:00 - Semifinals 2
LLA
Saturday | 21:30 - Finals
OPL
Saturday | 08:00 - Semifinals
FIA Gran Turismo Championships 2019 - New York
Webpage - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
Schedule:
Streams:
Twitch
Facebook
Gran Turismo Live (YouTube)
VRS GT iRacing Series
Circuit of the Americas – 3 hours
Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram
Schedule: Saturday, August 24th | Race starts at 13:30 GMT (9:30AM ET)
Starcraft 2
Schedule: All Times in CEST
Saturday | 13:00 - WCS Challenger 2019 TW/HK/MO/JP Season 3
Saturday | 15:00 - WCS Challenger 2019 EU Season 3 Playoffs
Sunday | 05:00 - GSL Code S Season 3 Ro16 Group B
Sunday | 20:00 - WCS Challenger 2019 NA Season 3
Streams:
PEL Contenders Week 1 / Week 2
Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube - Instagram
Schedule: All Times in CEST
FRIDAY, AUGUST 23 — DAY 3
- 19:00 -Group stage A , Match 9
- 19:45 - Group stage A , Match 10
- 20:30 - Group stage A , Match 11
- 21:15 - Group stage A , Match 12
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24 — DAY 4
- 19:00 - Group stage A , Match 13
- 19:45 - Group stage A , Match 14
- 20:30 - Group stage A , Match 15
- 21:15 - Group stage A , Match 16
SUNDAY, AUGUST 25 — DAY 1
- 19:00 - Group stage B , Match 1
- 19:45 - Group stage B , Match 2
- 20:30 - Group stage B , Match 3
- 21:15 - Group stage B , Match 4
WoW MDI Western Summer Cup 2
Webpage - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
Schedule:
PDT - Aug 24-25, 8 a.m
CEST - Aug 24-25, 5 p.m
AEST - Aug 25-26, 1 a.m.
Overwatch League
