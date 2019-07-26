Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - The Rush Before the Hurricane

Hold on now! With EVO next week, this week is rather packed with events trying to get one more lick in before the biggest event of the year. The WSOE is hosting their very first fighting games invitational with some of the heaviest hitters around. Glad to see the Pakistani revelation, Arslan Ash able to attend both this and EVO. Meanwhile, Mexico is bringing in the bulk of these week’s Smash action. Beyond the Summit is hosting their 10th DOTA 2 summit invitational. We have PUBG in Bangkok. We even got iRacing and Company of Heroes 2. Enjoy it. Next week is all EVO action.

The World Showdown of Esports 7

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6

Start Time: Saturday, July 27th - 10:00 PDT

Time Converter

Stream

Smash Factor 8

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: All Times in CDT

Time Converter

Streams:

VGBC
Smash Factor
BTS
Nova Gaming

Otakon 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Smash Bros. Ultimate - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Gundam Versus

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Friday, July 26, 2019

2:00 PM - TEKKEN 7
5:00 PM - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
6:00 PM - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Top 8

  • 2:00 PM - Pool A
  • 3:00 PM - Pool B
  • 4:00 PM - Pool C
  • 5:00 PM - Pool D

9:00 PM - Gundam Versus

Saturday, July 27, 2019

2:00 PM - DRAGON BALL FighterZ
5:00 PM - Mortal Kombat 11
8:00 PM - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Top 16

  • 2:00 PM - Pool A
  • 3:30 PM - Pool B
  • 5:00 PM - Pool C
  • 6:30 PM - Pool D

Time Converter

Stream

Vivaldi Summer 2019: 2nd Movement

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Rivals of Aether

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Friday:

  • 16:00 Venue opens
  • 17:00 Tekken 7 Pools Wave A
  • 19:00 Tekken 7 Pools Wave B
  • 20:00 Rivals of Aether
  • 23:00 Venue closes

Saturday:

  • 12:00 Venue opens
  • 13:00-14:30 Ultimate Singles & Doubles Pools Wave A
  • 14:45-16:15 Ultimate Singles & Doubles Pools Wave B
  • 16:30-18:00 Ultimate Singles & Doubles Pools Wave C
  • 18:00 Tekken 7 Top 8
  • 18:30 Ultimate Doubles Top 12
  • 00:00 Venue closes

Sunday:

  • 12:00 Venue Opens
  • 12:30 Ultimate Singles Wave D
  • 13:15 Ultimate Singles Amateur Bracket
  • 14:00 Ultimate Singles Top 48
  • 17:30 Ultimate Singles Top 8
  • 22:00 Venue closes

Time Converter

Stream

Revolver: Road To Celtic Throwdown

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Soul Calibur 6 - Samurai Shodown

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in BST

12:30 - Tekken 7
13:00 - Mortal Kombat 11
16:00 - SoulCalibur VI
16:30 - Samurai Shodown

Streams:

Smash & SamSho
Mortal Kombat 11
Tekken 7

Super Saturday’s Reboot

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Soul Calibur 6 - UNIST - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Samurai Shodown - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT

Illustration for article titled The Weekend eSports - The Rush Before the Hurricane

Time Converter

Streams:

Low Kick eSports
Will English IV

ALPHA III

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Time Converter

Streams:

AONstreams
GenGame

Hold That L #4

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT

11:30am - Doubles bracket begins
01:30pm - Singles bracket pools wave 1 begin
03:00pm - Singles bracket pools wave 2 pools begin
04:30pm - Break/Amateur Bracket/Crews
05:30pm - Top 64 begins
10:30pm - Tournament ends

Time Converter

Stream

Juicy Monthly

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekkn 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Soul Calibur 6 - Dead or Alive 6 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Dead or Alive 6 - UNIST - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Samurai Shodown - Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Time in EDT

Recording Station 1

1:30pm - Dead or Alive 6
3:00pm - Soul Calibur 6
6:00pm - Mortal Kombat 11
8:00pm - Tekken 7

Recording Station 2

1:30pm - Samurai Shodown
3:00pm - Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st]
4:30pm - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle
6:00pm - Street Fighter V
8:00pm - Dragon Ball Fighterz

Recording Station 3 (Twitch.tv/JuicyGameNight2):

3:00pm - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Singles
8:30pm - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Doubles

Time Converter

Streams:

Recording Station 1
Recording Station 2: TBA
Recording Station 3

Mortal Kombat New Jersey #3

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Schedule: Saturday

START: 12:00 PM EST -END: 9:00 PM EST

Time Converter

Stream

DOTA Summit 10

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Facebook

Schedule:

Streams:

BTS | BTS2
Russian | Russian 2

Dota 2 Spoiler-Free VODs

StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 Asia Minor

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter

Schedule:

Stream

VODs

StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 CIS Minor

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter

Schedule:

Stream

VODs

MET Asia Series: PUBG Classic

Website - Liquipedia - Twitter - Facebook

Schedule: All Times in ICT

Time Converter

Stream

Company of Heroes 2 | 2 v 2 Master Cup | Round of 16 / Quarterfinals

Webpage - Twitter - Brackets

Start Times: Sunday 28th July

3PM BST / 4 PM CEST / 10 AM EDT

Time Converter

Streams: (From the webpage) I’ll update as I find them.

Viewers, make sure to check twitch to see a variety of games being covered

If you would like to cast a series, please reach out to tournament organizers Sturmpanther or Currahee before games start. Casting is open, but there will only be one caster/ cast team per series unless a caster wishes to cast in an alternate language. Please note that from the semi-finals onwards, casting will be closed, and on the official Relic Twitch account.

iRacing Porsche Esports Supercup Round 8

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Schedule: Saturday | All races start at 14:00 GMT

Time Converter

Stream

Overwatch League

Schedule

Stream

Overwatch Contenders League

Schedule

Stream

League of Legends Championship Series

Schedules

Stream

