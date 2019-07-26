Hold on now! With EVO next week, this week is rather packed with events trying to get one more lick in before the biggest event of the year. The WSOE is hosting their very first fighting games invitational with some of the heaviest hitters around. Glad to see the Pakistani revelation, Arslan Ash able to attend both this and EVO. Meanwhile, Mexico is bringing in the bulk of these week’s Smash action. Beyond the Summit is hosting their 10th DOTA 2 summit invitational. We have PUBG in Bangkok. We even got iRacing and Company of Heroes 2. Enjoy it. Next week is all EVO action.
The World Showdown of Esports 7
Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6
Start Time: Saturday, July 27th - 10:00 PDT
Smash Factor 8
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: All Times in CDT
Streams:
VGBC
Smash Factor
BTS
Nova Gaming
Otakon 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Smash Bros. Ultimate - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Gundam Versus
Schedule: All Times in EDT
Friday, July 26, 2019
2:00 PM - TEKKEN 7
5:00 PM - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
6:00 PM - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Top 8
- 2:00 PM - Pool A
- 3:00 PM - Pool B
- 4:00 PM - Pool C
- 5:00 PM - Pool D
9:00 PM - Gundam Versus
Saturday, July 27, 2019
2:00 PM - DRAGON BALL FighterZ
5:00 PM - Mortal Kombat 11
8:00 PM - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Top 16
- 2:00 PM - Pool A
- 3:30 PM - Pool B
- 5:00 PM - Pool C
- 6:30 PM - Pool D
Vivaldi Summer 2019: 2nd Movement
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Rivals of Aether
Schedule: All Times in CEST
Friday:
- 16:00 Venue opens
- 17:00 Tekken 7 Pools Wave A
- 19:00 Tekken 7 Pools Wave B
- 20:00 Rivals of Aether
- 23:00 Venue closes
Saturday:
- 12:00 Venue opens
- 13:00-14:30 Ultimate Singles & Doubles Pools Wave A
- 14:45-16:15 Ultimate Singles & Doubles Pools Wave B
- 16:30-18:00 Ultimate Singles & Doubles Pools Wave C
- 18:00 Tekken 7 Top 8
- 18:30 Ultimate Doubles Top 12
- 00:00 Venue closes
Sunday:
- 12:00 Venue Opens
- 12:30 Ultimate Singles Wave D
- 13:15 Ultimate Singles Amateur Bracket
- 14:00 Ultimate Singles Top 48
- 17:30 Ultimate Singles Top 8
- 22:00 Venue closes
Revolver: Road To Celtic Throwdown
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Soul Calibur 6 - Samurai Shodown
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in BST
12:30 - Tekken 7
13:00 - Mortal Kombat 11
16:00 - SoulCalibur VI
16:30 - Samurai Shodown
Streams:
Smash & SamSho
Mortal Kombat 11
Tekken 7
Super Saturday’s Reboot
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Soul Calibur 6 - UNIST - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Samurai Shodown - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT
Streams:
Low Kick eSports
Will English IV
ALPHA III
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: All Times in EDT
Streams:
Hold That L #4
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee
Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT
11:30am - Doubles bracket begins
01:30pm - Singles bracket pools wave 1 begin
03:00pm - Singles bracket pools wave 2 pools begin
04:30pm - Break/Amateur Bracket/Crews
05:30pm - Top 64 begins
10:30pm - Tournament ends
Juicy Monthly
Featured Game(s): Tekkn 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Soul Calibur 6 - Dead or Alive 6 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Dead or Alive 6 - UNIST - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Samurai Shodown - Smash Bros. Ultimate
Schedule: Saturday | All Time in EDT
Recording Station 1
1:30pm - Dead or Alive 6
3:00pm - Soul Calibur 6
6:00pm - Mortal Kombat 11
8:00pm - Tekken 7
Recording Station 2
1:30pm - Samurai Shodown
3:00pm - Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st]
4:30pm - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle
6:00pm - Street Fighter V
8:00pm - Dragon Ball Fighterz
Recording Station 3 (Twitch.tv/JuicyGameNight2):
3:00pm - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Singles
8:30pm - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Doubles
Streams:
Recording Station 1
Recording Station 2: TBA
Recording Station 3
Mortal Kombat New Jersey #3
Schedule: Saturday
START: 12:00 PM EST -END: 9:00 PM EST
DOTA Summit 10
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Facebook
Schedule:
Streams:
StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 Asia Minor
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter
Schedule:
VODs
StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 CIS Minor
All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter
Schedule:
VODs
MET Asia Series: PUBG Classic
Website - Liquipedia - Twitter - Facebook
Schedule: All Times in ICT
Company of Heroes 2 | 2 v 2 Master Cup | Round of 16 / Quarterfinals
Start Times: Sunday 28th July
3PM BST / 4 PM CEST / 10 AM EDT
Streams: (From the webpage) I’ll update as I find them.
Viewers, make sure to check twitch to see a variety of games being covered
If you would like to cast a series, please reach out to tournament organizers Sturmpanther or Currahee before games start. Casting is open, but there will only be one caster/ cast team per series unless a caster wishes to cast in an alternate language. Please note that from the semi-finals onwards, casting will be closed, and on the official Relic Twitch account.
iRacing Porsche Esports Supercup Round 8
Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
Schedule: Saturday | All races start at 14:00 GMT
Overwatch League
