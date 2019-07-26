Hold on now! With EVO next week, this week is rather packed with events trying to get one more lick in before the biggest event of the year. The WSOE is hosting their very first fighting games invitational with some of the heaviest hitters around. Glad to see the Pakistani revelation, Arslan Ash able to attend both this and EVO. Meanwhile, Mexico is bringing in the bulk of these week’s Smash action. Beyond the Summit is hosting their 10th DOTA 2 summit invitational. We have PUBG in Bangkok. We even got iRacing and Company of Heroes 2. Enjoy it. Next week is all EVO action.



The World Showdown of Esports 7

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6

Start Time: Saturday, July 27th - 10:00 PDT

Time Converter

Stream

Smash Factor 8

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: All Times in CDT

Time Converter

Streams:

VGBC

Smash Factor

BTS

Nova Gaming

Otakon 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Smash Bros. Ultimate - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Gundam Versus

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Friday, July 26, 2019

2:00 PM - TEKKEN 7

5:00 PM - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

6:00 PM - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Top 8



2:00 PM - Pool A

3:00 PM - Pool B

4:00 PM - Pool C

5:00 PM - Pool D

9:00 PM - Gundam Versus

Saturday, July 27, 2019

2:00 PM - DRAGON BALL FighterZ

5:00 PM - Mortal Kombat 11

8:00 PM - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Top 16



2:00 PM - Pool A

3:30 PM - Pool B

5:00 PM - Pool C

6:30 PM - Pool D

Time Converter

Stream

Vivaldi Summer 2019: 2nd Movement

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Rivals of Aether

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Friday:

16:00 Venue opens

17:00 Tekken 7 Pools Wave A

19:00 Tekken 7 Pools Wave B

20:00 Rivals of Aether

23:00 Venue closes

Saturday:

12:00 Venue opens

13:00-14:30 Ultimate Singles & Doubles Pools Wave A

14:45-16:15 Ultimate Singles & Doubles Pools Wave B

16:30-18:00 Ultimate Singles & Doubles Pools Wave C

18:00 Tekken 7 Top 8

18:30 Ultimate Doubles Top 12

00:00 Venue closes

Sunday:

12:00 Venue Opens

12:30 Ultimate Singles Wave D

13:15 Ultimate Singles Amateur Bracket

14:00 Ultimate Singles Top 48

17:30 Ultimate Singles Top 8

22:00 Venue closes

Time Converter

Stream

Revolver: Road To Celtic Throwdown

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Soul Calibur 6 - Samurai Shodown

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in BST

12:30 - Tekken 7

13:00 - Mortal Kombat 11

16:00 - SoulCalibur VI

16:30 - Samurai Shodown

Streams:

Smash & SamSho

Mortal Kombat 11

Tekken 7

Super Saturday’s Reboot

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Soul Calibur 6 - UNIST - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Samurai Shodown - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT

Time Converter

Streams:

Low Kick eSports

Will English IV

ALPHA III

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: All Times in EDT

Time Converter

Streams:

AONstreams

GenGame

Hold That L #4

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Melee

Schedule: Saturday | All Times in CDT

11:30am - Doubles bracket begins

01:30pm - Singles bracket pools wave 1 begin

03:00pm - Singles bracket pools wave 2 pools begin

04:30pm - Break/Amateur Bracket/Crews

05:30pm - Top 64 begins

10:30pm - Tournament ends

Time Converter

Stream

Juicy Monthly

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Featured Game(s): Tekkn 7 - Mortal Kombat 11 - Soul Calibur 6 - Dead or Alive 6 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Dragon Ball FighterZ - Dead or Alive 6 - UNIST - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Samurai Shodown - Smash Bros. Ultimate

Schedule: Saturday | All Time in EDT

Recording Station 1

1:30pm - Dead or Alive 6

3:00pm - Soul Calibur 6

6:00pm - Mortal Kombat 11

8:00pm - Tekken 7

Recording Station 2

1:30pm - Samurai Shodown

3:00pm - Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st]

4:30pm - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle

6:00pm - Street Fighter V

8:00pm - Dragon Ball Fighterz

Recording Station 3 (Twitch.tv/JuicyGameNight2):

3:00pm - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Singles

8:30pm - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Doubles

Time Converter

Streams:

Recording Station 1

Recording Station 2: TBA

Recording Station 3

Mortal Kombat New Jersey #3

Smash.gg - Twitter - Facebook

Schedule: Saturday

START: 12:00 PM EST -END: 9:00 PM EST

Time Converter

Stream

DOTA Summit 10

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter - Facebook

Schedule:

Streams:

BTS | BTS2

Russian | Russian 2

Dota 2 Spoiler-Free VODs

StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 Asia Minor

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter

Schedule:

Stream

VODs



StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 CIS Minor

All Info - Liquipedia - Twitter

Schedule:

Stream



VODs



MET Asia Series: PUBG Classic

Website - Liquipedia - Twitter - Facebook

Schedule: All Times in ICT

Time Converter

Stream

Company of Heroes 2 | 2 v 2 Master Cup | Round of 16 / Quarterfinals

Webpage - Twitter - Brackets

Start Times: Sunday 28th July

3PM BST / 4 PM CEST / 10 AM EDT

Time Converter

Streams: (From the webpage) I’ll update as I find them.

Viewers, make sure to check twitch to see a variety of games being covered If you would like to cast a series, please reach out to tournament organizers Sturmpanther or Currahee before games start. Casting is open, but there will only be one caster/ cast team per series unless a caster wishes to cast in an alternate language. Please note that from the semi-finals onwards, casting will be closed, and on the official Relic Twitch account.

iRacing Porsche Esports Supercup Round 8

Website - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube

Schedule: Saturday | All races start at 14:00 GMT

Time Converter

Stream

Overwatch League

Schedule

Stream

Overwatch Contenders League

Schedule

Stream

League of Legends Championship Series

Schedules

Stream