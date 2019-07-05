I hope you’re an FGC fan, because I got quite the weekend for you. Viennality is back and even bigger. Just look at that schedule! For Smash Ultimate fans, Albion, the biggest event in the UK is back again with over 1000 entrants. In Osaka, Japan we have a STACKED Tekken 7 tournament, with many of the world’s best players looking to gather those points. We also have TWO CS:GO events with ESL Cologne and DreamHack Showdown Valencia. Along with Call of Duty charity event in Australia, raising money to help young people with cancer. Absolutely check that out, every bit helps, and can create a great echo. Have a good one!



Albion 4

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Rivals of Aether

Schedule:

Time Converter



Streams:

BYO_Controller

DATTeamLive

Spoiler-Free Smash VODs

Viennality 2k19

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Mortal Kombat 11 - Mortal Kombat XL - Mortal Kombat 1 - Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6 - Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - UNIST - BlazBlue: Central Fiction - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - Skullgirls - Million Arthur: Arcana Blood

Schedule:

Credit: AceKingOffSuit

Streams:



Netherrealm

PNDKetchup

GeekyGoonSquad

VirtualDojoVienna

Wellplayed Challenger

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7

Schedule: All Times in JST

Saturday, July 6th

10:00 - 12:15 | Pools 1 - 4

12:15 - 14:30 | Pools 5 - 8

14:30 - 16:45 | Pools 9 -12

16:45 - 19:00 | Pool 13 - 16

19:30 - 21:45 | Top 32 to Top 8

Sunday, July 7th

16:00 - 20:00 | Top 8

Time Converter

Streams:

English

Japanese

The Pinnacle 2019

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Soul Calibur 6 - Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Samurai Shodown - DragonBall FighterZ - BlazBlue Central Fiction - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Ultimate Marvel Vs Capcom 3 - FEXL - UNIST - Mario Kart 8

Schedule: All Times in PDT

Friday

05:00 PM - Melee Doubles

05:00 PM - Mario Kart 8

05:00 PM - BlazBlue Central Fiction

07:00 PM - Ultimate Doubles

07:00 PM - FEXL

07:00 PM - Soulcalibur6

08:00 PM - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2

08:30 PM - Ultimate Marvel Vs Capcom 3

Saturday



11:00 AM - Melee Singles -> Finish

12:00 PM - BlazBlue Cross Tag -> Finish

12:00 PM - Samurai Shodown -> Top 8

02:00 PM - Smash Ultimate Singles -> Top 16

02:30 PM - Dragon Ball FighterZ -> Finish

02:30 PM - Mortal Kombat 11 -> Finish

05:00 PM - UnderNight -> Top 8

07:00 PM - Tekken 7 -> Top 8

07:00 PM - Street Fighter V -> Top 8

Sunday (Finals + Side Tournaments)



Finals

10:00 AM - UnderNight Top 8

12:00 PM - Samurai Shodown Top 8

02:00 PM - Smash Ultimate Top 16

02:00 PM - Tekken 7 Top 8

04:00 PM - SFV Top 8

06:00 PM - Smash Ultimate

Time Converter

Stream

BigWinChampionship 2

Smash.gg - Twitter

Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Project M - Rivals of Aether

Schedule: All Times in AEST

Time Converter

Stream

ESL One: Cologne 2019

All Info

Schedule:

Stream



CS:GO Spoiler-Free VODs

Call of Duty Gaming4Life Charity Tournament 2019

Donate - Twitter

Start Time: 14:45 AEST



Time Converter

Stream

Rift Rivals: KR/CN/LMS/VN

Schedule

Stream

LOL Spoiler-Free VODs

DreamHack Showdown Valencia 2019

Liquipedia - Website - Twitter

Schedule: All Times in CEST

Time Converter



Stream

Rocket League DreamHack Pro Circuit: Valencia 2019

Twitter

Full Streaming Survival Guide

Streams:

Main Stream

B Stream

French Stream

Italian Stream

Starcraft 2 GSL Code S Season 3

Ro32 Group C

Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 10:30 CEST

Time Converter

Stream

VODs

PUBG Europe League - Phase 2 | Week 8

Schedule: All Times in CEST

FRIDAY, JULY 5 — DAY 1

18:00 - Match 85

18:55 - Match 86

19:50 - Match 87

20:45 - Match 88

SATURDAY, JULY 6 — DAY 2

17:00 - Match 89

17:55 - Match 90

18:50 - Match 91

19:45 - Match 92

SUNDAY, JULY 7 — DAY 3

17:00 - Match 93

17:55 - Match 94

18:50 - Match 95

19:45 - Match 96

Time Converter

Stream

Overwatch League

Schedule

Stream

Overwatch Contenders League

Schedule

Stream

League of Legends Championship Series

Schedules

Stream