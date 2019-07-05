I hope you’re an FGC fan, because I got quite the weekend for you. Viennality is back and even bigger. Just look at that schedule! For Smash Ultimate fans, Albion, the biggest event in the UK is back again with over 1000 entrants. In Osaka, Japan we have a STACKED Tekken 7 tournament, with many of the world’s best players looking to gather those points. We also have TWO CS:GO events with ESL Cologne and DreamHack Showdown Valencia. Along with Call of Duty charity event in Australia, raising money to help young people with cancer. Absolutely check that out, every bit helps, and can create a great echo. Have a good one!
Albion 4
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Rivals of Aether
Schedule:
Streams:
Viennality 2k19
Featured Game(s): Mortal Kombat 11 - Mortal Kombat XL - Mortal Kombat 1 - Tekken 7 - Soul Calibur 6 - Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - UNIST - BlazBlue: Central Fiction - BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - Skullgirls - Million Arthur: Arcana Blood
Schedule:
Credit: AceKingOffSuit
Streams:
Netherrealm
PNDKetchup
GeekyGoonSquad
VirtualDojoVienna
Wellplayed Challenger
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7
Schedule: All Times in JST
Saturday, July 6th
10:00 - 12:15 | Pools 1 - 4
12:15 - 14:30 | Pools 5 - 8
14:30 - 16:45 | Pools 9 -12
16:45 - 19:00 | Pool 13 - 16
19:30 - 21:45 | Top 32 to Top 8
Sunday, July 7th
16:00 - 20:00 | Top 8
Streams:
The Pinnacle 2019
Featured Game(s): Tekken 7 - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - Mortal Kombat 11 - Soul Calibur 6 - Smash Bros. Melee - Smash Bros. Ultimate - Samurai Shodown - DragonBall FighterZ - BlazBlue Central Fiction - BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 - Ultimate Marvel Vs Capcom 3 - FEXL - UNIST - Mario Kart 8
Schedule: All Times in PDT
Friday
05:00 PM - Melee Doubles
05:00 PM - Mario Kart 8
05:00 PM - BlazBlue Central Fiction
07:00 PM - Ultimate Doubles
07:00 PM - FEXL
07:00 PM - Soulcalibur6
08:00 PM - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2
08:30 PM - Ultimate Marvel Vs Capcom 3
Saturday
11:00 AM - Melee Singles -> Finish
12:00 PM - BlazBlue Cross Tag -> Finish
12:00 PM - Samurai Shodown -> Top 8
02:00 PM - Smash Ultimate Singles -> Top 16
02:30 PM - Dragon Ball FighterZ -> Finish
02:30 PM - Mortal Kombat 11 -> Finish
05:00 PM - UnderNight -> Top 8
07:00 PM - Tekken 7 -> Top 8
07:00 PM - Street Fighter V -> Top 8
Sunday (Finals + Side Tournaments)
Finals
10:00 AM - UnderNight Top 8
12:00 PM - Samurai Shodown Top 8
02:00 PM - Smash Ultimate Top 16
02:00 PM - Tekken 7 Top 8
04:00 PM - SFV Top 8
06:00 PM - Smash Ultimate
BigWinChampionship 2
Featured Game(s): Smash Bros. Ultimate - Smash Bros. Melee - Project M - Rivals of Aether
Schedule: All Times in AEST
ESL One: Cologne 2019
Schedule:
Call of Duty Gaming4Life Charity Tournament 2019
Start Time: 14:45 AEST
Rift Rivals: KR/CN/LMS/VN
DreamHack Showdown Valencia 2019
Liquipedia - Website - Twitter
Schedule: All Times in CEST
Rocket League DreamHack Pro Circuit: Valencia 2019
Streams:
Main Stream
B Stream
French Stream
Italian Stream
Starcraft 2 GSL Code S Season 3
Ro32 Group C
Schedule: Saturday | Matches start at 10:30 CEST
VODs
PUBG Europe League - Phase 2 | Week 8
Schedule: All Times in CEST
FRIDAY, JULY 5 — DAY 1
- 18:00 - Match 85
- 18:55 - Match 86
- 19:50 - Match 87
- 20:45 - Match 88
SATURDAY, JULY 6 — DAY 2
- 17:00 - Match 89
- 17:55 - Match 90
- 18:50 - Match 91
- 19:45 - Match 92
SUNDAY, JULY 7 — DAY 3
- 17:00 - Match 93
- 17:55 - Match 94
- 18:50 - Match 95
- 19:45 - Match 96
Overwatch League
Overwatch Contenders League
League of Legends Championship Series
Papito Qinn is into the whole YouTube thing, is the winner of the 2016 SpookTAYcular Scary Story Contest, and a twitter incompetent. “Back to the calm before the giant EVO storm.”